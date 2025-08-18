Chefs, comedians and actors share their favorite Valley hangs

Everyone has a Valley standby, a place they go when they want to feel at home, with little fuss, a reliable menu and friendly faces. For me it’s Tiki No, a neon-lighted bar that serves up flaming Scorpion bowls in North Hollywood. We reached out to some of our favorite Valley residents, from local chefs and cookbook authors to actors, a senator, record shop owner and podcast host. Some were born and raised in the area, while others are newer residents.

Alex Padilla, California senator:

“The San Fernando Valley food scene includes quality, authentic cuisine from around the world, but my comfort food favorites are still Mexican restaurants in the northeast end of the Valley. The handmade tortillas at Lenchita’s in Pacoima that my dad introduced me to years ago are as good as ever. El Tarasco in Sylmar is under new ownership, but they’ve maintained the same high-quality ingredients — many regulars think that some of the dishes and salsas are even better than before. But what I’m most excited about right now is being able to order El Mero Mero (Pacoima) on DoorDash. You can’t go wrong with any of the tacos, burritos, sopes or specialty quesadillas. Just make sure to ask for extra salsa — both green and red — because your mind and your taste buds will be blown.”

Tiffani Thiessen, actor and cookbook author: ”Bill’s Burgers [is] our [favorite] burger in the Valley. Super casual setting for a quick bite with the best legendary old school burger. Oy Bar [is] one of our favorite date night spots [and the] food is always on point. Casa Vega [is a] nostalgic Mexican joint that has been a staple in the Valley for many years and [I] hope it continues.”

Valerie Bertinelli, actor and host: “I love Mistral, I’ve been going there since the ‘80s, and of course, Casa Vega, we had [Wolfgang] and Andraia‘s rehearsal dinner there and there’s little plaques in the booths for me and [Wolfgang] and [Eddie Van Halen]. And of course I was so happy when Petit Trois came to the Valley, perfect little French bistro.”

Eric Warheim: comedian, winery owner and cookbook author: “A premium Valley experience is a margarita at Casa Vega then over to Bill’s Burgers: two of the realest, most L.A. spots you can find. Then Asanebo for some toro and then Anajak for some Emrich-Schönleber!”

Evan Lovett, “L.A. In a Minute” podcast host: ”I love Casa Vega because it’s an institution and for what it means to the Valley. When you go in there, it’s fun, it’s comfortable, they have good drinks. Christy Vega cares so deeply about the legacy of her dad and going back to her grandfather, who opened Cafe Caliente on Olvera Street. Listen, in the Valley, 70 years is forever. ... When my wife and I go out to date night, we go to ‘Sushi Row’ on Ventura Boulevard. Our little place is Studio Sushi, right near Radford Studios. But we start at Oy Bar. It’s super dark, been around since the 1970s, when it was called Oyster House, and was updated. It’s kind of a Japanese-Jewish menu, but [Jeff Strauss] does a killer job.”

Jaime Ray Newman, actor and producer: “My husband and I can’t live without Red Window Coffee. It used to literally be a small coffee stand where you’d get your fix through a red window, but they got so popular over the years they opened their own storefront. Owned by Aussies, they make the best oat cortado in the Valley. And they have a DJ to set the mood. Lovely baristas, their vibe is very cool, laid-back, and their beans and presentation are excellent. Ticks all our coffee snob needs. Also a shout-out to Coffee Commissary in Burbank. Love their coffee too, but their vegan chocolate chip cookies are the best in L.A.!”

Justin Pichetrungsi, Anajak Thai Cuisine chef-owner: “Me and my folks love going to Brothers [Sushi, in Woodland Hills], but actually what we love more is to do the temaki takeout and bring it back home. It’s a little bit more economical, and it’s very generous and it’s lovely.”

Philip Frankland Lee and Margarita Kallas-Lee, co-owners of Sushi by Scratch and Pasta Bar: “[Machu Picchu in Van Nuys] is a hole-in-the-wall Peruvian spot. Peru is our favorite country to travel to and we’ve spent quite a bit of time in Lima, and it’s exactly like the stuff in Peru except with better product. The anticuchos are done really well. And their ceviche is the best we’ve had in Los Angeles. You’ll tend to see a grandma in the kitchen and her grandkids playing with coloring books.

Sergio Amalfitano, owner of the Midnight Hour Records: “I happen to be vegan. At Leonor’s Mexican Vegetarian in North Hollywood off Lankershim, I like the ‘chicken’ and cheese empanadas. Tender Grill Cafe for the falafel wrap, or the falafel plate dinner with hummus and fries. Good China in North Hollywood is a little hole-in-the-wall Chinese spot that has six or eight vegan options — honey walnut shrimp, Mongolian beef, chow mein. You would not assume it has vegan options, but it does. I just ordered Veggietize Me’s vegan Western burger. They have vegan Big Mac-style and Tommy’s-style burgers. Lotus Vegan, a Thai restaurant on Lankershim — awesome mom-and-pop shop. I don’t drink, but I like Tony’s Darts Away because they have trivia and half the menu is vegan.”

Allen Yelent, Goldburger owner: “The Valley is rich and dense and there’s lots of people here, and it is one of the most beautiful parts of L.A. if you actually love and care and think about L.A. The Valley has everything. I mean, sometimes you don’t even know the names of the places! There’s a regular kabob spot that my dad and I always get takeout from [Malek’s Grill & Kabob], on Winnetka and Vanowen. There’s so many great neighborhood mom-and-pop strip mall spots doing really, really amazing food.”

Danny Gordon, Heavy Handed co-owner: “I keep talking about these sushi joints down the stretch of Ventura Boulevard. I think they’re the best in L.A. and for me, as someone who’s been to Japan, these Valley dive sushi spots have this sort of no-frills casualness to them that felt like one of those joints in Japan where you walk in and the guy has five or six seats and he just serves you what he wants. There’s no gold leaf or caviar. It’s just really good, solid fish and a couple of cooked hot items. The list goes on: Sushi Spot [in Tarzana], Niko Sushi [in Tarzana], Restaurant Tatsuki Woodland Hills, Sushi Iki [in Tarzana], Chiba in North Hollywood. There’s just so many like that.”

Max Miller, Heavy Handed co-owner: “I know Danny [Gordon] and I both grew up on this, but Dan’s Super Subs. They just absolutely crank out sandwich after sandwich after sandwich. And that was a staple after games: Your parents would take you and a couple kids as well, and be able to get these huge sub sandwiches.”