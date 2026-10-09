If you can broil eggplant, you can make mutabbal

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I’m moving out of my apartment in Glendale, and as I’ve been packing up my many containers of fancy gift salts and trying to figure out how to safely wrap my favorite mugs, I’ve been reminiscing on my time in the neighborhood.

The highlight of my time here has certainly been eating an incredible amount of Armenian and Persian food. I’ve tried so many new-to-me dishes — like the kashk bademjan from Nersses Vanak Restaurant — and it’s been a real culinary education.

One of the highlights was my first time trying mutabbal at Zankou Chicken.

Zankou has been a reliable comfort meal for me the last two years.

I’ll order a whole roasted chicken with a few sides and eat it throughout the week, ripping generous chunks of meat off with my fingers, stuffing it into a torn piece of pita, shmearing it with whatever dips I’ve ordered, and topping it with garlic sauce and harissa.

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The first time I ordered mutabbal as one of my sides, it rocked my world. It was so smoky, bright, rich and savory. I had to learn how to make it.

I turned to the Levantine section of my ever-growing cookbook collection, passing ”Falastin” and “Food of Life” on my way to “The New Book of Middle Eastern Food” by Claudia Roden.

I flipped through the index, and there it was: “Eggplant and Tahina Dip (Baba Ganoush or Moutabal).”

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I still haven’t figured out the difference between baba ganoush and mutabbal — both seem at times to be made with tahina — so if anyone out there knows the answer, please do let me know.

By the way, here’s a fact that L.A. Times restaurant critic Bill Addison shared with me: The Arabic phrase “baba ganoush” translates to something like “pampered daddy.”

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Sorry, where were we?

Right.

Roden’s mutabbal recipe is incredibly simple. Eggplants are pricked, broiled until charred and incredibly soft, then mixed with tahina, olive oil, lemon juice and garlic.

I headed to my local Jons Fresh Marketplace and collected the ingredients.

I opted for the long and skinny Italian eggplants. I figured these might be less bitter than globe eggplants — I don’t like having to salt them to draw out the bitterness (how do you know when they’re ready??) — and with a higher ratio of skin to flesh, might get a bit smokier when broiled.

I’m sure Japanese eggplants would work great, too.

Back in the kitchen, I laid six eggplants on a foil-lined baking sheet, pricked them lightly with a fork, and popped them under a high broiler on the highest rack.

I turned the eggplants every five minutes to make sure they charred evenly (you could also do this over an open flame on the stove — just be careful!). After about 15 minutes, they were burnt all over and completely deflated, their insides softened to a smushable pulp.

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I took them out, and once they were cool enough to handle, made a single slit down their bellies and scooped their meat out with a spoon and into a bowl.

Then, I smashed them thoroughly with the back of a fork. You could of course purée them in a blender or food processor for a smoother mutabbal, but like Roden says in her recipe, the rustic texture produced by a fork is quite nice.

From there, the task was to brighten, season and balance.

The eggplants on their own taste earthy and vegetal. Without salt, those flavors are a little flat and not so tasty. I added salt until the mixture tasted good to me.

Then, I squeezed in the juice of one lemon to add some electricity to the mix and some olive oil to enrich it.

Next, I added the last two ingredients — a clove of garlic grated on a Microplane, and a generous pour of tahina.

Yum! The garlic added a pungent heat, and the tahina a nutty savoriness.

All that was left to do was to adjust until it was irresistibly delicious. The task brought to mind two of our earlier lessons: salting to taste and balancing fat and acidity.

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I gave the mixture another taste and tried to clue into my experience of the salt level, searching for what Samin Nosrat describes in her book “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat” as the “zing!” moment where the food tastes alive and exciting.

It wasn’t there. I added a big pinch of salt, gave it a stir and — zing!

I tasted again, now considering the balance of fat and acidity. Zankou’s mutabbal was so bright that it was almost hard to stop eating it.

In my batch, the tahina had added richness and volume. The electricity was now gone. I squeezed in another whole lemon, mixed it up and tasted again.

ZING.

My mutabbal was bright, seasoned, rich, creamy and garlicky. It was awesome.

And it was so easy to make! If you can broil eggplant and balance a vinaigrette, you can make mutabbal anytime you please. You probably don’t even need a recipe. But if you would like a recipe, you can find mine below.

I ate about a pint of my mutabbal with some of my leftover Zankou pita, but when I was putting the rest away, I had an idea.

Mutabbal. Mutabbal. Meat … a … ball. Meatballs. This would go great with some lamb meatballs.

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That’s for next week. Until then, have a great weekend and send good thoughts for my move.

Happy eating,

Cody

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Mutabbal

Mutabbal is a Levantine eggplant dish similar to baba ganoush. It’s smoky, bright, creamy and rich, and would work well as an appetizer with pita, or as the base for grilled chicken or lamb. This recipe was inspired by recent trips to the wonderful Zankou Chicken in Glendale, and adapted from “The New Book of Middle Eastern Food” by Claudia Roden.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 30 minutes. Serves 6 to 8.

(Stephanie Breijo/Los Angeles Times)