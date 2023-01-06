LA Times Today: Sprinkles founder Candace Nelson is now perfecting pizza with Pizzana

If you don’t know her as a judge on “Cupcake Wars,” which ran for almost a decade on Food Network, you may know Candace Nelson from a little idea she cooked up almost 20 years ago: Sprinkles, which took the humble cupcake from simple to sublime.



Her newest adventure in entrepreneurship? Perfecting the pizza with Pizzana. At the flagship Brentwood restaurant, we met up with Nelson to talk about her growing food empire and get a taste of her new book, which she hopes will help others turn their secret passions into sweet success.