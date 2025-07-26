Advertisement
Food

Can chefs create recipes simple enough for home cooks? 23 food pros met our summer challenge

Chef Justin Pichetrungsi's ice cream sundae, with fried bananas and a Thai tea caramel sauce.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Join our summer cook-along with “Chef That!” —video demos, recipes, plus cooking tips and tricks from 23 chefs and cookbook authors.

Here is the challenge we set out for the chefs of some of our favorite restaurants: Come up with a recipe that demonstrates chef skills and creativity but is still simple enough for an average home cook to make.

That’s not necessarily easy for chefs with regular access to specialty ingredients, a team of prep cooks and dishwashers to do the chopping and cleanup, plus years of training that enable them to handle complex kitchen tasks with ease. But with a little persistence we were able to get some of L.A.’s best chefs plus a few others to answer the call. You can watch the results in our ongoing “Chef That!” video series — as in chef that grilled cheese sandwich or date night pasta or ice cream sundae.

Collected here are some of the best summertime recipes from our “Chef That!” series along with tips we learned when the chefs cooked for us in The Times Test Kitchen. Sang Yoon of Helms Bakery and Father’s Office, for instance, shows us the best way to peel a jammy egg. Andrew and Michelle Muñoz of Moo’s Craft Barbecue show us how to make ribs with outdoor smoker flavor in a home oven. Vespertine and Meteora chef Jordan Kahn gives us advice on brining meat. Dave Beran, chef of Seline and Pasjoli, shows us the best way to caramelize onions. And Anajak Thai’s Justin Pichetrungsi shares the secret ingredient that makes his fried food so good.

We also gain insights into how chefs bring restaurant touches to classic recipes. Kismet chefs Sara Kramer and Sarah Hymanson use pickles to add a pop of acidity to a cheesy dip. For macaroni and cheese pie, Bridgetown Roti’s Rashida Holmes changes up the noodles, cheeses and spices. 88 Club’s Mei Lin uses not only cilantro leaves but the blossoms and stems in her cold mung bean noodles. And chefs Brian Bornemann of Crudo e Nudo and Brian Dunsmoor make the case that shrimp stock should be a home cook staple.

These recipes — for ceviche, sandwiches, noodles, ribs and luscious desserts — will not only make your summer entertaining easier, they show off the best of restaurant and home cooking.

—Laurie Ochoa

Cook-along chef demos

Watch Sarah Hymanson and Sara Kramer ‘Chef That!’ Pickley Cheesy Greens Dip

You like cheese? Lots of it? And greens?

Book to Cook! Watch Hailee Catalano make a Mean, Green Turkey Sandwich

The classic turkey sandwich gets an herby, garlicky upgrade from Hailee Catalano.

Watch Dave Beran ‘Chef That!’ Ultimate Grilled Cheese

Dave Beran makes Pasjoli’s “Croque Matthieu” — the ultimate grilled cheese sandwich, with a Gruyère cheese crust and gooey Mornay sauce.

Watch Jordan Kahn ‘Chef That!’ Pork Belly Cubano

Jordan Kahn of Vespertine, Meteora and Destroyer turns crisp-skinned pork belly into a cheesy Cubano sandwich with Gruyère, pickles and mustard.

Watch Brian Bornemann ‘Chef That!’ Tuna Tartare Toast!

This tuna tartare toast is umami-rich with shrimp stock, onion confit, white soy sauce and yuzu olive oil.

Watch Avner Levi ‘Chef That!’ Hamachi Crudo

Sweet cherries and fresh jalapeños meet buttery hamachi in this recipe from Cento Raw Bar.

Watch Chuy Cervantes ‘Chef That!’ Summer Ceviche

This festive summer ceviche from Damian chef de cuisine Jesus “Chuy” Cervantes features kanpachi, Persian cucumber, Sungold tomatoes, avocado and tender celery. gives us his pointers for making seasonal ceviche.

Watch Curtis Stone ‘Chef That!’ Sausage Roll

Australian chef Curtis Stone demonstrates two sausage rolls in the L.A.

Watch Sean MacDonald ‘Chef That!’ Salmon Belly Smash Burger

A pickley gribiche-inspired sauce tops these salmon belly smash burgers served on potato buns.

Chef that episode 2 thumbnail

Watch Mary Sue Milliken ‘Chef That!’ Fennel and Herb Grilled Rib Rack

Milliken ups the herbs and spices for maximum-flavor grilled ribs.

Watch Adam Leonti ‘Chef That!’ Spaghetti al Limone

Making this bright, lightly smoky spaghetti with lemon, the perfect date-night pasta, is like whipping up a coastal Italian vacation in your kitchen.

Watch Rashida Holmes ‘Chef That!’ Macaroni and Cheese Pie

Creamy, crispy and extra cheesy, this macaroni and cheese pie, flavored with curry powder for a zing of sweet spice, is one of the best-selling items at chef Rashida Holmes’ Bridgetown Roti.

