LA Times Today: The sisterhood and grit behind a pop-up Balinese restaurant

After losing their jobs in the pandemic, sisters Celene and Tara Carrara decided to open a pop-up restaurant from their home in Glendale.



What started as an excuse to recreate the Balinese street food of their youth blossomed into a full-fledged business well on its way to a brick-and-mortar reality.