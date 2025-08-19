Anajak Thai’s renovation uncovers relics as the restaurant readies to reopen this weekend

Chef-owner Justin Pichetrungsi’s doodles of new dishes that could someday be served at Anajak Thai Cuisine, left, and dishes served before the restaurant’s extensive renovations.

On June 30 Justin Pichetrungsi posted news on his restaurant’s Instagram account that drew thousands of responses in shock, dismay and support: He would be closing his generational family business, Anajak Thai Cuisine, for nearly two months.

What followed was a complete renovation that uncovered family relics and reimagined the space that helped raise Pichetrungsi, and catapulted the chef and his Sherman Oaks restaurant to international fame.

“In order to preserve something,” he posted, “you have to change it.”

The neighborhood Thai restaurant, founded 44 years ago by husband-and-wife team Ricky and Rattikorn Pichetrungsi, served the Sherman Oaks community for decades. But when their son, Justin, took over the restaurant several years ago, his own vision began to take hold: new dishes, new formats for enjoying them, an expanded wine program and a new energy. Its generational blend of old and new helped it garner accolades including being named the L.A. Times Restaurant of the Year in 2022. That same year, Justin Pichetrungsi received the title of best chef in California from the James Beard Foundation.

If all goes as planned and Anajak reopens on Friday it will feature entirely new equipment — except, that is, for his father’s original three-hole wok station, which has been refurbished. His mother, still a fixture in the restaurant, will finally have her own workstation dedicated to her famous mango sticky rice. Guests will find an additional dining room, an entirely new and more open kitchen, an overhaul of the original dining space, his grandfather’s art, a repaving of the alfresco area (the venue for its popular Thai Taco Tuesdays) and more.

Anajak chef-owner Justin Pichetrungsi in the restaurant’s alleyway for Thai Taco Tuesday in 2021. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

It all started with the dish pit. Anajak ran through a lot of plates, flatware and wine glasses by hosting 250 guests a night. Washing them all in one three-compartment sink located alongside the cook line, wok station and grill finally proved untenable.

Pichetrungsi first asked where he might be able to move the sink, and it all unraveled from there: He’d have to place it where the bathrooms were. To offer guests new bathrooms, he would have to renovate and open the adjacent wine storage room. And if a wall would have to come down in order to renovate, he might as well redo it all.

“The hardest part of the business is the organization part of it, not the innovation,” he told The Times. “Innovation is so fun: You dream of new dishes, new ways to talk to your customers and things like that. But with all the behind-the-scenes stuff, people never saw how broken it was in order to make the show go on.”

In January the staff began in small phases, such as moving the contents of the wine storage room to the office and storage space in the alley. Then on July 1, construction began in earnest.

Diners in the Anajak Thai Cuisine alleyway, pre-renovations, left, with a view of the restaurant’s main dining room during construction in July. (Mariah Tauger and Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

On the first day, the staff passed a sledgehammer between themselves, each taking a swing at a wall, including Ricky Pichetrungsi, who attacked it from his wheelchair.

“Everyone on the team has a hand in breaking that wall down, which was a beautiful moment,” Justin Pichetrungsi said.

As they renovated, they uncovered Anajak relics: a box of old celebrity photos and headshots of those who’ve visited through the years, the original, grease-coated cash register, old menus, branded matchbooks and an entire mirror his father built walls around during his own renovations 30 years ago.

“I was hoping to find money, but unfortunately… ,” Pichetrungsi laughed.

Pichetrungsi, a trained artist who formerly worked at Disney Imagineering, wanted to make changes for a long time — longer than he’d known he wanted to become a chef or take over the family restaurant.

Anajak Thai Cuisine chef-owner Justin Pichetrungsi shares pages of his sketchbook detailing the restaurant’s 2025 renovation. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

While revisiting his sketchbooks from years prior, Pichetrungsi found a list. He was flipping through a book he hadn’t used in a decade and saw various notes of changes he would make to Anajak.

“I realized that a lot of my decision making in the last couple of years has really been about how to get to this specific point,” he said. “A point where I can have a kitchen that I was happy to work in — not that I wasn’t happy to work in my father’s kitchen, but it was very uncomfortable — and it wasn’t about my uncomfortability. It is and it was about developing a space that would feel in line with who we wanted to be.”

Anajak Thai Cuisine owners Ricky, Rattikorn and Justin Pichetrungsi at the Los Angeles Times 101 List event on Dec. 3, 2024. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Pichetrungsi was still drawing and teaching when he began helping his parents keep their restaurant afloat after the 2008 economic crisis. But in 2019, after his father suffered a stroke, he left Disney and took over Anajak full-time, working alongside his mother, his aunt and occasionally his father. In a bid to once again keep the family business alive, he pivoted during the pandemic, flipping the vacant alley space to host Thai Taco Tuesdays, a wildly popular weekly event with lines around the block. Then, he pushed its boundaries even further with a constantly evolving Thai tasting menu.

When Pichetrungsi began cooking at the restaurant there were eight staff members, including himself and his relatives. Now there are nearly 60.

Near the center of the restaurant, Ricky Pichetrungsi’s former office — which once served as a de facto daycare center but became storage for pots and pans — will be home to a new climate-controlled wine cellar overseen by wine director Ian Krupp.

The construction team works six days a week, beginning at 5 a.m., with multiple crews overlapping. They’ve installed a new oven hood, a floating kitchen pass, new plumbing, new electrical systems and new banquettes in the dining room.

The new dining room, which the staff calls the East Wing, will offer two dozen seats and a hallway to the new bathrooms. Oil paintings and watercolors by Pichetrungsi’s late grandfather were flown in from Thailand. The old, now-gone carpet, as well as a tarnished “butt print” section of the wall where for years guests and staff leaned while waiting for the restrooms, are also being framed.

“It’s gross, but it’s art made by millions of people,” Pichetrungsi said.

He alerted the restaurant’s staff throughout the last year, giving time to make plans or find temporary employment for the month and a half of closed business. Many took vacation. Some staged at other restaurants. Some are working through construction, writing the restaurant’s first official training manuals.

Pichetrungsi declined to share the cost of Anajak’s overhaul but said, “It’ll be a lot of pad Thais.”

Exterior of Anajak Thai Cuisine in 2023. The new iteration of the restaurant features hand-painted window signage. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Pichetrungsi’s parents raised concerns about the renovations: Think of the cost. Did it all really need to be done? But they’ve come to appreciate the changes.

“They’re not as nostalgic about it as I am,” Justin Pichetrungsi said. “They’ve seen it so much, they’re okay letting it go. But I wasn’t able to. I was here during the demo day, and it was a hard time for me.”

As different as the restaurant will look, much of it will remain the same. The Kobe basketball jersey will still be hanging over the dining room. Thai Taco Tuesday is set to resume immediately, and the restaurant’s omakase will return as well, albeit at a later date.

With so much more kitchen space, new dishes might crop up at Anajak, too.

Today, Pichetrungsi’s notebooks are filled with sketches of floor plans, the views from various tables, the new server station and dishes he might like to execute in the new kitchen: The addition of a second deep fryer could one day mean whole fried fish. There could be enough space at the pass to shuck oysters and build seafood towers. Or maybe, he joked, these are the changes guests will see in another decade, when he decides to shake things up all over again.