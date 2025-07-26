Can chefs create recipes simple enough for home cooks? 23 food pros met our summer challenge

Here is the challenge we set out for the chefs of some of our favorite restaurants: Come up with a recipe that demonstrates chef skills and creativity but is still simple enough for an average home cook to make.

That’s not necessarily easy for chefs with regular access to specialty ingredients, a team of prep cooks and dishwashers to do the chopping and cleanup, plus years of training that enable them to handle complex kitchen tasks with ease. But with a little persistence we were able to get some of L.A.’s best chefs plus a few others to answer the call. You can watch the results in our ongoing “Chef That!” video series — as in chef that grilled cheese sandwich or date night pasta or ice cream sundae.

Collected here are some of the best summertime recipes from our “Chef That!” series along with tips we learned when the chefs cooked for us in The Times Test Kitchen. Sang Yoon of Helms Bakery and Father’s Office, for instance, shows us the best way to peel a jammy egg. Andrew and Michelle Muñoz of Moo’s Craft Barbecue show us how to make ribs with outdoor smoker flavor in a home oven. Vespertine and Meteora chef Jordan Kahn gives us advice on brining meat. Dave Beran, chef of Seline and Pasjoli, shows us the best way to caramelize onions. And Anajak Thai’s Justin Pichetrungsi shares the secret ingredient that makes his fried food so good.

We also gain insights into how chefs bring restaurant touches to classic recipes. Kismet chefs Sara Kramer and Sarah Hymanson use pickles to add a pop of acidity to a cheesy dip. For macaroni and cheese pie, Bridgetown Roti’s Rashida Holmes changes up the noodles, cheeses and spices. 88 Club’s Mei Lin uses not only cilantro leaves but the blossoms and stems in her cold mung bean noodles. And chefs Brian Bornemann of Crudo e Nudo and Brian Dunsmoor make the case that shrimp stock should be a home cook staple.

These recipes — for ceviche, sandwiches, noodles, ribs and luscious desserts — will not only make your summer entertaining easier, they show off the best of restaurant and home cooking.

—Laurie Ochoa

Cook-along chef demos

The recipes

Andrew and Michelle Muñoz's Barbecue Beef Ribs Time 20 minutes plus several hours unattended resting and cooking times Yields Serves 4 to 6

Mary Sue Milliken's Fennel And Herb Grilled Ribs Time 1 hour 30 minutes plus overnight curing time Yields Makes 1 rack of ribs

Rashida Holmes' Macaroni And Cheese Pie Time 1 hour 15 minutes Yields Serves 10 to 12

Mei Lin's Spicy Mung Bean Noodles Time 30 minutes plus several hours chilling time Yields Serves 8

Sang Yoon's Egg Salad Sando Time 35 minutes Yields Makes 4 sandwiches

Hailee Catalano's Mean, Green Turkey Sandwich Time 1 hour 20 minutes Yields Makes 2 sandwiches

Alba's Spaghetti al Limone Time 30 minutes Yields Serves 2

Dunsmoor's Lowcountry Risotto Time 2 hours 30 minutes Yields Serves 6 to 8

Jordan Kahn's Pork Belly Cubano Time 2 hours 25 minutes plus brining time Yields Makes 4 large sandwiches

Mamey Milkshake Time 15 minutes Yields Makes 3 or 4 milkshakes

Curtis Stone's Chicken Sausage Rolls Time 1 hour 10 minutes Yields Makes 8 rolls

Curtis Stone's Italian Pork Sausage Rolls Time 1 hour 10 minutes Yields Makes 8 rolls

Curtis Stone's Tomato Sauce (Ketchup) Time 1 hour plus chilling time Yields Makes about 1 1/2 cups

Crudo e Nudo's Tuna Tartare Toast Time 1 hour 45 minutes Yields Makes 2 toasts

Damian's Summer Ceviche Time 25 minutes plus 1 hour curing time Yields Serves 2

Gu Grocery's Sesame Citrus Cold Noodles Time 30 minutes Yields Serves 4 to 6

Quarter Sheets' Grapefruit Cream Pie Time 1 hour 30 minutes plus up to overnight chilling time Yields Makes 1 (9-inch) pie