Some of the happiest Thanksgiving tables come together with everyone bringing one great dish. Try pickle-brined turkey; oyster stuffing topped with fried oysters; fabulous mac ’n’ cheese; creamed leeks with sweet garleek; low-stress baked mashed potatoes; persimmon, apple and celery salad; luscious pecan pie and dangerously easy to drink “can’t we all get along” sangria.

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This is Super Bowl week for cooks. Whether you are a pro looking for one last idea to work into your traditional playbook or a Thanksgiving rookie trying to figure out where to begin, we’ve got you covered. At L.A. Times Food we have decades of time-tested Thanksgiving recipes in our archives and, as always, we’ve come out with a new batch of terrific recipes with each of our writers and editors contributing one great dish.

For a quick start to your planning, see the links below for many of our essential Thanksgiving recipe collections followed by a selection of dishes from those recipes (and two bonus pies) to peruse more slowly. It’s a cookbook’s worth of recipes in a single newsletter, our thank you gift for subscribing.

And if you need a good bag to hold your Thanksgiving groceries, we’ve just restocked our most popular L.A. Times Food tote bags made for us by Big Bud Press and designed by Brandon Ly and Jaya Nicely.

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The ultimate Thanksgiving potluck recipe guide

A Thanksgiving potluck table with pickle-brined turkey, oyster stuffing, creamed garleek and leeks, sangria and more. (Catherine Dzilenski / For The Times)

This year, the writers and editors at L.A. Times Food each contributed a favorite Thanksgiving recipe. Together they make a full holiday meal, or choose one to take to a potluck or Friendsgiving. You’ll find Jenn Harris’ pickle-brined turkey; Stephanie Breijo’s oyster dressing from her Aunt Angie, modernized with fried oysters; Bill Addison’s “best mac ’n’ cheese in the known universe”; Cody Reiss’ baked-not-boiled mashed potatoes; my own sweet garleek twist on Jonathan Gold’s favorite creamed leeks; Daniel Hernandez’s crunchy persimmon and celery salad; Danielle Dorsey’s “can’t we all just get along” holiday sangria, and Betty Hallock’s mom’s “better-than-classic” pecan pie with an extra-lush custard. As a bonus, Reiss just dropped a recipe for legendary dinner rolls from cooking greats Edna Lewis and Scott Peacock. Next week, before you start cooking your Thanksgiving meal, he’ll share tips on making the rolls, but we’ll share the recipe now if you want a head start.

Our 11 all-time best Thanksgiving turkey recipes

A cross-border-inspired Thanksgiving mole spice-rubbed turkey. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

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From our archives, here are 11 delicious ways to make the star of the Thanksgiving table. Beyond Harris’ pickle-brine solution for preventing dry turkey, the most foolproof recipe for ensuring your Thanksgiving turkey stays moist comes from former Food editor Russ Parsons. Inspired by chef Judy Rodgers’ famed Zuni chicken — the recipe that got us all dry-brining — Parsons came up with a turkey version that he affectionately called “the Judy bird.” The turkey in former cooking columnist Ben Mims’ terrific everything-you-need-to-know guide for a classic Thanksgiving is smoothed with seasoned butter under turkey skin to let the bird baste as it roasts. In 2017, former Test Kitchen director Noelle Carter shared her maple-bourbon smoked turkey, which can be cooked on a barbecue grill or smoker, and in 2018 she showed readers how spatchcocking an herb-roasted turkey makes an easy sheet pan recipe. Fly by Jing founder and cookbook author Jing Gao rubs Sichuan spices on her dry-brined turkey. Cookbook author Carolynn Carreño uses Mexican mole-inspired spices on her dry-brined bird. Broken Spanish Comedor chef Ray Garcia brines his turkey in chile-amped Tecate beer and roasts it with a carne asada-inspired butter. One of the paper’s most popular recipes during the 1990s was cookbook author Ken Hom’s steamed Chinese American turkey with a stuffing of glutinous rice and sausage. Andy Baraghani, the bestselling cookbook author and chef, breaks his turkey into pieces before roasting for his spiced and juicy roast turkey with easy, breezy gravy. And former L.A. Times Food editor Amy Scattergood published what is surely the easiest Thanksgiving turkey recipe in the world — no brining and not a single bit of prep. You just stick an unseasoned turkey in the oven and take it out when the meat thermometer reaches 165 degrees.