Watch Brian Dunsmoor ‘Chef That!’ Lowcountry Risotto

A Lowcountry-style creamy shrimp risotto with Carolina Gold rice, shrimp stock and Parmesan cheese.

Book to Cook! Watch Hawa Hassan make Lebanese Fried Cauliflower

Drizzled with tahini, Lebanese fried cauliflower, or arnabeet mekleh, is easy and delicious.

Jessica Wang 32 thumb

Watch Jessica Wang ‘Chef That!’ Sesame Citrus Cold Noodles Dish

The secret ingredient in these sesame noodles from Jess Wang, founder of Gu Grocery and Picklé, is orange — its juice and zest.

Chef That EP1 Thumbnail

Watch Justin Pichetrungsi ‘Chef That!’ Thai Ice Cream Sundae

Thai tea caramel sauce, fried bananas and a lychee on top in place of a cherry makes Justin Pichetrungsi’s Thai ice cream sundae a terrific addition to your summer dessert rotation.

Watch Hannah Ziskin ‘Chef That!’ Grapefruit Cream Pie

Make this creamy, tart grapefruit pie with an easy graham cracker crust and swirls of whipped cream and crème fraîche.

Book to Cook! Watch Molly Baz make Pistachio Halva Chocolate Chunk Cookies

Molly Baz shows us how she makes Pistachio Brown Butter Halva Chocolate Chunk Cookies from her cookbook “More Is More” in the L.A.

Watch this space for more chef and cookbook author video demos this summer from Andrew and Michelle Muñoz of Moo’s Craft Barbecue, Sang Yoon from Father’s Office and Helm’s Bakery, 88 Club’s Mei Lin and more.

The recipes

LOS ANGELES, CA -- JUNE 18, 2025: Michelle and Andrew Munoz's beef ribs, beef rib tacos, and tomatillo salsa in the Los Angeles Times Test Kitchen on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. (Catherine Dzilenski / For The Times)

Andrew and Michelle Muñoz's Barbecue Beef Ribs

20 minutes plus several hours unattended resting and cooking times
Serves 4 to 6
Chef Mary Sue Milliken's pork ribs at the Los Angeles Times Test Kitchen in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

Mary Sue Milliken's Fennel And Herb Grilled Ribs

1 hour 30 minutes plus overnight curing time
Makes 1 rack of ribs
Pasadena, CA - October 15 2024: Rashida Holmes owner of Bridgetown Roti makes macaroni & cheese pie at her parents home

Rashida Holmes' Macaroni And Cheese Pie

1 hour 15 minutes
Serves 10 to 12
El Segundo, CA - July 14: Daybird and 88 Club chef-owner Mei Lin prepares chilled mung bean noodles in the L.A. Times Test Kitchen on Monday, July 14, 2025 in El Segundo, CA. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Mei Lin's Spicy Mung Bean Noodles

30 minutes plus several hours chilling time
Serves 8
LOS ANGELES, CA -- JUNE 17, 2025: Father's Office owner, chef Sang Yoon, makes a Japanese-style egg sandwich in the Los Angeles Times Test Kitchen on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. (Catherine Dzilenski / For The Times)

Sang Yoon's Egg Salad Sando

35 minutes
Makes 4 sandwiches
Two hands hold a whole turkey sandwich with green spread against a red-and-white striped shirt

Hailee Catalano's Mean, Green Turkey Sandwich

1 hour 20 minutes
Makes 2 sandwiches
Los Angeles, CA - June 14: Dave Beran at the LA Times Kitchen in Los Angeles, CA. (Zoe Cranfill / Los Angeles Times)

Pasjoli's Ultimate Grilled Cheese Sandwich (Croque Matthieu)

2 hours 25 minutes
Makes 2 (7-inch) sandwiches
Kismet chefs Sara Kramer and Sarah Hymanson whip up a baked dip packed with cheese, fresh greens and pickles in the L.A. Times Test Kitchen. The recipe can also be found in their 2024 cookbook, "Kismet: Bright, Fresh, Vegetable-Loving Recipes."

Kismet's Pickley Cheesy Greens Dip

50 minutes
Serves 4
A hand lifts a forkful of spaghetti al limone from a plate in the L.A. Times Test Kitchen. Lemons, herbs and cheese behind.

Alba's Spaghetti al Limone

30 minutes
Serves 2
Dunsmoor execuive chef Brian Dunsmoor and chef de cuisine Manuel Mendoza prepare Carolina Gold Rice with Lowcountry shrimp paste in the L.A. Times Test Kitchen.

