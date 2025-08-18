Tell us: What are your favorite places to eat and drink in the Valley?

The food scene in the Valley is massive — spread out across 260 square miles and sustaining roughly half the population of the city of Los Angeles. Eight Times Food writers spent weeks traversing its trafficked highways, long boulevards and hidden side streets in search of greatness.

Our search yielded 65 dining destinations and 24 drinking establishments — barely scratching the surface of all the culinary abundance the region is home to.

Now we want to hear from you: Where are your favorite places to eat and drink in the San Fernando Valley? What’s a hidden gem that you wish more people knew about?