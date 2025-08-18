Dig into dining in the Valley. All our guides are here

Advertisement
“Hey, 1.8 million people can’t be wrong, right?” This is how Evan Lovett, the social-media pop historian of all things L.A., said we should frame our thinking about the dining culture of the San Fernando Valley, where he lives.

And yep, he’s right. If half the population of Los Angeles is here, they must be eating well. Could it be that the other half of us in city limits south of the ridges just might be ... missing out?

Take a look at the stories below and we all might end up agreeing. Use our guides and the map pins inside to eat and drink your way through a core engine of Southern California culture: the San Fernando Valley, proud, historic and ready for it’s culinary close-up.

— Daniel Hernandez

65 of our favorite places to eat in the San Fernando Valley

Eight Times food writers spent months crisscrossing the Valley in search of the best, reconnecting with old favorites and finding new surprises along the way.

Beer, wine, cocktails, coffee: 24 places to drink in the Valley

The Valley is home to the state’s first materia, a Middle Eastern cafe brewing sand coffee and a dedicated margarita bar from an award-winning beverage team, with plenty of neighborhood dives in between.

Tell us: What are your favorite places to eat and drink in the Valley?

Every Angeleno has a reliable Valley standby. What are yours?

Follow the red sauce to Burbank’s best Italian deli

If four generations of my family love shopping and dining at Monte Carlo Deli and Pinocchio’s, you probably will too.

From cowboy to sushi chef to social media star, Tetsuya Nakao is doing it ‘Asanebo style’

How Studio City’s 62-year-old sushi master became a social media superstar, and how it’s changed him as a chef — for the better.

Chefs, comedians and actors share their favorite Valley hangs

We talked to some of your favorite Valley celebrities and chefs about the best places to eat and drink in their neighborhoods.

