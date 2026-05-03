5 fruity recipes to celebrate the peak of spring

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I’m writing this newsletter on May 1, also known as May Day, an ancient festival that celebrates the height of spring and overlaps with International Workers Day. For the first time since 1988, it’s coinciding with a full flower moon, named for the blooms that mark this time of year. A second full moon will end the month — a rare lunar event known as a blue moon.

This auspicious overlap has me thinking about how to work this confluence of themes into my cooking, and what better way than with seasonal recipes with ingredients sourced from local farmers and plated with flowers from my garden?

In my backyard, one of my blueberry bushes has just produced its first batch — just a couple dozen berries that I’ll plop in pancakes and feed one by one to my dog.

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Along my walkway and all over my neighborhood, nasturtium flowers are opening like bright orange suns, fragrant lavender is attracting buzzing bees, and rosemary bushes are beginning to brighten with baby blue flowers.

Local farmers markets are more vibrant than ever with rainbows of heirloom tomatoes, plump strawberries and blackberries so dense with juice they stain my fingers. Soon, tart cherries will join them.

In between meals, I eat them as snacks on their own, just a slice of salted tomato or an entire strawberry popped directly into my mouth, stem and all.

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But with a household of one (two if you count the dog), I inevitably end up with excess fruit on the verge of spoiling. That’s when I’m forced to get creative and blend them into a smoky-sweet ancho strawberry salsa or a silky ketchup, or macerate a blend of stone fruit for a juicy jam.

Here are five fruity recipes for making the most of your farmers market bounty this spring and into summer. Add a sprig of lavender or rosemary to your creations if you’re feeling fancy.

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Master Stone Fruit Jam

Former cooking columnist Ben Mims created this recipe as part of his L.A. in a Jar series with tips and recipes for preserving fruit. Add more sugar if you want a sweeter jam, but don’t use less than the recommended amount in order to preserve the fruit in enough sugar. Use your choice of pitted peaches, plums, nectarines, apricots or hybrid fruit.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 2 hours 30 minutes. Makes 5 half-pint jars, or 5 cups.

(Silvia Razgova / For The Times)

Ancho Strawberry Salsa

Inspired by Flamingo Estate’s dried strawberries flavored with guajillo and Key lime, this salsa roja features a sweet-tartness that works well with the heat from the ancho chile. Add the finished salsa to morning eggs, tacos or even fresh-shucked oysters.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 2 hours 30 minutes. Makes 1 1/2 cups.

(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

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Curtis Stone’s Tomato Sauce

Chef Curtis Stone, the Australian chef-owner of Gwen, pairs this homemade tomato sauce with his sausage rolls, but it goes with just about anything that you’d normally dip in ketchup. Stone’s version is less sweet than bottled brands and will keep in the refrigerator for about a month.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 1 hour plus chilling time. Makes about 1 1/2 cups.

(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Blackberry Jelly With Amaro

This grown-up jelly with blackberries and tart green apples tastes slightly bitter on the back end thanks to a 1/2 cup of amaro — just about any amaro will work, as long as it’s not overly bitter or menthol-forward. Add up to an extra 1/4 cup of amaro if you want to make it extra boozy.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 2 hours 30 minutes, plus overnight cooling. Makes 5 half-pint jars, or 5 cups.

(Anne Cusack / Los Angeles Times)

Blueberry Cornmeal Pancakes

Is there anything more satisfying than adding a fistful of fresh blueberries to your pancake batter? This simple recipe from former Food editor Amy Scattergood adds cornmeal and corn flour, which gives the pancake a luxuriously sweet edge. Be sure to melt plenty of butter on your cast iron skillet before adding the batter.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 55 minutes. Serves 4 to 6.

(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)