Find a hidden weekend-only bar and tasting menu at one of the Valley’s favorite restaurants

Binchotan-grilled scallops with gochujang butter at Vey, the tandem bar behind Oy Bar in Studio City.

If you can’t find Jeff Strauss in his Highland Park deli, Jeff’s Table, or inside his Studio City bar-restaurant, Oy Bar, you should probably check the parking lot of the latter.

The ex-television writer — now chef and restaurateur — is channeling more of his creative energy into a new, weekend-only bar and tasting menu called Vey, Oy Bar’s new alfresco space built in the back parking lot.

“I wanted to do something that had as much delight and surprise without being the same experience,” Strauss said. “We’re sitting in a parking lot in Studio City, in the Valley in the summer. It was 92 degrees back here today! So I said, ‘How do we celebrate that space, the night sky?’... The other idea, since we’re on effectively asphalt, we’re on the street, is to pay tribute to street food both here and all over the world.”

Oy Bar chef-owner Jeff Strauss, left, with sous chef Esteban Palacios at Vey, the new, tandem outdoor bar and restaurant. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

He fashioned new walls from his storage unit behind Oy Bar, while artist Nick “Sick” Fisher painted them as a kind of home interior in surreal, almost cartoon-like fashion.

Spicy albacore with binchotan-grilled onigiri, a negroni and grilled scallops at Vey. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

At one corner, Strauss and sous chef Esteban Palacios grill crisp-edged onigiri, yakitori-style chicken liver with egg and hot honey, and scallops dripping with gochujang butter over binchotan charcoal, while a pizza oven warms whole heads of mushroom in soy and butter in cast-iron skillets. Sometimes they offer small plates, other times, like this weekend, a reservation-only, six-course tasting menu for what Strauss likens to “a casual, rolling omakase.”

On Friday and Saturday nights, guests fill the tandem concept while waiting for indoor tables, or use Vey as their meal and cocktail destination for the evening. The experience, like Vey’s culinary inspirations, is meant to be flexible and fluid.

“People have taken to that very nicely,” Strauss said. “It feels fun to me. I hope it feels fun to them.”

Vey is accessed through the back of Oy Bar, and is open Friday and Saturday beginning at 6:30 p.m., with variable hours. Strauss hopes to expand its days of operation in the future.

12446 Moorpark St., Studio City, oybarla.com

Marinated blue prawns atop brandy wine tomato sauce on the patio of Baby Bistro. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Baby Bistro

They call it a California bistro, but really, chef Miles Thompson said, it’s “an Angeleno bistro.” The new 36-seat restaurant from Thompson and his sommelier business partner, Andy Schwartz, debuted earlier this year in Victor Heights with hyper-local sourcing and a wide-ranging menu that draws on Japanese, Korean, Italian, Mexican, French and more flavors.

“I think the food is really defined by the cultures of Los Angeles,” Thompson said. “If you already eat at any of the regional or international restaurants in this city, you’ll find inspiring foods that go into this menu.”

It began as a pop-up, which debuted at the base of Koreatown’s Hotel Normandie in June 2023. Thompson, a former Michael’s and Konbi chef, teamed up with Schwartz, formerly of Lolo Wine Bar, to serve a tight menu of seasonal dishes by candlelight. Now in its permanent home, the duo are leaning into their creativity and finding their footing.

A dining room of Baby Bistro, which is housed in a former residential bungalow. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Thompson ages wild-caught squid for five days before slicing it and tossing it in a cucumber and yuzu kosho salad. His ginger-marinated prawns come plancha-seared and served over a puttanesca-leaning sauce, then garnished with Hot Cheetos-inspired fried enoki mushrooms. He drapes burnt eggplant over house-made chicken sausage with fish sauce, Hungarian wax peppers and chile de arbol. Even Thompson’s signature planks of lightly fermented, fluffy house bread update with local produce. The dough is packed with sweet caramelized onions; in one iteration it’s topped with Liptauer cheese and more marinated onions, and in another, it’s Franklin’s Teleme cheese and marinated squash.

The three compact rooms in a converted bungalow — part of the reimagined courtyard that also houses Perilla, Bakers Bench and Cassell’s — offer the soft glow of candlelight with a view of the open kitchen. On the patio, take in the small grove of century-old banana trees.

Baby Bistro’s à la carte menu is designed to share between two people, and many customers order it all.