Dunsmoor's Lowcountry Risotto

2 hours 30 minutes
Serves 6 to 8
EL SEGUNDO-CA-MAY 30, 2024: Plated Cubanos with dipping sauce and fried burro bananas by Chef Jordan Kahn at the Los Angeles Times on May 30, 2024. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Jordan Kahn's Pork Belly Cubano

2 hours 25 minutes plus brining time
Makes 4 large sandwiches
EL SEGUNDO-CA-MAY 30, 2024: A Mamey Sapote shake that Chef Jordan Kahn paired with Cubanos at the Los Angeles Times on May 30, 2024. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Mamey Milkshake

15 minutes
Makes 3 or 4 milkshakes
EL SEGUNDO-CA-MAY 30, 2024: Chef Jordan Kahn fries the burro bananas in oil at the Los Angeles Times on May 30, 2024. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Mariquitas Cubanas (Fried Plantain Chips)

25 minutes
Serves 4
Curtis Stone prepares tomato sauce and sausage rolls - an Australian specialty and a childhood favorite - in the L.A. Times Test Kitchen.

Curtis Stone's Chicken Sausage Rolls

1 hour 10 minutes
Makes 8 rolls
Curtis Stone prepares tomato sauce and sausage rolls - an Australian specialty and a childhood favorite - in the L.A. Times Test Kitchen.

Curtis Stone's Italian Pork Sausage Rolls

1 hour 10 minutes
Makes 8 rolls
Curtis Stone prepares tomato sauce and sausage rolls - an Australian specialty and a childhood favorite - in the L.A. Times Test Kitchen.

Curtis Stone's Tomato Sauce (Ketchup)

1 hour plus chilling time
Makes about 1 1/2 cups
An overhead of a salmon smash burger with turnips and white sauce on a flowered china plate on a deep blue placemat.

Sean MacDonald's Salmon Belly Smash Burgers

1 hour
Makes 4 burgers
El Segundo, CA - July 15: Cento Raw Bar chef Avner Levi prepared hamachi crudo with cherries and jalapeno in the L.A. Times Test Kitchen on Tuesday, July 15, 2025 in El Segundo, CA. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Cento Raw Bar's Hamachi Crudo With Cherries and Jalapeño Broth

2 hours (includes 90 minutes curing)
Serves 4
Crudo e Nudo chef Brian Bornemann prepares tuna toast with shrimp stock in the L.A. Times Test Kitchen.

Crudo e Nudo's Tuna Tartare Toast

1 hour 45 minutes
Makes 2 toasts
Jesus "Chuy" Cervantes, the chef de cuisine of Damian and Ditroit Taqueria, prepares ceviche in the Los Angeles Times Test Kitchen on July 24, 2024.

Damian's Summer Ceviche

25 minutes plus 1 hour curing time
Serves 2
EL SEGUNDO, CA - MAY 22: Cookbook author Hawa Hassan prepares Lebanese fried cauliflower with tahini sauce at the Los Angeles Times Test Kitchen on May 22, 2025 in El Segundo, CA. (Shelby Moore / For The Times)

Hawa Hassan's Fried Cauliflower with Tahini

20 minutes
Serves 4
El Segundo, CA - July 15: Gu Grocery's Jess Wang prepares chilled sesame noodles with mushrooms and pickles the L.A. Times Test Kitchen on Tuesday, July 15, 2025 in El Segundo, CA. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Gu Grocery's Sesame Citrus Cold Noodles

30 minutes
Serves 4 to 6
Chef Justin Pichetrungsi's ice cream sundae, with fried bananas and a fish sauce caramel to add some umami at the Los Angeles Times Test Kitchen in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

Justin Pichetrungsi's Thai Tea Caramel Ice Cream Sundae With Fried Bananas

1 hour
Serves 4 to 6
EL SEGUNDO, CA - DECEMBER 18: Hannah Ziskin's grapefruit pie at the Los Angeles Times Test Kitchen in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. This is a Christmas dessert recipe. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Quarter Sheets' Grapefruit Cream Pie

1 hour 30 minutes plus up to overnight chilling time
Makes 1 (9-inch) pie
LOS ANGELES, CA -- APRIL 23, 2025: Molly Baz's Pistachio Brown Butter & Halva Chocolate Chunk Cookies at the Los Angeles Times Test Kitchen in El Segundo, California on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (Catherine Dzilenski / For The Times)

Molly Baz's Pistachio, Brown Butter and Halva Chocolate Chunk Cookies

45 minutes plus chilling time for the dough
Makes 12 large cookies

Credits

Edited by Betty Hallock and Laurie Ochoa
Produced for video by Mark E. Potts
Production and editorial contributions by Stephanie Breijo, Danielle Dorsey and Brandon Ly


General Manager, Food: Laurie Ochoa
Food Editor: Daniel Hernandez
Deputy Food Editor: Betty Hallock
Senior Food Editor: Danielle Dorsey
Staff Writer: Stephanie Breijo
Creative Director: Amy King
Senior Deputy Design Director: Faith Stafford
Senior Art Director: Brandon Ly
Print Design: Parisa Hajizadeh-Amini, Avery Fox
Executive Director of Photography: Kim Chapin
Photo Editor: Calvin B. Alagot
Photographers: Stephanie Breijo, Myung J. Chun, Christina House / Los Angeles Times; Catherine Dzilenski, Shelby Moore / For The Times
Senior Editor for Video: Mark E. Potts
Video Editor: Yadira Flores
Copy Editing: Blake Hennon
