7 cozy pot pie recipes for when L.A. weather suddenly dips

A few nights ago I pulled a block of pie-crust dough left over from the holidays out of the freezer, and it immediately made me feel triumphant. I envisioned pot pie — just in time for a cold snap in Los Angeles — filled with a creamy mixture of gently poached chicken, herbs and classic winter vegetables such as fennel and leeks. With pie dough at hand, I was nearly halfway there.

The dough had to thaw overnight in the refrigerator, but that gave me time to prepare ingredients in advance, which is my favorite way to cook. I’m a slow cook, because I get interrupted (or distracted) a lot and I like to take pauses to clean as I go.

And if you have low cooking stamina (exhausted after dicing an onion and washing and chopping two leeks?), I highly recommend embracing day-before prep for almost any recipe — even for many “quick-and-easy” ones.

Pot pie isn’t quick-and-easy, but it pays off in dividends, and much of it can be prepared in advance. What comes out of the oven is a one-dish wonder with a golden crust and bubbly interior. It feeds many and when served with a salad is dinner-party-worthy. Or, if you’re feeding a smaller crew, any leftovers keep in the refrigerator for up to four days. (Reheat in the oven at 350 degrees.)

If you don’t already have pie dough and don’t have time to make it from scratch, store-bought works; Trader Joe’s version comes highly recommended. Look for butter in the ingredients of any pie dough.

I’m a fan of the bottomless pot pie — as in, no bottom crust. Just skip it. It’s one step less to deal with and makes for a lighter meal. It also means you can use store-bought puff pastry as a stand-in for from-scratch pie dough. Puff pastry doesn’t make for a great bottom crust, because it absorbs too much liquid and comes out soggy, especially with saucy pot pie filling.

I’m pretty relaxed about shaping the pie dough too. I would call mine “free form.” I don’t even crimp, I just tuck the edges under, making sure they aren’t too thick (trim as needed) to make sure that it cooks through for optimum flakiness.

I made this Classic Chicken, Leek and Fennel Pot Pie, a recipe by Sarah Karnasiewicz. The flavors are gently wintry, with just enough chopped rosemary, but not at all bland thanks to bacon, lemon juice and lemon zest. And no frozen peas and carrots here.

The day before baking, I poach the chicken and carrots and chop the leeks, fennel and onion. Day of, I make the sauce that binds everything together, and mix that with the vegetables and chicken, pour it into a baking dish and roll out the pie crust topping. It’s like a creamy-but-zingy chicken stew with lots of fennel and leeks, covered with just enough bronzed buttery crust for flaky texture and ultimate comfort.

Stay warm.

Chicken, Leek And Fennel Pot Pie

Bacon, lemon juice and lemon zest amp up the flavor of this creamy chicken pot pie. It features two of the best winter vegetables: lots of leeks and fennel, with a small amount of carrot (not frozen). I used yellow carrots, which are less sweet and remind me of celery root or parsnip. Go no-bottom-crust if you like.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 1 hour 30 minutes. Serves 8 to 10.

Abundant Chicken Pot Pie

Former cooking columnist Ben Mims calls this glorious pot pie a “summertime” pie, but it’s delicious any season, packed with chard, cabbage, carrots, onions and chicken, along with Dijon mustard, lemon juice and lots of parsley, dill and chives to brighten the filling. Because many of the components are cooked separately, he recommends definitely starting the day before. You can make the pie crust a day ahead, and poach the chicken and prepare the filling ahead of time. Bring everything together day-of and put it in the oven for a brilliant lunch or dinner, he says.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 4 hours 30 minutes. Serves 6 to 8.

(Ricardo DeAratanha/Los Angeles Times)

Pot Pie With Biscuit Crust

Skip the pie dough altogether and make an easy biscuit crust. This recipe calls for cubed cooked turkey or chicken, and the sauce is made with chicken stock instead of the usual milk or cream. The quick biscuit topping is mixed with chopped chives, and hunks of the batter are dropped directly on top.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 1 hour 30 minutes. Serves 6.

Turkey pot pie with biscuit crust. (Anacleto Rapping / Los Angeles Times)

Roasted Duck Pot Pie

This pot pie celebrates duck with duck stock and duck fat in the roux that forms the basis for the filling. You could prepare the pie at a leisurely pace over two days. Roast the duck, render the duck fat (alternatively, you could buy duck fat) and make the stock the first day and then assemble the pie on the second. It’s great for a dinner party, brought to the table in a big casserole and served with a glass of Gigondas.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 5 hours 30 minutes. Serves 10

Wild Mushroom, Spinach And Ricotta Pie

A vegetarian (lacto-ovo-vegetarian) pot pie starring spinach, leeks, mushrooms and a mixture of ricotta, egg and goat cheese seasoned with thyme, parsley, nutmeg, lemon juice and Pargmigiano-Reggiano. It’s bursting with flavor.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 1 hour 35 minutes. Serves 8 to 10.

(Glenn Koenig/Los Angeles Times)

Winter Root Vegetable Pot Pie With Spicy Cress Salad

A modern, crowd-pleasing root-vegetable pot pie filled with bechamel-coated parsnips, carrots, baby turnips, pearl onions, fingerling potatoes and a bit of baby Swiss chard, is aromatic with thyme and a pinch of nutmeg. This recipe from former Rustic Canyon chef Samir Mohajer includes a cream cheese dough, made with equal parts butter and cream cheese. Butter gives it a melt-in-the-mouth quality, and the cream cheese makes it even more tender and flavorful. It’s a rolled-in dough (like a puff pastry, it’s folded into thirds before it’s rolled), which results in a fluffy, layered crust.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 2 hours. Serves 4.

Chicken Pot Pie

The biscuit-y topping for this chicken pot pie is rolled out into one 8- by 12-inch rectangle then scored and placed directly on top of hot filling before baking.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 1 hour 40 minutes. Serves 8.