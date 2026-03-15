Six St. Patrick’s Day recipes to bring you the luck of the Irish

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After breaking my ankle on St. Patrick’s Day back in my 20s, I’m finally starting to come back around to the holiday.

For starters, I love a theme. And secondly, I look great in green. But beyond that, Ireland is home to rich culinary traditions that we don’t often see spotlighted in Southern California. The holiday that celebrates the country’s patron saint is an opportune time to seek out L.A.’s best Irish pubs, one of the city’s oldest bars for a stellar cup of Irish coffee or try your hand at making a few Emerald Isle specialties at home.

And there’s more overlap between Californian and Irish cuisines than you might think. While Ireland favors hearty stews and savory pies guaranteed to stick to your ribs during dreary winter months, both destinations highlight locally sourced, seasonal ingredients and fresh seafood.

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For St. Patrick’s Day, you could try preparing a traditional recipe like Guinness bread or experiment with a classic Irish ingredient, such as charred cabbage steak or crushed potatoes with leek-peppercorn butter.

Here are six Irish-inspired recipes to bring you luck on St. Paddy’s Day and beyond.

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Café Cecilia’s Guinness Bread

This recipe is based on the Guinness bread that’s served at London’s Café Cecilia, but don’t worry, its roots are 100% Irish. Owner Max Rocha learned to make the traditional dish from his Irish mother while recovering from depression, and found the process of mixing the bread therapeutic. Though the café’s menu changes daily, the slightly sweet bread is a constant that’s served at the beginning of every meal and in Guinness bread ice cream for dessert.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 1 hour 30 minutes. Makes 1 loaf.

(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

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It’s Easy Corned Beef Hash

You get to choose your level of commitment with this recipe from former L.A. Times test kitchen coordinator Julie Giuffrida. To make corned beef at home, be sure to rinse it well before placing it in a large pot with water, then cover with pickling spices inside and simmer gently for about 3 hours or until it is fork tender. Alternatively, you could reclaim that time by purchasing an unsliced slab of corned beef at your local deli.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 45 minutes. Serves 6 to 8.

(Yudi Ela Echevarria / For The Times)

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Charred Cabbage Salad with Coconut Vinaigrette

Green cabbage is often paired with bacon or mixed with mashed potatoes in colcannon. For a lighter, still-satisfying dish to make during L.A.’s ongoing heat wave, try this charred cabbage salad from chef DeVonn Francis, who grew up eating stewed cabbage and carrots at his family’s Jamaican restaurant in Virginia.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 30 minutes. Serves 6 to 8 as an appetizer.

(Yasara Gunawardena / For The Tim)

Crushed Potatoes With Leek-Peppercorn Butter

Potatoes are another Irish staple and this recipe from Ali Slagle is simple and ready in under an hour. The sweet leek butter turns the potatoes creamy and rich, while freshly crushed peppercorns add a jolt of spice.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 40 minutes. Serves 4 to 6.

(Anne Cusack / Los Angeles Times)

Easy Apple Cake

Apple pie might be thought of as a quintessential American dish, but in Ireland it’s popular in cake or tart form, usually topped with an oat or sugar streusel and filled with Bramley or Granny Smith apples. In Casey Elsass’ “What Can I Bring?” cookbook, he offers a version inspired by his New England upbringing with diced Honeycrisp, Gala or Fuji apples and topped with walnuts and brown sugar.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 1 hour 10 minutes. Makes 1 (8- or 9-inch) cake.

(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Grown-Up Mint-Chocolate Pudding

This boozy dessert doesn’t have Irish ties, but a mint garnish will help it blend in with your St. Patrick’s Day spreads. Former cooking editor Ben Mims insists that even those who balk at combining chocolate and mint will enjoy the pairing in this pudding that adds absinthe (or green chartreuse or even a floral gin) for a grown-up take.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 20 minutes, plus 8 hours unattended. Serves 4 to 8.

(Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

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