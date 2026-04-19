7 favorite taco recipes to cook for dinner this week

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The one thing I love about my commute home from work, heading eastward on the 110, is my regular pit stop for tortillas at Komal in Mercado La Paloma. The anticipation builds as soon as I see signs for the Vernon Avenue exit, then Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and finally Exposition Blvd./37th Street, where I pull off and turn an easy bend to reach the mercado parking lot.

Walk past the usual long line for Holbox and head straight for the Komal stand on the northern side of the building for Fátima Juárez’s heirloom corn tortillas. Because having some of the best tortillas in the city on hand means easy dinner for days.

Right behind the cashier you can see the staff griddle tortillas on the comal. Buy them by the half or full dozen (for $6 or $11, respectively). Choose from three different types of corn, which is nixtamalized and stone-milled for masa on site at Komal. The staff will offer a choice of yellow or diferentes colores, then wrap a stack of tortillas, still warm, in paper.

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In February, Komal added a refrigerated case of prepared goods for taking home too: 1-pound balls of Oaxacan quesillo (string cheese), salsas, mole, longaniza sausage, frijoles, pickled nopales, bags of masa. I usually buy the quesillo ($13) and salsa tatemada ($9), along with a dozen tortillas for the week.

(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

So, what am I putting in my tortillas? Homemade suadero. The recipe for a brisket version comes from cookbook “Vitamina T: Your Daily Dose of Tacos, Tortas, Tamales and More Mexican Street Food Classics” by Jorge Gaviria and Fermín Núñez, published this month. It’s one of the Food section’s favorite spring cookbooks.

Gaviria, who founded L.A.-based masa harina company Masienda, will be at the Festival of Books this afternoon, signing books at the L.A. Times x Now Serving booth.

Núñez describes suadero as “meat cooked in a hot-fat Jacuzzi.” Basically, you melt 8 cups of tallow in a large heavy pot, add 2 pounds of fatty brisket (rubbed with salt and cut into four pieces) along with one bunch of spring onions, then transfer to a 250-degree oven and bake until the meat is tender — the recipe says 4½ hours, but it has taken me up to 5 hours (it’s a set-it-and-forget-it braise). The brisket comes out beefy, juicy and delicious.

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Other favorites for tortillas (besides scrambled eggs plus whatever vegetables and cheese are in the refrigerator): Moo’s Craft BBQ’s beef ribs shredded for tacos and Moo’s co-owner Michelle Muñoz’s salsa verde, the mushrooms for these tacos al hongos, former cooking columnist Ben Mims’ foolproof pulled pork and Dunsmoor’s pork and green chile stew.

Here are seven more of our best taco recipes for your stack of tortillas.

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Oaxacan String Cheese Tacos

Stretchy, salty Oaxacan cheese sears hard on a pan on one side while the other side melts onto a tortilla. This is a five-minute vegetarian filling. You can use just the cheese, without the beans, but don’t skip the guacamole and radishes, which take it from a snack to a meal, says former cooking editor Genevieve Ko.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 20 minutes. Serves 4.

(Dylan + Jeni / For The Times)

Fingerling And Raja Tacos

Guelaguetza co-owner and cookbook author Bricia Lopez’s potato tacos are also filled with roasted poblano and sweet corn. The potatoes are grilled, imparting a bit of smoke to classic papas. She points out that this taco is also substantial enough to be a main course for vegetarians at an asada. And says to go heavy on the crema and grated queso.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 1 hour 30 minutes. Makes 24 tacos.

(Carlos Jaramillo / For The Times)

Grilled Steak With Chunky Guacamole Salad

This well-marbled, flavorful flat iron steak is marinated in olive oil and taco seasoning, then seared on the stove and served with an easy pico de gallo with chunks of avocado. Squeeze over lots of lime juice.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 1 hour. Serves 4.

(Jonathan Melendez / For The Times)

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Bacon, Egg And Cheese Tacos

Breakfast tacos can be the easiest tacos. This isn’t really a recipe as much as it is a method, says cookbook author Dawn Perry. While the bacon is baking, scramble the eggs and have tortillas and cheese at the ready.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 30 minutes. Serves 4.

(Lindsay Kreighbaum / For The Times)

Spring Onion Home Fry Tacos

Home fry tacos say spring with fresh new potatoes and spring onions. These chile-coated potatoes are skillet-seared like home fries with quick-caramelized spring onions, then smashed onto warm tortillas.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 25 minutes. Serves 4.

(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Hatch Chile Pork Tacos

Come this summer, when Hatch chiles are available, cook them with pork for tacos. Fresh or roasted Hatch chiles balance the richness of the pork, and dried ones give the sauce an earthy depth. This recipe uses an Instant Pot to quickly cook the meat to juicy tenderness. (A pressure cooker can do the same.)

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 45 minutes. Serves 8.

(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Dandelion Green And Christmas Lima Bean Tacos

Wilted dandelion greens with speckled Christmas lima beans are an excellent vegetarian taco filling — “so tasty that it might just replace carne asada in your dreams,” says former Food editor Amy Scattergood. If you cook the beans ahead, it’s a simple supper that requires only sauteing the greens in a drizzle of olive oil and a sprinkle of salt.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 2 hours. Makes 18 tacos.

(Carlos Chavez / Los Angeles Times)