8 stuffing recipes we love to make for Thanksgiving

“As modern Thanksgiving spreads weave influence from many cuisines and cultures, stuffing proves easy to adapt,” Danielle Dorsey writes in her introduction to our collection of stuffing recipes. “Swap the typical bread for masa or spiced cornbread, traditional herbs for mala spice mix or the butter for nutritional yeast to make it vegan. And then there are the classics: stuffings with sourdough and herbs, with roasted chestnuts and apple sausage, with extra onions and celery or an East Coast-style dressing topped with West Coast fried oysters.”



A guide to classic Thanksgiving: Everything you need to know

Periodically, we’ve Thanksgiving primers that are especially useful for those who are new to hosting the holiday meal. The most recent was Ben Mims’ excellent 2022 guide to the classics. Check the full story, which includes a series of how-to videos and these recipes: Perfect Thanksgiving Roast Turkey | Easy Thanksgiving Gravy | Sourdough and Herb Stuffing | Spiced Cornbread and Sausage Dressing | Green Bean Gratin | Sweet Potato and Apple Casserole| Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes| Citrus Cranberry Sauce | Soft and Buttery Dinner Rolls | Double-Crust Apple Pie | “Not Too Sweet” Pecan Pie | Classic Pumpkin Pie.

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The turkey

Pickle-brined Thanksgiving turkey

(Catherine Dzilenski/For The Times)

I finally came up with a grandma-approved turkey recipe that doesn’t require eight different methods of brining, cooking and basting. I combine buttermilk, pickle brine and my favorite hot sauce to make the brine. Then I add seasoned butter both underneath and on top of the skin. The turkey comes out juicy, beautifully golden brown, and reminds me of excellent pickle-brined fried chicken. This will be my first Thanksgiving without my grandmother. Grandma, this one’s for you. I promise it won’t be dry.



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—Jenn Harris

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Cook time: About 3 hours, depending on the weight of the turkey, plus 1 day brining time

Makes 1 (11- to 14-pound) roast turkey

All-Time Best Thanksgiving Turkey Recipe: a.k.a. ‘The Judy Bird’

(Beatrice De Gea / Los Angeles Times)

Inspired by the famous roast chicken by Judy Rodgers, chef at San Francisco’s beloved Zuni Cafe, it’s as simple as can be. No more pale, under-seasoned birds. No more finding room in the refrigerator for huge pails of brine. Salt it, bag it and forget it (well, give it a rub once a day just to be sure the salt is evenly distributed). The resulting turkey is moist, gloriously browned and perfectly seasoned all the way to the bone.



—Russ Parsons

Get the recipe

Cook time: 2 hours 50 minutes

Serves 11 to 15

Andy Baraghani’s spiced and juicy roast turkey with easy, breezy gravy

Salted and Spiced Roast Turkey with Stress-Free Gravy by Chef Andy Baraghani. Prop styling by Dorothy Hoover. (Jennifer Chong/For The Times)

Roasting parts of a turkey makes the cooking of the bird go quicker, makes the parts easier to manage (and fit in your fridge) and makes carving time a breeze. Chef and cookbook author Andy Baraghani’s turkey is rubbed with a shawarma-inspired mix of black pepper, cumin, coriander and smoked paprika, which gives the turkey’s skin a burnished crispness. You’re going to butcher a whole turkey for this recipe, but if you don’t feel up to the task, ask your butcher to do it for you or buy the individual pieces, which can be found in some grocery stores. Save the backbone and neck for making the easy gravy, below, or for making turkey stock. For the spice rub, do not use pre-ground black pepper; pulse whole peppercorns in a spice grinder, or use a mortar and pestle, until they’re roughly ground.



—Ben Mims

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Cook time: 3 hours 30 minutes, plus 1 day, mostly unattended

Serves 8

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The stuffing

Aunt Angie’s Thanksgiving oyster dressing with fried oysters

Oyster stuffing gets an update with fried oysters on top for crunch. (Catherine Dzilenski / For The Times)

This year I’ve modernized my aunt’s oyster dressing by topping it with fried fresh oysters from L.A. chef Ari Kolender’s cookbook, “How to Cook the Finest Things in the Sea,” for crunch and even more flavor.



—Stephanie Breijo

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Cook time: About 1 hour, 15 minutes

Serves 6 to 10

Jing Gao’s mala spice stuffing

Jing Gao’s mala spice stuffing (Shelby Moore / For The Times )

The warm flavors of traditional hardy herbs — sage and rosemary — are mixed with a chile-spice blend that adds a layer of complexity. These heady spices make a fragrant stuffing that might be the star of the Thanksgiving table.



