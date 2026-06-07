Here’s what to cook for your World Cup watch parties

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This week one of the world’s most popular sporting events returns, and some of its matches will take place right here in Los Angeles. But the 2026 FIFA World Cup hasn’t been without its difficulties: Fans are furious at ticket costs, which can run $850 apiece, plus hundreds more in parking, and SoFi Stadium’s workers are weighing a labor strike. For some, watching from home might be most prudent — and if that’s the case, your game day can still be just as festive thanks to a matchup-inspired meal.

Of course there are dozens of restaurants and bars hosting viewing parties, some opening early and running themed specials, and you can find our guide to that here. If you have managed to grab tickets to L.A.’s matches, some of the region’s favorite restaurants can be found near SoFi or the Coliseum, the latter of which is hosting the multiday, sprawling Fan Fest event.

If you are watching at home, kick things off with these recipes for a delicious kickoff. Here are a few ideas for some of the World Cup’s first matches, with serving a crowd in mind, whether you’re hoping for something snackable like Australian sausage rolls or sweet like traditional Czech cookies.

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(Bob Chamberlin / Los Angeles Times)

June 11: South Korea x Czechia

Yangnyeom Dak (Korean fried chicken)

When sitting down to a match you want something snackable and, if you imbibe, something that goes great with a beer, soju or other refreshing beverage. Enter yangnyeom, or Korean fried chicken, which is sweet-spicy, tangy, coated in sauce and sesame seeds, and perfect for sharing at a viewing party. These twice-fried birds make an ideal bite for watching South Korea face off against Czechia on Day 1 of the World Cup.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 1 hour, 10 minutes. Serves 4 to 6.

Czechoslovakian nut bars

These nutty, jam-tinged shortbread cookies have been enjoyed by generations, and are often served during celebratory events such as during the holiday season. If you’re cheering for Czechia, hopefully you’ll be enjoying these cookie bars while celebrating a few wins throughout the World Series.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 1 hour. Serves 8 to 10.

Czechoslovakian nut bars. (Bob Chamberlin / Los Angeles Times)

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June 19: USA vs. Australia

Homemade sour cream and onion dip

When it comes to party Americana, it’s hard to outdo a large bowl of sour cream and onion dip. This recipe from former L.A. Times Cooking editor Genevieve Ko is “a fresh take on a classic dip,” building flavor with freshly sautéed onions and the optional topping of fresh chives and parsley. It comes together quickly, so you’ve got more time for watching the match. Enjoy with chips, vegetables or anything else — sour cream and onion is the dip that works with just about anything.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 15 minutes. Makes about 1¼ cups.

(Genevieve Ko / Los Angeles Times/Genevieve Ko / Los Angeles Times)

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Curtis Stone’s sausage rolls

Infinitely craveable and a perfect game-day finger food, the sausage roll might as well be the real national dish of Australia (move over, roast lamb). Here, L.A. chef and Aussie native Curtis Stone shares his recipe for an Italian-pork version of his popular sausage rolls, which fill flaky pastry with seasoned pork for a meaty but buttery bite. Enjoy with ketchup for the most authentic taste.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 1 hour, 10 minutes. Makes 8 rolls.

(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

June 22: Norway vs. Senegal

Norwegian orange cake

This moist Bundt cake is typically served in Norway at Easter, but the pairing of chocolate and orange is a winning combination year-round. Feed a crowd at a Norwegian match with this recipe that uses candied orange peels, fresh orange zest and dark chocolate for a little sweetness no matter how the match is going.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 1 hour, 15 minutes. Serves 10-15.

(Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

Salatu Niebe (Black-eyed pea salad)

Light, spicy and crunchy-textured, this salad should brighten up any World Cup spread. This recipe is chock-full of vegetables and lime juice, and is adapted from chef Pierre Thiam’s cookbook “Yolele! Recipes From the Heart of Senegal.” Former L.A. Times Food editor Amy Scattergood calls this recipe easy, “a riot of colors on the plate,” and a great side dish or even a main when served in lettuce cups.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 45 minutes. Serves 8.

(Glenn Koenig / Los Angeles Times)