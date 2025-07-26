Can chefs create recipes simple enough for home cooks? 23 food pros met our summer challenge

Join our summer cook-along with “Chef That!” —video demos, recipes, plus cooking tips and tricks from 23 chefs and cookbook authors.
Here is the challenge we set out for the chefs of some of our favorite restaurants: Come up with a recipe that demonstrates chef skills and creativity but is still simple enough for an average home cook to make.
That’s not necessarily easy for chefs with regular access to specialty ingredients, a team of prep cooks and dishwashers to do the chopping and cleanup, plus years of training that enable them to handle complex kitchen tasks with ease. But with a little persistence we were able to get some of L.A.’s best chefs plus a few others to answer the call. You can watch the results in our ongoing “Chef That!” video series — as in chef that grilled cheese sandwich or date night pasta or ice cream sundae.
Collected here are some of the best summertime recipes from our “Chef That!” series along with tips we learned when the chefs cooked for us in The Times Test Kitchen. Sang Yoon of Helms Bakery and Father’s Office, for instance, shows us the best way to peel a jammy egg. Andrew and Michelle Muñoz of Moo’s Craft Barbecue show us how to make ribs with outdoor smoker flavor in a home oven. Vespertine and Meteora chef Jordan Kahn gives us advice on brining meat. Dave Beran, chef of Seline and Pasjoli, shows us the best way to caramelize onions. And Anajak Thai’s Justin Pichetrungsi shares the secret ingredient that makes his fried food so good.
We also gain insights into how chefs bring restaurant touches to classic recipes. Kismet chefs Sara Kramer and Sarah Hymanson use pickles to add a pop of acidity to a cheesy dip. For macaroni and cheese pie, Bridgetown Roti’s Rashida Holmes changes up the noodles, cheeses and spices. 88 Club’s Mei Lin uses not only cilantro leaves but the blossoms and stems in her cold mung bean noodles. And chefs Brian Bornemann of Crudo e Nudo and Brian Dunsmoor make the case that shrimp stock should be a home cook staple.
These recipes — for ceviche, sandwiches, noodles, ribs and luscious desserts — will not only make your summer entertaining easier, they show off the best of restaurant and home cooking.
—Laurie Ochoa
Cook-along chef demos
You like cheese? Lots of it? And greens?
The classic turkey sandwich gets an herby, garlicky upgrade from Hailee Catalano.
Dave Beran makes Pasjoli’s “Croque Matthieu” — the ultimate grilled cheese sandwich, with a Gruyère cheese crust and gooey Mornay sauce.
Jordan Kahn of Vespertine, Meteora and Destroyer turns crisp-skinned pork belly into a cheesy Cubano sandwich with Gruyère, pickles and mustard.
This tuna tartare toast is umami-rich with shrimp stock, onion confit, white soy sauce and yuzu olive oil.
Sweet cherries and fresh jalapeños meet buttery hamachi in this recipe from Cento Raw Bar.
This festive summer ceviche from Damian chef de cuisine Jesus “Chuy” Cervantes features kanpachi, Persian cucumber, Sungold tomatoes, avocado and tender celery. gives us his pointers for making seasonal ceviche.
Australian chef Curtis Stone demonstrates two sausage rolls in the L.A.
A pickley gribiche-inspired sauce tops these salmon belly smash burgers served on potato buns.
Milliken ups the herbs and spices for maximum-flavor grilled ribs.
Making this bright, lightly smoky spaghetti with lemon, the perfect date-night pasta, is like whipping up a coastal Italian vacation in your kitchen.
Creamy, crispy and extra cheesy, this macaroni and cheese pie, flavored with curry powder for a zing of sweet spice, is one of the best-selling items at chef Rashida Holmes’ Bridgetown Roti.
A Lowcountry-style creamy shrimp risotto with Carolina Gold rice, shrimp stock and Parmesan cheese.
Drizzled with tahini, Lebanese fried cauliflower, or arnabeet mekleh, is easy and delicious.
The secret ingredient in these sesame noodles from Jess Wang, founder of Gu Grocery and Picklé, is orange — its juice and zest.
Thai tea caramel sauce, fried bananas and a lychee on top in place of a cherry makes Justin Pichetrungsi’s Thai ice cream sundae a terrific addition to your summer dessert rotation.
Make this creamy, tart grapefruit pie with an easy graham cracker crust and swirls of whipped cream and crème fraîche.
Molly Baz shows us how she makes Pistachio Brown Butter Halva Chocolate Chunk Cookies from her cookbook “More Is More” in the L.A.
Watch this space for more chef and cookbook author video demos this summer from Andrew and Michelle Muñoz of Moo’s Craft Barbecue, Sang Yoon from Father’s Office and Helm’s Bakery, 88 Club’s Mei Lin and more.
The recipes
Andrew and Michelle Muñoz's Barbecue Beef Ribs
Mary Sue Milliken's Fennel And Herb Grilled Ribs
Pasjoli's Ultimate Grilled Cheese Sandwich (Croque Matthieu)
Jordan Kahn's Pork Belly Cubano
Cento Raw Bar's Hamachi Crudo With Cherries and Jalapeño Broth
Justin Pichetrungsi's Thai Tea Caramel Ice Cream Sundae With Fried Bananas
Quarter Sheets' Grapefruit Cream Pie
Molly Baz's Pistachio, Brown Butter and Halva Chocolate Chunk Cookies
