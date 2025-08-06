A Palestinian home kitchen reopens in Watts with falafel and fundraisers for Gaza

Mid East Eats — a popular falafel pop-up turned private dinner service — is now open as a fast-casual destination for homestyle Palestinian cuisine with an L.A. edge. It’s also the first legally permitted home kitchen in Watts.

Sumer and Andrew Durkee’s nearly 700-square-foot home on Grape Street has a white banner stretched across the front gate, with blown-up photos of pita wraps, rice bowls, tacos and nachos topped with falafel. Enter the front yard, outfitted with a few tables, and maybe one of the home cooks will greet you, if they’re not busy wrapping burritos or throwing meat on a grill. Business has kicked up since the Durkees relaunched Mid East Eats three weeks ago.

The restaurant initially began as a private dinner service in February, when Sumer and Andrew offered Palestinian feasts in a decorated tent on their front lawn. For the July 12 opening, the pair added halal chicken and beef shawarma to their largely vegan menu — think fast-casual food like Shawacos (corn tortillas filled with shawarma, cilantro-lime hummus and feta) alongside dishes like the El Jifnawi falafel wrap, named after Sumer’s father’s Palestinian village, and the West Bank burrito, with fresh fries like the wraps served by street vendors in Ramallah and Jerusalem.

From the ages of 9 to 12, Sumer and her family lived in Jifna — a village outside the West Bank city of Ramallah, where she and her brother went to school. The Maryland native recalls living through the Second Intifada, a Palestinian uprising against Israeli military occupation, which began in 2000.

Mid East Eats co-owner Sumer Durkee lived in the West Bank from age 9 to 12. (Luke Johnson / Los Angeles Times)

“My brother and I saw a lot of terrible things just by crossing the checkpoint to get to school in the city,” Durkee said. “When they would close the checkpoints, we’d have to travel over the hills. … We’ve been shot at.”

For Durkee, being able to serve Palestinian food in L.A., sometimes to local Palestinians, is bittersweet. As an entire generation of Palestinian children suffer irreversible damage from starvation and malnutrition, Durkee grapples with her role and platform as an owner-operator of a Palestinian restaurant. A week after reopening Mid East Eats, she announced that she would stop posting pictures of her restaurant’s food on Instagram until Israel ended its blockade of food aid into Gaza.

“It feels insensitive to hold a grand opening during these times, but the time has come to open consistent business hours. Mid East Eats is our only source of income,” read an Instagram post from the restaurant. “Our grand opening is dedicated to all oppressed communities. We need each other more than ever now.”

Before it opened as a microenterpise home kitchen operation (MEHKO) in Feburary, Mid East Eats got its start as a pop-up last summer. The Durkees served dishes like falafel tacos at events across L.A., sometimes up to five per week. It’s the same food they now serve in Watts, where many residents live more than half a mile from the closest supermarket, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Access Research Atlas .

Mid East Eats is the first legally permitted home kitchen in Watts. (Luke Johnson / Los Angeles Times)

“I wanted to make food more accessible to our neighborhood — Watts is a bit of a food desert,” said Sumer, whose bubbly personality and warm hospitality has helped the restaurant maintain a flow of customers. “There’s a lot of fast food … there’s no Mediterranean, Middle Eastern or Palestinian food.”

Mid East Eats is one of the greater L.A. area’s roughly 150 MEHKOs, thanks to a state program that was passed in 2018 and was implemented in L.A. County last November. It allows residents to cook and sell food out of their homes and plans to subsidize 1,000 home businesses through June 2026. MEHKOs are limited to serving up to 30 meals per day and 90 meals per week, with no more than $100,000 annual gross sales.

Since its pop-up days, a common thread throughout the Durkees’ business has been advocacy for Gaza. Many of the pop-ups Mid East Eats attended were fundraisers for families in Gaza, along with other causes such as local wildfire relief. The restaurant’s reopening, which featured a few local vendors, raised money for two local community organizations and $100 for a family in Gaza . On the last weekend of July, Mid East Eats fundraised with sales of its West Bank burrito, donating $400 to two other families in Gaza .

“We [donate] direct to families that are unable or too far away from aid distribution,” Sumer said. “Unfortunately, they have to buy food at inflated prices, so that’s why I try to focus on rotating families.”

Sumer Durkee of Mid East Eats smashes fresh falafel into a pita. (Luke Johnson / Los Angeles Times)

Mid East Eats is best known for its herbaceous falafel, which Sumer stuffs with mint, cilantro and parsley. While she doesn’t use an exact family recipe, Sumer said that it “comes from my soul,” and tastes like the falafel her aunt would make. She and Andrew also take pride in cooking with olive oil made by a Palestinian family in Garden Grove.

Vanessa Guerra, a loyal customer who discovered Mid East Eats through a fundraising falafel-making class the Durkees held last year, has no problem driving from her home in Northridge to Watts for falafel.

“They’re amazing people — if someone needs help, they’re there to help you,” said Guerra, whose great-grandfather is Palestinian, of the Durkees. “I’m not just paying for the food. I’m paying for the service, everything. … It’s very home-like. It’s like going to your mom’s house.”

Open the Durkees’ front gate to find tomato plants growing along the fence. To the left is another table accompanied by fig and lime trees. Next to the house, a young watermelon plant, and in front of it, the colorful tent where the couple formerly held private dinners for $95 per person.

“I really wanted to do the Palestinian experience — I wanted people to come over, feel like they’re at home, come sit on the ground,” Sumer said. “Back in the village, we would sit on the floor and eat. Most modern-day Palestinians don’t do that anymore, but we did … I wanted to have that vibe, and I wanted to cook traditional food.”

The front yard dining area at Mid East Eats. (Luke Johnson / Los Angeles Times)

Though the Durkees have paused the private dinners until mid-August to focus on their fast-casual service, it remains a core aspect of Mid East Eats, according to Sumer. Now, for $195 per person, diners will sit inside the tent on colorful cushions around a circular wooden table, feasting on a selection of mezze and mint lemonade followed by Sumer’s maqlubeh, or fragrant rice flipped upside down, revealing a layer of eggplant, cauliflower and tomatoes.

“When we do the private dinners, what I really focus on is the foods that we really eat back home — the stuffed grape leaves, stuffed cabbage, stuffed zucchini,” Sumer said. “It’s important to me to preserve my culture through food.”

The Durkees continue to support both families in Gaza and their Watts neighbors however they can — which, after the reopening, most often manifests as falafel wraps and forearm-length shawarma burritos bursting with garlic toum, tahini and Andrew’s homemade jalapeño sauce.

“Of course I’m gonna fight for Palestinian liberation. These are my people,” Sumer said. “I want to bring people here, and I want them to come and experience that Palestinian hospitality, and that is important to me — to show people that we are humans.”

Mid East Eats is open in Watts on Thursday through Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.

9613 Grape St., Los Angeles, mideasteats.com