Advertisement
Food

Tell us: What are your favorite places to eat and drink in the Valley?

Illustrated Valley type over framed moments: Toluca fountain and 101 traffic
(Brandon Ly / Los Angeles Times)
Danielle Dorsey. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
Senior Food Editor Follow

The food scene in the Valley is massive — spread out across 260 square miles and sustaining roughly half the population of the city of Los Angeles. Eight Times Food writers spent weeks traversing its trafficked highways, long boulevards and hidden side streets in search of greatness.

Our search yielded 65 dining destinations and 24 drinking establishments — barely scratching the surface of all the culinary abundance the region is home to.

Now we want to hear from you: Where are your favorite places to eat and drink in the San Fernando Valley? What’s a hidden gem that you wish more people knew about?

More to Read

Food
Danielle Dorsey

Danielle Dorsey is a senior editor and writer of guides for the Food section. Previously, she was the senior West Coast editor at Thrillist, where she covered food, drink and travel across the California region. She grew up across San Diego and Riverside and has happily called Los Angeles home for more than 15 years.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Food

Advertisement
Advertisement