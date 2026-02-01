The Super Bowl is next weekend. Get your dips ready

You are reading our Cooking newsletter Sign up to get a taste of Los Angeles — and the world — in your own home and in your inbox every Friday By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

Even for those who may not be football fans, as the big game next Sunday approaches, there’s a lot to look forward to. Super Bowl is the only game of the year that I watch, but I eagerly embrace halftime spectacles, iconic Super Bowl ads, and long, loud afternoons spent with friends, grazing from tables piled with foods I might not eat again all year — cold chicken wings, room-temperature pizza and more dips than one might have remembered existed.

Although many of our favorites come from other cultures — guacamole and salsa from Mexico; tapenade and bagna cauda from Italy; hummus from the Middle East. The way they’re eaten — standing up, straight from a serving bowl — is as American as football itself.

The world of dips can be divided into those for dipping veggies and those for dipping chips. When it comes to veggie dips, my all time favorite is Bagna C a uda . “Warm bath” in Italian, this warm infusion of olive oil, melted butter, garlic and anchovies is a rich and intense flavor bomb.

Fava beans are a badge of foodie know-how and commitment to labor. After all, the beans have to be shelled not once, but twice. The reward: a distinct nutty flavor and gorgeous green color that adds a touch of sophistication and IYKYK to your spread in the form of this Fava Bean Puree . Serve it with crostini or vegetables for dipping.

Of course if you have chicken wings, great, but Ranch and Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce is flavorful enough as a dip for celery sticks alone. The name Green Goddess is almost as seductive as Barefoot Contessa and this creamy, herby flashback to the 1970s slides easily into a salad dressing. In the Erewhon Age, I mean, aren’t we all green gods and goddesses?

The iconic Lipton Onion Dip , made by stirring a packet of Lipton’s French onion soup mix into a container of sour cream, is hard to beat. But do make this Fried Onion - Chili Crisp Dip , a homemade version with a generous spoonful of chili crisp swirled throughout, just to remind us in 2026 that change is good.

The MVP of all Super Bowl parties is guacamole. More guacamole is eaten in the U.S. on Super Bowl Sunday than on any day of the year. (Followed by Cinco de Mayo.) Last year, Food editor Daniel Hernandez taught us the secret to his Mexico City-Style Spicy Guacamole . (Hint: no tomato or onion!)

If you’re feeling wild and crazy, you can put the “California” in this Super Bowl with Spicy California Roll Guacamole . If you’re feeling extra, fry your own tortilla chips . That’s where I’d like to be at any Super Bowl party, standing at the stove in an apron, pulling warm, crisp chips from hot oil and salting them for a hungry crowd.

No matter who wins the Super Bowl, one thing is for sure. We Americans are champion grazers.

Spicy Mexico City-Style Guacamole

Look no further when it comes to Super Bowl snack recipes than this guacamole. Daniel Hernandez doesn’t include tomatoes in his recipe, which means there’s no watery element to interfere with the buttery smashed avocados.

Get the recipe.

Cooking time: 30 minutes. Serves: 2 to 4.

(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Bagna Cauda

Elevate your dip game with this warm garlicky, buttery bath. It’s not your everyday Super Bowl dip, but it never fails that when I serve it, I’m asked for the recipe. Serve it with raw sugar snap peas, radishes, cauliflower, broccolini, slender carrots and hard-boiled eggs.

Get the recipe.

Cooking time: 15 minutes. Serves: 6 to 8.

Ranch and Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce

Combining two favorites, ranch and blue cheese dressings, this dipping sauce is thick and rich enough to coat even the sturdiest of vegetables. If you have a hankering to make or buy chicken wings to go with it, who’s to stop you?

Get the recipe.

Cooking time: 30 minutes. Makes 4 cups: serves a crowd.

Fried Potatoes & Crudite with Caesar Sour Cream

Where Caesar dressing meets sour cream: This dip combines all the flavors we love in Caesar dressing — anchovies, garlic, Parmesan — with our favorite pastime: snacking. Roasted potatoes are a welcome, warm and decadent addition.

Get the recipe.

Cooking time: 2 hours (mostly unattended). Serves: 8 to 10.

(Dylan + Jeni/For the Times)