—Jing Gao

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Cook time: 1 hour 25 minutes

Serves 8 to 10

Jonathan Gold’s roasted chestnut apple sausage stuffing

Roasted chestnuts add warmth to Jonathan Gold’s apple sausage stuffing. (Los Angeles Times)

All happy turkeys are alike; roasting methods may vary, but we can all basically agree on the virtues of juicy meat and crisp skin. But stuffing — now that is an essential Thanksgiving dish. A good one requires more labor in the kitchen than anyone will ever know, rewards the smallest subtleties in technique and is so much richer than any self-respecting cook would allow himself or herself the rest of the year. Also, stuffing is delicious. In my house, Thanksgiving starts the second I wake up in the morning and start peeling chestnuts, which is the consummate Thanksgiving activity. On the off chance you have never peeled a chestnut — if somebody has peeled chestnuts for you, they love you very much — you stab a little X in the chestnuts’ flat bottoms, stick them in the oven and then take them out to peel while they are hot enough to scorch your fingers or else the tough inner skin never quite comes off quite right. The recipe I use is based on one from Bruce Aidells’ “Hot Links and Country Flavors.’’ You simmer the chestnuts in a bit of turkey broth — you have made your turkey broth, haven’t you? — you tear a loaf of bread into rough cubes and toast it on a sheet pan in your oven, and you mix the steaming-hot chestnuts into the bread with your hands. Meanwhile, you’ve been sautéing great heaps of onions, celery and crumbled apple sausage — not the kind made with chicken, but the loose, sagey, sweetly spiced pork apple sausage you can get at Bristol Farms or, better yet, Huntington Meats in the Original Farmers Market. To me, those sausages just smell like Thanksgiving. Then you fold that mixture into the bread and chestnuts, moisten with a little broth, and smooth it into a gratin pan, dot with butter, and bake.



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—Jonathan Gold

Get the recipe

Cook time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Serves 8 to 10

The sides

The best mac ’n’ cheese in the known universe

The genius of this macaroni and cheese is in the details. (Catherine Dzilenski/For The Times)

Adapted with small adjustments in spicing and baking time, this recipe is one of many paragons from “The Gift of Southern Cooking” by Edna Lewis and Scott Peacock. I’ve made it during the holidays for more than two decades. Its hedonistic balance is a marvel every time, as is the joy I see in faces around the table. It is the final word for me in macaroni and cheese. The genius is in the details: how the extra-sharp cheddar (I often buy a mix of yellow and white) is both cubed and shredded for subtle texture variation, and the degrees to which the onion, powdered mustard, nutmeg and cayenne pepper both temper and accentuate the richness. Cut even one square to save for leftovers; the flavors are even more integrated the next day.



—Bill Addison

Get the recipe

Cook time: 1 hour

Serves 10

A sweet garleek twist on Jonathan Gold’s creamed leeks

Sweet garleek, a recent allium hybrid, gives traditional creamed leeks a jolt of bright color and flavor. (Catherine Dzilenski / For The Times)

Creamed leeks are a Thanksgiving tradition at my family table, begun by my late husband, Jonathan Gold, who was this paper’s former restaurant critic. This year, however, I’m adding a twist. Ever since chef Dan Barber appeared with bundles of a new allium hybrid called sweet garleek at Alex Weiser’s Hollywood Farmers Market stand two years ago, I’ve been looking for ways to incorporate what Barber calls the “love child” between leeks and garlic into my cooking. Skinnier than most leeks, they are terrific grilled and served with steak. And they make a beautiful addition to creamed leeks. With sweet garleek, developed by obsessed Dutch breeder Hans Bongers and shared for distribution with Row 7, the seed company Barber co-founded, you can use most of the green part, which adds more color to the paler leeks. There’s also a lovely jolt of brightness that the garleek adds without sacrificing the comfort food aspect of the dish. You can buy garleek at Whole Foods, Sprouts, Erewhon and many farmers markets. And if you can’t find it this year, the all-leek version of this dish won’t disappoint.



—Laurie Ochoa

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Cook time: 40 minutes

Serves 8 to 12

For a better mashed potato, bake, don’t boil

No boiling means less stress for these mashed potatoes, which are baked before the mashing. (Catherine Dzilenski / For The Times)

To avoid as much stress as possible during an already chaotic season, bake potatoes instead of boiling them, and to ease my worry about the fat, I simply opted to add a lot. It is your right as the cook to not disclose how much butter you used. I like baking the potatoes not only because it avoids the risk of overboiling, but also because it leaves you with Pure, Unadulterated Potato Flavor. Make sure to rice or mill the potatoes while they are still quite hot, and be careful not to overmix the potatoes when you add the butter and milk, as overworked potatoes can quickly become gummy and unpleasant.