“If you’re looking to really experience the beating heart of the restaurant,” Schwartz said, “it’s in the menu.”

Daily specials might involve items more flexible to the whims of the farmers market, either in small plates or a larger meat dish.

The intimate new setting also allows for Schwartz to rotate his wine offerings frequently.

Baby Bistro chef and co-owner Miles Thompson, center, with co-owner Andy Schwartz, left, in their Victor Heights restaurant. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

His list spotlights natural wines, often small producers making esoteric flavors or blends. He’s enjoying creating pairings for Thompson’s cuisine, which he characterizes as “classically challenging to pair with”: unique concentrations of flavors, attention paid largely to acidity. The challenge is part of the fun.

“That speaks to the connection between the wines that I like, and the ones that we serve at the restaurant, which can taste different every day,” Schwartz said. “That’s sort of the nature of real cooking and real wine.”

Baby Bistro is open Tuesday to Saturday from 5:30 p.m., with its last seating at 9:30 p.m.

1027 Alpine St., Los Angeles, babybistrola.com

A banana roll in tiger-stripe cake with cream at Hi Bake in Beverly Hills. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Hi Bake

With laminated egg tarts, whimsical pastries, lines out the door and plenty of cute puppies, a prolific China bakery chain has touched down in Beverly Hills. Hi Bake, founded in Hong Kong, has expanded to more than 60 shops in China over the last 12 years, and thanks to a new partnership with Chubby Group (Niku X, Chubby Cattle), it just landed in the U.S.

Its first American location takes over the former home of Sur Le Vert and Bouchon, and offers a number of the signature items found overseas: Tokyo banana rolls, thousand-layer cakes, meat floss rolls and egg tarts. Loaded toasts, flattened croissants, Dubai-chocolate tarts and fluffy matcha rolls all line the pastry case, while a separate pickup counter for cream-top matchas, pistachio lattes and other caffeinated beverages can be found next door. Hi Bake is extremely pet-friendly, hosting adoption events for cats and dogs around the world; the bakery’s own emblem is a drawing of Dà Mài, the founder’s own rescue dog. In Beverly Hills, expect house-made pet treats in the near future. Hi Bake is open Monday and Wednesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

235 N. Canon Drive, Beverly Hills, hibakebakery.com

Stuffed, fried squash blossoms and the Morso Di Vita cocktail at Bar Avoja, Mother Wolf’s hidden cocktail lounge. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Bar Avoja

It’s not every day that Evan Funke opens a new concept, let alone a dedicated cocktail bar, but the celebrated pasta-focused chef recently launched Bar Avoja, a new semi-hidden cocktail lounge inside his Hollywood restaurant, Mother Wolf. Much like the restaurant, Bar Avoja is a partnership with co-owner Giancarlo Pagani, and it’s accessed only by walking through the lounge area of Mother Wolf.

It fills the former Mars bar space (which was also owned by Pagani), and features separate food and cocktail menus in a setting inspired by a Roman villa: jewel-tone curtains and pillows meant for lounging, while a disco ball reflects off the walls and gold-gilded mirrors. On Thursdays, find vinyl DJ sets, but every night of service find spuntini informed by Roman street food, including an oxtail-meatball sandwich on pizza dough; fried carbonara bites; flatbreads piled with salad, salmon or sugo; and grilled octopus skewers. Bar Avoja — slang for “hell yeah” — is open Thursday to Saturday from 6 to 11 p.m.

1545 Wilcox Ave., Los Angeles, motherwolfla.com/bar-avoja

Boichik Bagels Bradbury Building

Boichik Bagels’ second L.A. outpost can be found downtown at the base of the Bradbury Building. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

This popular Bay Area bagel outfit made its L.A. debut earlier this year, and it’s already expanding. Boichik Bagels, from former engineer Emily Winston, serves the New York-style bagels she enjoyed throughout her childhood in the Northeast. Now it serves them at the base of one of L.A.’s most iconic buildings, downtown’s Bradbury Building.

The new bagel shop offers the same range of bagels found in the Los Feliz location — including bagel sandwiches, more than a dozen bagel flavors, and schmear in options like hatch chile, chive or lox — with its own unique menu of daily specials. Look for whitefish-salad sandwiches, kippered salmon, frozen take-home bagels, coffee and more. Boichik Bagels is open downtown daily from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

304 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, boichikbagels.com