Why rice is a vital ingredient for these springtime recipes

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I wrote a book on bowls made with whole grains, and I want to treat all the grains equally. But between you and me, rice is my favorite. I eat the rainbow: brown rice, black rice, red rice, short-grain rice and white rice in all shapes and sizes. But for versatility and the sheer comfort-food factor, there’s nothing quite like white rice. No season is better for enjoying the subtle delights of rice than springtime.

With rice, there’s never “nothing to eat.” Twenty percent of the earth’s calories are eaten in rice. Chances are, there is rice in the cupboard. Oftentimes more than one variety. Rice is easy to make a meal of: It’s economical, easy to prepare, and it offers endless possibilities: risotto and congee ; grain bowls and poke bowls ; fried rice and salads ; paella and pudding .

I grew up in a rice-free household. My mom prepared the occasional box of Uncle Ben’s Long Grain and Wild Rice. But plain white rice? As forbidden as Twinkies and for the same reason: Their color didn’t give any hint of any connection to nature. When we went out for Chinese food, my mom sent away the waiters carrying steamed rice buckets to the table: “We don’t need any rice, thank you.” They looked perplexed. She usually had to repeat it several times before they left us with our sweet-and-sour pork and shrimp with lobster sauce, which we enjoyed without a carbohydrate in sight.

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Maybe because it’s light and clean, rice seems especially appealing in spring. Laced with delicacies of the season including artichokes, fava beans and asparagus, combinations are sometimes predictable, like Risotto with Spring Herbs or Artichoke Risotto with Lemon Zest . And other times more surprising, such as Paella with Turnips, Peas and Spring Onions , Paella with Artichokes and Mushrooms ; and Osteria Angelini chef Gino Angelini’s intriguing combination of Risotto with Clams and Fava Beans .

My favorite rice preparations are often the simplest. A bowl with a hint of saffron, cinnamon and cardamon. Or old-school Mexican rice with a bit of tomatoes, or lesser-known green rice , infused with cilantro. Don’t forget a simple, milky cinnamon-infused Mexican style rice pudding.

When it comes to rice, there’s even something for Rover .

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Risotto With Clams And Fava Beans

There are certain ingredients, fava beans among them, that, when they appear at the market, if you’re a fan, you’re always dreaming up ways to make them. This combination from chef Gino Angelini is unlikely to have occurred in even your wildest imagination. That’s what talented chefs are for.

Get the recipe.

Cooking time: 50 minutes. Serves 4.

Yang Chow Fried Rice

The distinct, intense sweet and smoky flavor of Chinese sausage makes easy work of turning four cups of day-old rice into a delicious, satisfying meal. You’ll find Chinese sausage at Asian and many conventional grocery stores and from online sources. It’s a handy ingredient to keep on hand as it lasts several months in the refrigerator unopened and even a couple of weeks once it is opened due to the curing and smoking process with which it’s made.

Get the recipe.

Cooking time: 15 minutes. Serves 4.

(Leslie Grow / For the Times)

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Spiced Rice And Fish With Minty Peas

Loads of fresh mint, scallions and peas define this refreshing rice preparation as a springtime dish. It’s the perfect example of how quick and easy it is to prepare a flavorful, healthy meal.

Get the recipe.

Cooking time: 50 minutes. Serves 4.

(Silvia Razgova/Silvia Razgova)

Paella Verda

Paella is a fun way to feed a crowd. This one, from the chef Perfecte Rocher (now cooking in San Diego), makes the most of spring delights, including fava beans and artichoke hearts. If you think paella is synonymous with seafood, think again. This is more of a “hunter’s paella,” cooked over an outdoor grill with pork ribs and rabbit. Get that fire nice and hot. An almost burnt layer of rice on the bottom is a must.

Get the recipe .

Cooking time: 1 hour 30 minutes. Serves 4.

(Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Rice Timballo With Prosciutto And Peas

Now that the 1990s are all the rage, it’s time to revive timballo. IYKYK. And if you don’t, I’m referring to the movie “Big Night,” and the scene when, after several hours of preparation, the chef brothers present a giant timballo (also called a timpano), or a giant drum-shaped pasta “pie” to their patiently waiting restaurant guests. This one is made of rice, prosciutto and peas. And takes less than 2 hours to make. It serves a crowd, and it’s a showstopper.

Get the recipe.

Cooking time: 1 hour 45 minutes. Serves 8 to 10.

(Ken Hively / Los Angeles Times)

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Asparagus And Shrimp Risotto

The key to good risotto is great stock. This one takes advantage of the trimmings from the ingredients in the risotto: shrimp, onion and asparagus. The result is a delicious bowl of sustenance, where each ingredient has been utilized to its full potential. Snipped chives over the top add a fresh grassy element.

Get the recipe.

Cooking time: 1 hour 10 minutes. Serves 4 to 6.

(Anacleto Rapping / Los Angeles Times)