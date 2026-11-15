A public option for groceries? The idea is already floating in Washington

High grocery prices are the No. 1 financial stress on U.S. voter families, according to a research group that is pushing a public lower-price plan for basic basket staples.

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“Pick another protein?” America picked another Congress instead. And while we’re at it, how about we pick a public option for out-of-control grocery prices?

This is L.A. Omnivore, the newsletter about food, culture and everything else. In the coming weeks, I’ll be unpacking how the incoming Democratic-controlled Congress could affect food and restaurants.

One idea already being floated on Capitol Hill could provide immediate relief to households facing soaring food prices using a somewhat socialist-seeming model similar to Medicare. No, there’s no sad “U.S.G.” cheese. Could it work?

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Plus, is the New York Times just blatantly rage-baiting Angelenos at this point? The “paper of record” made its latest in a long string of attempts to erase and rewrite the geographical identity of the L.A. Eastside — against the facts. We’re no longer tolerating it.

The basic basket idea

The blue wave , tsunami , bludgeoning , earthquake or whatever hyperbolic framing you apply to the historic results of the 2026 midterm election left one thing crystal clear. Voters delivered a full-throated rebuke of Trumpism and a mandate to make the government work for the people again.

Candidates won by wide margins in red states when they stuck to a message of broad economic populism aimed at the working class. The results were also a rejection of the centrist, corporate, media-supported brand of Democratic politics that failed catastrophically in the 2016 and 2024 elections.

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People just want their gas and food prices to drop, now. Households and whole industries like farming, trucking and restaurants are being pushed to the brink. So the pressure is on for new leadership to honor the nation’s insurgent populist tilt and for Democrats to deliver tangible changes on rising inflation, wars abroad, gas prices and grocery prices.

A consumer research group called the Kitchen Table Project has already been meeting with new members of Congress to promote its plan to offer a government-procured “basic basket” within regular grocery stores.

What is the basic basket? It is a core list of grocery goods that is used as a minimum unit of recommended nutrition for a fixed household, usually four. Its components vary globally, but picture a “basket” containing milk, meats, eggs, produce, grains, canned foods and the like.

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Under this proposal, the government would buy these core staples at wholesale prices and distribute them directly to private grocers, at a slight markup to cover costs, thus passing big savings on to consumers. In theory, this would stimulate competition for all grocers to lower their prices.

If implemented, the plan could save families an estimated $315 a year, the research group said.

“We have been talking to people all over the country, and what we heard from them was remarkably consistent,” said Lael Brainard, chair of the Kitchen Table Project. “Groceries is the No. 1 source of financial stress for American families, overwhelmingly.”

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I spoke to Brainard last week just as she was leaving Capitol Hill after meeting with members of the incoming Congress to promote her group’s Affordable Groceries Partnership concept. A former vice chair of the Federal Reserve, she described incoming lawmakers as amenable to bold ideas to meet people’s concerns — since the situation is so extreme for so many, especially in less densely populated areas where diesel costs acutely affect food costs.

“People are driving to multiple stores because they are trying to get the lowest-cost chicken in one place, or the lowest-cost cereal in another place,” Brainard said. “But when gas prices are high, it is so costly for their time and with driving around.”

David L. Ortega, a professor of food economics at Michigan State University, said that a public-option groceries concept avoids the stigma that’s been attached to Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s plan for city-run grocery stores in New York, which is facing resistance. Why? Because the government already buys basic groceries in bulk from private industry, for the military, hospitals and schools.

The Kitchen Table Project plan would simply expand the practice to make its benefits accessible to everyone else, with a minimal markup for the stores’ costs. So your familiar privately labeled grocery items would be sold alongside everything else in a market. No gray “U.S.G.”-stickered blocks of cheese or canned goods. And no membership cards, food stamps or income thresholds either.

“This is like a Costco membership where Washington is the buying club and the grocer is the member,” Ortega wrote recently in Fortune. “The government never owns a store, never runs a warehouse, and never writes a check to cover the gap between what food costs and what a politician would like it to cost.”

The Kitchen Table project, based on polling of 1,100 voters, with oversampling for independents, found that consumers also want to see policymakers draw down Trump’s aggressive tariffs and target rampant shrinkflation and surveillance pricing in the food industry.

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If there’s a public option on the table for healthcare in the United States, why not for groceries? With such monumental and historic wins for progressive populists in Texas, Michigan, Iowa, South Carolina, Kansas, even Mississippi with Scott Colom and his viral “pick another protein” ad, why not dream … big?

“We polled it,” Brainard told me. “Having the confidence that [voters] can gain access to a basket of common staples at a lower price is enormously popular across the board.”

Not again, New York Times ...

True Angelenos know that you have to cross the L.A. River to get to the Eastside and leave downtown or Central L.A. behind. Above, the Sixth Street Bridge. (Silvia Razgova / For The Times)

I cannot with the New York Times anymore and its persistent mislabeling and literally disinforming of its readership with regards to the Los Angeles Eastside. The out-of-town newspaper has done this many times before and it has to stop. The most recent example is a new guide to things to do on the “Eastside” that, hilariously, excludes any mention of any place east of the L.A. River.

The result is an outrageous display of cultural and historical erasure for Boyle Heights, East L.A., El Sereno and the neighborhoods of Northeast L.A. in what is supposed to be a high-quality newspaper. Consider a mirrored scenario of purposefully mislabeling the boundaries of one of their boroughs in the pages of the Los Angeles Times.

I don’t rage-bait or dunk-bait, but fume at the story here if you dare . (I was sent multiple gift links, thank you.)

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Sure, transplants love to engage in cutesy conversations about some invented “cultural” boundaries of the Eastside, or how it’s all a matter of perspective. It isn’t, and Angelenos are tired of having to address it.

In 2014, the Silver Lake Neighborhood Council voted against associating Silver Lake with the “Eastside” moniker. A resident named Al Guerrero offered the sentiment about this for the ages, which should close this conversation for good.

“The Eastside is not to be borrowed or shared or bounced around. You can’t buy it like you buy a pair of vintage jeans. It means something very deep in the heart and soul of the people east of the river,” Guerrero said.

This latest example from New York is straight-up disrespectful to anyone who believes honoring our city’s history is a basic requirement of living here. The practice reeks of colonialism and carpet-bagging.

What do I call the “hip” vortex of Echo Park, Silver Lake, Los Feliz and downtown? I will frequently interrupt people and say: “Sorry, you mean Central L.A., right?” Usually to a response of uninformed silence or apologetic stammering. Sorry, not sorry. Or just call those neighborhoods by their names, and that’s that.

Other aspirational (or delusional?) food notes

You taking creatine, bruh? (Illustration by Jim Cooke / Los Angeles Times; photo by Getty Images)

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