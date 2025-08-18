Dig into dining in the Valley. All our guides are here

“Hey, 1.8 million people can’t be wrong, right?” This is how Evan Lovett, the social-media pop historian of all things L.A., said we should frame our thinking about the dining culture of the San Fernando Valley, where he lives.

And yep, he’s right. If half the population of Los Angeles is here, they must be eating well. Could it be that the other half of us in city limits south of the ridges just might be ... missing out?

Take a look at the stories below and we all might end up agreeing. Use our guides and the map pins inside to eat and drink your way through a core engine of Southern California culture: the San Fernando Valley, proud, historic and ready for it’s culinary close-up.

— Daniel Hernandez