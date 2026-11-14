I cooked at Kato for a day. Here’s what I learned

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

You are reading our Cooking newsletter Sign up to get a taste of Los Angeles — and the world — in your own home and in your inbox every Friday By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads. Login or register with email Agree & Continue

I think it was the third course of my dinner at Kato — the Taiwanese Californian restaurant from chef Jon Yao and sommelier Ryan Bailey that was recently ranked No. 2 on the L.A. Times 101 Best Restaurants list — that I spilled all over my pants. Or was it the second?

It had been a long day.

I wasn’t just eating at Kato. I’d also spent the day working in the kitchen as a paid stage, or apprentice.

It’s been six months since I started as the Cooking editor at the Los Angeles Times. I’ve been writing a lot, making a lot of videos. Teaching a lot. It’s been a lot of output. And lately, I’ve been craving some input. Inspiration, epiphany.

Advertisement

I want to learn. So, I decided to do what I did when I was first learning how to cook — I went to work for a day in a restaurant.

I got to Kato at 9:50 a.m., dressed in my newly acquired, all-black uniform (I’d gone to the mall — a place I hate — a week prior to get socks, non-slip Crocs, slacks, shirts and bobby pins).

What struck me immediately was how calm everyone seemed to be. I remember prep — the time before a restaurant opens when the cooks prepare everything they’ll need for service — at Chez Panisse as a mad dash of produce boxes and boiling water.

Advertisement

The atmosphere at Kato was warm, focused and collected.

That’s no happy accident; that’s how Yao, who grew up in Walnut and opened the first incarnation of Kato in 2016 in a West L.A. strip mall, wants it. He tells me that he does his best to make sure no one person is saddled with more work than they can handle.

It seems to be working. Over the eight hours of my shift, I didn’t see anyone run, raise their voice or otherwise seem to be struggling.

During tasters — where cooks lay out samples of their dish’s primary components for the chef to try — I asked Yao how he comes up with ideas for the food at Kato. Not so surprisingly, he says inspiration often comes from eating out — both now and from memories growing up.

It’s the transformation of these memories into the complex dishes at Kato that intrigues me. My own cooking instinct is to try and re-create food memories, while Yao’s work seems to be refining and expanding them.

Yet Yao is humble when he speaks about the food he makes. There’s not a lot of pretense. He wanted to serve the chuàn (cumin-crusted lamb skewers) with something green, and that made him think of the high-quality pistachios he has access to. It’s not necessarily “traditional,” but other cultures have proved lamb’s affinity for pistachios, so … why not?

While Yao might be the main architect of the food at Kato, his vision is executed — and this is how it is in every kitchen I’ve worked in — by his lieutenants: his chef de cuisine, sous-chefs and team of cooks.

Advertisement

I spent most of the day shadowing sous-chefs Daniel Hou and Nomar Ramirez, who patiently guided me through a variety of small tasks. I (took longer than I’d like to admit to) cut cucumbers, cucamelons and other garnishes for service, assisted with staff meal (getting chicken thighs ready for baking, cubing and frying tofu) and spent 10 meticulous minutes folding damp napkins to fit perfectly into the metal containers another cook was using to store his mise-en-place.

One of the great parts of working in a new kitchen is learning how to approach familiar ingredients in new ways.

I never, ever would have cut cucumbers the way they had me do it — into translucent isosceles triangles — before my stage. Now, that’s a little trick in my back pocket if I ever want to fancy up my tuna salad.

I also worked with ingredients I either wouldn’t buy for myself, or might not have access to — like pink finger limes. As I squeezed out their jewels, I had to pause to watch the pearlescent orbs reflect their psychedelic color in the sun, like shimmering pink lemonade. Such a rare, precious color to find in food.

There was also fresh wasabi, myoga (small pink-and-white, teardrop-shaped flower buds from a plant relative of ginger) and all sorts of sauces and condiments (like a profoundly savory brown butter emulsion) I’d never tasted before.

My workday ended with a conversation (and cellar tour) with Bailey, who shared more about the restaurant’s ethos. I learned that all the cooks are required to work a front of house shift every pay period.

Advertisement

Once my stage ended, I ran back to my car, quickly Clark Kented into a fancy outfit and returned to Kato — this time as a diner.

One of the earlier courses — focused around tall slices of deeply red tuna and a mixture of raw, scraped tuna with yuzu kosho, razor-thin chives and a potent house sauce made from smoked white soy, fried fish bones and about a million other things — showcased most of my handiwork. The myoga, cucumbers and cucamelons were all there, alongside the fresh wasabi and golden cubes of tosazu (vinegar steeped with smoked fish bones) jelly, all encircling the tuna like a bedazzled crown.

Seeing some of the relatively simple prep work I’d done earlier in the day transformed into an elaborate, intricate, beautiful dish felt like a magic trick.

As I ate, I noticed one of my isosceles triangles was cut much thicker than the rest. It was a good reminder that the food you receive at a restaurant is always made by people, and sometimes by a rusty-cook-turned-stage that forgot to get his knife sharpened before his shift.

It was the next course, a quick-cured piece of trout floating in clear broth, that I spilled all over my pants. Luckily, no one saw (I think), and I was able to cover the giant wet spot on my groin and thighs with my napkin.

The rest of the meal bowled over me. I think I blacked out. By the end, I was so full I could have had a panic attack. It was amazing.

Advertisement

“You have to eat to cook. You can’t be a good cook and be a noneater. I think eating is the secret to good cooking.” Julia Child said that, and I couldn’t agree more.

I wobbled out of Kato with not only a pocketful of new techniques and ingredients, but also with a belly full of new food and inspiration to bring back to my own kitchen.

Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to try to get the broth stains out of my pants (and if you want to watch me spill on myself at Kato, go watch my latest video).

Happy eating,

Cody