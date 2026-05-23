5 quickbread recipes for the perfect stir-and-dump baking project

As the days grow longer, so do our to-do lists. For a baking project with a good ROI, or return on investment, there’s nothing like a quickbread.

Quickbreads are breads that are leavened with baking powder or baking soda, as opposed to yeast, including banana bread , zucchini bread , gingerbread , pumpkin bread , orange cranberry bread , cornbread , Irish soda bread and even muffins , drop biscuits and scones . The “quick” part refers to the fact that quickbreads don’t require time to rise, rest and proof. As for the “bread,” part of the equation, that’s a misnomer. There’s no getting around it: quickbreads — whether a loaf, a bundt, a round or a muffin, are cake — unfrosted (though sometimes glazed) cake.

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The nice thing about quickbreads is that, because of the name, or maybe because of the slice of a loaf shape, or the lack of icing, we allow ourselves to eat it on occasions that we wouldn’t necessarily allow ourselves to eat cake. Take breakfast, for instance.

They also couldn’t be easier. They’re the perfect thing for the teen or novice baker in your household, which might even be you. I learned to bake with quickbreads — carrot cake, which of course is a bread with frosting on it, zucchini bread (from the late legendary Lee Bailey, who called for it to be baked in a coffee can!) and my aunt Jeanette’s orange walnut bread were staples on my young baking repertoire.

Making quickbreads is by and large a stir-and-dump proposition. Occasionally, the butter in quickbreads is creamed (whipped with sugar until fluffy) but more often, it’s melted or oil is used in its place. The “skills” required include measuring, stirring, greasing a pan, scraping the batter into the pan and setting a timer.

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They are the perfect thing to bake in the summertime, when you’ve got a house full of guests, a pool full of kids and a calendar full of social engagements and travel plans. Not only are they easy to get in the oven, they are even moister and more flavorful a day or two after they’re made. They make a welcome hostess gift. And unfrosted and unfussy, they’re the perfect on-the-go snack.

Forget time-consuming multiday Olympic-level baking projects. Let us eat quickbreads.

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Bon Temps Banana Bread

Banana bread has a lot going for it: It utilizes otherwise wasted fruit; it’s easy to make, impossible to mess up; makes use of and gets even moister and more flavorful in the days after it’s made. This one, made with bananas that are so ripe they’re black, is sweet and flavorful. This recipe calls for vanilla beans, which are challenging to find and expensive. I suggest a tablespoon of vanilla bean paste or extract instead. The extra-ripe bananas have such intense flavor, you won’t taste the difference.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 2 hours. Serves 12.

(Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

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Zucchini Tea Bread with Cinnamon and Nutmeg

Zucchini bread, carrot cake’s forgotten cousin, is a delicious way to use up a crop of zucchini. The addition of the shredded zucchini makes it moist like carrot cake, and because it’s not frosted, you get to call it bread and eat it any time of day. This recipe calls for equal parts whole-wheat and all-purpose flour, to place it firmly in the category of a healthy (ish) snack.

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Cook time: 1 hour 30 minutes. Serves 12.

(Bob Chamberlin/LA Times)

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Masa Harina Cornbread

This otherwise classic cornbread recipe replaces cornmeal with masa harina, finely ground corn that has been nixtamalized. Nixtamalization is a process developed thousands of years ago in Mesoamerica involving soaking the dried kernels in lime — to make the corn more digestible. The resulting corn has a more robust, toasted corn flavor. It’s what tortillas, tamales and other Mexican and Central American corn products are made of. It takes this cornbread to the next level both in flavor and texture. Because it is so light in texture, the resulting cornbread is lighter and less dense. (It wouldn’t be a terrible idea to serve this Burnt Orange Honey Butter with it!)

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Cook time: 45 minutes. Serves 8.

(Ben Mims/Los Angeles Times)

Chocolate Morning Muffins

Made with a combination of whole wheat and dark rye flours, whole milk yogurt, and just one tablespoon of sugar per serving (plus what’s in the chocolate), these moist chocolate muffins have every right to be on your breakfast table. This recipe is courtesy of Friends & Family baker and owner Roxanna Jullapat, who is also author of the whole-grain baking book “Mother Grains.” What makes this warm chocolaty delight even more perfect is that only 40 minutes stands between you making and eating them.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 40 minutes. Makes 12 muffins.

(Anne Cusack / Los Angeles Times)

More-Berries-Than-Batter Blueberry Muffins

Blueberry muffins are in fact light, airy cupcakes that, because of the absence of frosting and the presence of blueberries, are offered for breakfast. (Thanks, blueberries!) Almond extract, which is used in this recipe, is a divisive flavor. If you’re not a fan, use vanilla extract instead.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 40 minutes. Makes 12 muffins.

(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

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