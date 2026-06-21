How to cook salmon. 6 recipes for the ‘gateway fish’

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Salmon is the gateway fish.

Many home cooks, afraid to cook fish at home, dip their toe in with salmon. It has a mild flavor, the texture is buttery and appealing, it has few bones to contend with, and, well, people like the way it tastes. It’s the chicken of fish.

Every week or two, when I make my Trader Joe’s run, I grab a filet or two of salmon. Salmon is the only fresh fish that the store even sells, and they offer several options: pinwheels (salmon rolled with a mixture of spinach, herbs and feta cheese), and filets, wild-caught and farm-raised, skin off and skin on.

I sometimes mix it up, but my usual is to marinate the salmon in equal parts toasted sesame oil, rice vinegar and half as much tamari or soy sauce for up to 45 minutes. (This is chef Jonathan Waxman’s foolproof recipe.)

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If the salmon is skinless, I put it in a glass pie pan and bake it at 350 degrees Fahrenheit oven for 11 or 12 minutes. (For medium-rare salmon, the outer layers will be flaky and the very center of the thickest part of the filet will be translucent, almost raw; it will continue to cook after it’s out of the oven).

If the skin is on, I put the salmon filet skin side down in a hot skillet (with enough neutral-favored oil for the skin to fry in) for about 6 minutes, until the skin is deep brown and crispy. Then I turn off the heat, flip the fish, and let it cook on the skinless side for a couple of minutes from the residual heat of the pan.

Either way, it takes minutes from start to finish for me to make perfect medium-rare, light and healthy, moist and flaky, flavorful salmon that I can use in any number of ways.

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Very often I just dig in with a fork and whatever vegetables I have on hand. (You should do better! Here are eight vegetable sides that go with salmon.)

I arrange it with grains and vegetables into a healthy, hearty salmon bowl . Use it in place of tuna for a Nicoise salad or another composed salad . I eat it on its own with steamed broccoli, sliced avocado and ponzu sauce. Toss it into a fried rice , or, in the summer, with vinaigrette into a refreshing green bean and salmon salad .

When I’m with my mom, I use it to make salmon cakes or “ burgers ,” because she used to make those for me when I was a kid. And when I’m feeling really healthy, I even eat salmon in the morning, with rice and spinach for my version of a Japanese-inspired breakfast.

I’ve been loving it so much, I’m determined to expand my salmon horizons. Next on the rotation is this steamed salmon with cool cucumber salad from the master, former Los Angeles Times Food editor Russ Parsons. Or I may try this salmon bisque . Or any of the options here , including Salmon with Red Pepper Hazelnut Pesto .

The options, truly, are overwhelming. What I know for sure is that if I see glorious, glistening salmon offered wherever I’m shopping, I’m taking some home and getting into the kitchen.

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Slow-Roasted Salmon with Miso Barbecue Sauce

Unlike milder white fish, salmon can stand up to bold flavors, like this miso-based barbecue sauce. This recipe calls for you to cook the salmon in the oven, but during warmer months, you might use barbecue sauce on salmon steaks, which are thick, meaty cuts, cut perpendicular to the spine), and grill them. Go all out with the barbecue theme and serve the salmon steaks with barbecue beans and whatever else you like with your barbecue. (This recipe is part of a series of ways to cook a whole salmon filet that also included Keto Green Curry and Yogurt-Roasted Salmon , Grilled Teriyaki Salmon and Slow-Roasted Salmon with Dill and Lemon Salsa Verde .)

Get the recipe.

Cooking time: 45 minutes. Serves 4 to 6.

(Silvia Razgova/Silvia Razgova)

Crispy Skin Salmon with Brown Butter and Chile Vinaigrette

The perfect recipe for date night-in, this serves two, and comes together quickly on the stovetop. (For a detailed tutorial on crispy skin, read this .)

Get the recipe.

Cooking time: 30 minutes. Serves 2.

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Salmon in Sweet Red Curry

The only thing better than hearing that “sweet red curry” is on the menu, is finding out how delicious sweet red curry is to make. It’s especially so here in Los Angeles, where we have access to Thai grocery stores that sell red curry paste that is totally acceptable — no need to make your own. Serve this with steamed jasmine rice and simple green vegetables (steamed bok choy, spinach or broccoli) to sop up the thick, coconut milk-based sauce, and you’ll have a meal so good you could charge for it.

Get the recipe.

Cooking time: 45 minutes. Serves 4.

Goop Kitchen’s Salmon Bowl

Goop Kitchen’s salmon bowl is one of the most popular dishes on the menu of the growing clean-food restaurant chain that emerged in recent years from Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle empire. The dish is infinitely adaptable to the seasons; change up the vegetables according to what you find in the market.

Get the recipe.

Cooking time: 40 minutes. Serves 2.

(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles T)

Mayonnaise-Roasted Side of Salmon

A slathering of mayonnaise makes this salmon even silkier than usual. Miso and mustard stirred into the mayo take the flavor over the top. Seriously, this salmon goes with just about any side; these fingerling potatoes from chef Suzanne Goin keep the meal fresh and light, with ingredients speaking loud and clear for themselves.

Get the recipe.

Cooking time: 30 minutes. Serves 12.

Tea-Crusted Salmon

Move over, matcha. In this recipe, genmaicha, Japanese green tea mixed with roasted brown rice, is used to encrust salmon, imparting a nutty, floral flavor and making an exceptional and unusual dish in very little time and with very little effort.

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Cooking time: 15 minutes. Serves 2.

(Los Angeles Times)

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