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—Cody Reiss

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Cook time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Serves 6 to 8

The pies

Better-than-classic pecan pie

Zones of baking mean zones of flavor in this pecan pie. (Catherine Dzilenski/For The Times)

This is my mom’s flaky, crispy-crunchy, custard-y pecan pie. There’s an extra egg yolk in her custard for enhanced lushness (with the added benefit of mitigating sweetness), just the right amount of vanilla oomph to complement the nuttiness, and enough salt to bump up the savoriness (which also balances the sugar). The oven temperature starts high, at 425 degrees, so that the bottom crust is as flaky, crisp and golden as the edges — with two temperature decreases during baking. This is an old-school technique for three “zones” of baking so that, in the end, the crust is crisp, the custard is velvety, and the nuts are very toasted. (She also drizzles melted butter on top before baking, for extra-caramelized pecans.)



—Betty Hallock

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Cook time: 2 hours plus chilling time

1 pie

Double-crust apple pie

Sweet and tart apples, cinnamon and lemon combine to make an ample, floral filling for a rustic apple pie. (Katrina Frederick / For The Times)

There’s no more comforting or classic fall dessert than apple pie. And while many recipes call for precooking apples, this is a simple, straightforward approach that still delivers great results. A mix of tart and sweet apples combines with sugar, flour and just enough cinnamon to perfume the fruit in a buttery, crispy crust that beautifully contrasts with the fruity filling. To make your life easier, make the pie dough the day before you need it so you can roll and assemble the pie the day you plan to serve.



—Ben Mims

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Cook time: 2 hours 30 minutes, plus cooling

Serves 8

Sichuan spiced pumpkin pie

(SHELBY MOORE)

Pumpkin spice gets a Sichuan twist. In addition to nutmeg, cinnamon and ginger, this pumpkin pie’s filling features Chinese five-spice and Sichuan pepper. It’s a combination that works so well at least partly because some of the flavors in five-spice and traditional pumpkin pie filling overlap. Chinese five-spice often includes star anise, cloves, cinnamon and fennel as well as Sichuan pepper, which contributes its citrusy, floral notes. This pie filling will taste as familiar and comforting as ever.



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—Jing Gao

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Cook time: 55 minutes

Serves 8 to 10

A salad and a tipple

Easy and crunchy persimmon and celery salad

Persimmons, apples and celery with shaved Parmesan and almonds make this easy, crisp salad. (Catherine Dzilenski/For The Times)

I’ve been experimenting with persimmons in salads for several winters now due to proximity to a neighbor’s abundant tree. A few years ago, I came across a winter salad at the restaurant Jon & Vinny’s that involved persimmons and was so delicious, I went home and made a version of it myself. The result is this recipe. If you’re like me and usually offer the least ambitious Thanksgiving dish but still desire to leave an impression, this bright, refreshing side salad is your trick. Easy yet memorable, my crunchy winter salad serves as a crisp bite between all the saucy heartiness of traditional Thanksgiving. Use firmer rather than ripe persimmons here. You can skip the almonds if desired or make it fully vegan by dropping the Parmesan.



—Daniel Hernandez

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Cook time: 20 minutes

Serves 4 to 6

‘Can’t we all just get along’ holiday sangria

Dangerously easy to drink: “Can’t we all just get along” holiday sangria. (Catherine Dzilenski/For The Times)

Once upon a time, my family holidays were dry. Not for any reason other than the maternal side of my family doesn’t really imbibe, but that changed as the younger generation — my cousins and I — reached drinking age. At that time, we were also expected to start contributing to the spread, so I opted to buck tradition and show up with a seasonal sangria. It was an instant hit, and it turns out my family isn’t as abstemious as I’d once thought. Tart with pomegranate juice, cranberries and raspberries, it’s dangerously easy to drink, so make sure you cut each glass with an equal amount of ginger ale or a fizzy citrus soda of your choice. Now, there’s practically a revolt if I don’t show up with it at our Thanksgiving and Christmas celebrations.



—Danielle Dorsey

Get the recipe

Cook time: 30 minutes, plus overnight steeping

Serves 16 to 20

The totes

After all that cooking, you deserve a gift. Here are those L.A. Times Food tote bags I mentioned earlier.

L.A. Times Food classic Los Angeles tote bag in red and L.A. pastry shop bag in blue, designed by Brandon Ly and made by Big Bud Press. (Big Bud Press)

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Senior Food editor Danielle Dorsey, left, and cooking editor Cody Reiss show off the L.A. Times Food tomato tote bag designed by artist Jaya Nicely and made for us by Big Bud Press. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

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