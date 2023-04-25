LA Times Today: A new California bill could save outdoor dining as we know it

In San Diego they’re called “seateries.” In L.A they’re called “parklets.”



Restaurant owners in Redondo Beach’s Riviera Village say parklets saved their businesses during the pandemic and they’re hoping lawmakers make them permanent.



L.A. Times staff writer Stephanie Breijo joined L.A. Times Today with the latest on al fresco dining.