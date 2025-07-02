Readers respond: What California restaurants should our critic visit next?

Oxtail stew surrounded by a spread with soup, cottage cheese, beans, salad, rice, pickled tongue and tomato salad at Wool Growers in Bakersfield.

There is always more to discover in California. When restaurant critic Bill Addison took on the challenge of writing a guide to the 101 best restaurants across the state, his intention was to compile the places that told the richest, broadest story of here right now. It’s an answer that’s meant to evolve.

Expect more regional guides from Addison soon, but in the meantime, we’ve asked The Times readers where our critic should venture to next — maybe a remote town in Santa Ynez wine country or the forested north near the Oregon border. Here are some of their suggestions:

“Chi Chi’s in Saugus or Simi Valley,” writes Zena Torres, who says she prefers those locations over others in Canyon Country and Northridge. “The fresh made whole wheat rigatoni with meat sauce is my favorite. I am convinced that no one and no place on earth can make a better antipasto salad with the house vinaigrette. It’s addicting and they’ve ruined me, I can’t order antipasto salad anyplace else, because they’re always lousy by comparison.”

Beyond that, Torres recommends Addison visit cities like Sunland and Tujunga in the east San Fernando Valley, as well as Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ventura and Oxnard.

Bonny Ahern suggests, “Truffle Bistro on Tustin Street in the city of Orange.”

“Check out Lil’ Vegerie in Redondo Beach,” writes Leah Felton. “Amazing and delicious, even carnivores love the food!”

“Chi’s has the best Chinese food in the area, and is always packed,” writes Susan Parker, who suggests more exploration in the northwest San Fernando Valley, including Chatsworth, Northridge and Granada Hills.

Parker, who says she lived in New York City for a number of years, is also a fan of Brent’s Deli, which was added to The Times’ list of Hall of Fame restaurants in 2022.

The “Elote Lovin” waffle at The Hidden Kitchen, which has locations in Cayucos and Cambria. (Bill Addison / Los Angeles Times)

Tracy Dauterman shares Addison’s appreciation for the Hidden Kitchen which is named on Addison’s statewide dining guide, but recommends diving deeper into California’s Central Coast.

The Alchemists’ Garden, Parchetto, Il Cortile, the Hatch, Della’s and in bloom are some of Dauterman’s favorite restaurants in Paso Robles, along with Brydge in Cambria.

Edmund Brewer recommends visiting the region north of Sacramento to the Oregon border, and to use Cafe Maddalena and Cornerstone Cafe in Dunsmuir, as well as Farwood Bar and Grill in Orland, as starting points.

In Ventura County, Billy Koskoff recommends a visit to Hozy’s in Santa Paula.

Kasey Crettol Noordmans suggests Addison check out Annex Kitchen in Fresno, as well as the broader Central Valley region.

Closer to home, David Parker suggests Redbird in downtown L.A., Boneyard Bistro in Sherman Oaks and Girl and the Goat in the Arts District. Parker suggests Addison visit Santa Ynez next.

In San Diego, Michael Bradford recommends the fish tacos at local chain Oscars Mexican Seafood. Nearby, Therese Conlin is a fan of Wildland in Carlsbad.