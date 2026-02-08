Make this pizza toast, a throwback snack from a Tokyo kissaten

You are reading our Cooking newsletter Sign up to get a taste of Los Angeles — and the world — in your own home and in your inbox every Friday By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

Along the anime corridor of Little Tokyo, a temporary outpost of Kinokuniya bookstore (formerly located on the second floor of Weller Court on Onizuka Street) holds culinary treasures: rows of Japanese cooking magazines with extra-glossy photo-filled pages of recipes, from the everyday to the esoteric.

Here collided two of my favorite pop obsessions: pizza toast and Popeye magazine. Both are refractive, cross-cultural, still-thriving artifacts of the 1960s and ’70s. Both are as relevant today as they were 50 years ago.

In 1964, at Cafe Benisica — a kissaten, or classic coffee shop, just south of Ginza in walking distance of Hibiya station — owner Setsuko Murakami’s mother supposedly invented pizza toast: thick-cut slices of shokupan, or milk bread; slathered with ketchup-based tomato sauce; heaped with toppings such as mushrooms, green peppers, ham and mozzarella; then toasted in the oven until the cheese melted and bubbled. This inexpensive ersatz version of pizza, which many in postwar Japan couldn’t afford, became a widespread snack sensation. It’s part of the canon of Japanese dishes called yoshoku, “Western-style food.”

The cafe’s interior was designed by an artist who worked on the movie sets of director Akira Kurosawa. Its charm and its pizza toast are still going strong, evocative enough to draw celebrity visitors such as Keanu Reeves (there’s a photo of him with the staff on the wall).

At Kinokuniya last weekend, I was flipping through the latest cooking special of Popeye, the influential men’s fashion and lifestyle magazine with the ludicrous tagline “For City Boys.” Editors Yoshihisa Kinameri and Jiro Ishikawa, who visited and loved Los Angeles in the ‘70s, launched Popeye in 1976, and its first issue was dedicated to the sporty style of L.A. (“It was like heaven,” Kinameri said of the city in a Times interview about the magazine’s 40th anniversary.)

Its recent cooking issue — “A Very Basic Cooking Guide for City Boys” — includes recipes for cherry pie from Kyle Sexton, owner of the bakery Kyle’s Good Finds in Nakano, Japan; curry udon; pot au feu; coffee jelly; flour tortillas from Los Tacos Azules in Tokyo; and Devendra Banhart’s tuna melt. An article titled “Finding My Peperoncino” explores several versions of spaghetti aglia, olio e peperoncino.

Pizza toast with pepperoni, and the latest culinary special from Japanese men’s lifestyle magazine Popeye, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. The title of the magazine is a play on the words “pop” and “eye” — as in “keeping an eye on pop culture.” (Betty Hallock / Los Angeles Times )

One spread is devoted to recipes for pizza toast and a milkshake from a Japanese mini-chain of New York-style pizza, Pizza Slice. Because pizza toast is covered in melty cheese and steeped in nostalgia, I was inspired to make it immediately. My kanji is rusty (I buy Japanese culinary magazines for the pictures), but I have my own recipe for pizza toast (not to be confused with Hailey Bieber’s). As a milk bread fan, I often have half-loaves in my freezer. And I make Marcella Hazan’s tomato sauce (the recipe is all over the internet) at least every other week.

The key to this pizza toast is to make garlic bread first. Mix a stick of softened butter with four minced garlic cloves, a tablespoon of finely chopped oregano, a tablespoon of finely chopped parsley and a pinch of salt. Spread that on one side of each slice of soft milk bread and toast for 10 minutes in a 400-degree oven. Then spread each slice with tomato sauce, top with shredded mozzarella (sometimes I’ll add burrata too) and pepperoni, and continue to bake until the cheese is gooey and melted, about 10 minutes more.

This is what I will be eating for Bad Bunny’s halftime show, along with my favorite furikake Chex mix and any kind of cheesy dip, such as Food contributor Carolynn Carreño’s recently published queso fundido in the style of Nicos’ in Mexico City — which means it is topped with a mountain of crispy-fried parsley.

Please also feel free to use the pizza toast recipe (with heart-shaped pepperoni) for Valentine’s Day.

Tokyo-Style Pizza Toast

Pizza toast is adaptable — use whatever toppings you like, but there should be at least a handful of shredded mozzarella for each slice of bread. Sometimes I add dollops of fresh burrata. The tomato sauce for pizza toast in Japan’s postwar coffee shops often was ketchup-based. I use homemade marinara. Because next weekend is Valentine’s, the pepperoni pictured here is cut into heart shapes.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 25 minutes. Serves 4.

(Betty Hallock / Los Angeles Times )

Furikake Chex Mix

Sweet, salty, savory, crunchy, addictive furikake Chex mix. This version of the Hawaiian snack — buttery and tossed with seaweed and sesame seeds — is adapted from food stylist Caroline Hwang’s recipe, which was passed to her from her friend, Corey Chow, former chef de cuisine at Per Se in New York, who adapted it from his mom. His mom got it from a Japanese American neighbor. Each time it’s handed off, it gets tweaked. There are a few key factors to Chow’s mom’s tweaks: She increased the amount of furikake seasoning and soy sauce by a lot and added a little more light corn syrup (Hwang uses brown syrup instead). Hwang replaced some of the cereal with the Korean snack Orion-brand Turtle Chips, available at many Asian markets. In The Times’ kitchen we added pecans — and they turned out almost furikake-candied.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 1 hour. Makes about 12 cups.

(Jacob Cummings / For The Times)

Mexico City-Style Queso Fundido

Carolynn Carreño says, “The first thing to know about queso fundido is that it’s not ‘queso,’ the creamy dip, often based on Velveeta, eaten with chips. Queso fundido, which translates to ‘melted cheese,’ is just that: It’s melted cheese to which you can add sautéed mushrooms, poblano peppers or chorizo.” She notes that it should be eaten as soon as it comes out of the oven. In advance, you’ll fry two bunches of parsley leaves so that they’re ethereally crispy, pile it onto the molten cheese along with chorizo, and scoop some into a corn or flour tortilla along with avocado, salsa and a squeeze of lime if you like. “Think of it as a cheese taco.”

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 20 minutes. Serves 8.

(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

Pimento Queso Dip

Southern pimento cheese spread meets Tex-Mex queso. Velveeta cheese is a must for silky-smooth queso, so don’t make this dip without it, says former Times cooking columnist Ben Mims.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 20 minutes. Makes 3 cups.

(Ben Mims/Los Angeles Times)

Kismet’s Pickley Cheesy Greens Dip

Kismet chefs Sarah Hymanson and Sara Kramer riff on a steakhouse side of creamed-spinach-meets-spinach-dip. The two whip up a lavish dip packed with cheese, greens and pickles, which add tang to cut through the indulgent creaminess. “Serve it as a side (to steak or anything at all),” write Hymanson and Kramer in their book, “Kismet: Bright, Fresh, Vegetable-Loving Recipes,” “or as an epic snack for chip dipping.”

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 50 minutes. Serves 4.

(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles T)

