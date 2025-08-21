‘I want to go feel it. I want to smell it.’ This Valley market is a ticket home to Iran

Series Vanessa Anderson is the Grocery Goblin, on a mission to explore neighborhood grocery stores throughout Southern California.

It hits me like a wall as the glass doors slide open: an unidentifiable scent — toasted, warm and slightly sweet. At international markets, smell, inextricably linked to our memories and emotions, is often a one-way plane ticket home. Imported laundry detergent, tightly sealed jars of hard-to-find spices, fragrant incense and loose teas are all olfactory postcards.

At Q Market & Produce in Lake Balboa, this is no different. Its scent, while unrecognizable to me, is a reminder to others of life in Iran. And for some, one of the only tangible links for the Iranian community in the San Fernando Valley.

Head to the spice aisle at Q Market to find a 20-gallon black plastic bucket filled to the brim with dried limes.

“I would love to go to Iran,” manager Bobby Nosrati tells me. “I want to go get that feeling of home. Obviously it feels like home here, but I want to go feel it. I want to smell it. I want to show my kids where I was born.”

Nosrati’s family moved from Tehran to the Valley in 1991 when he was just 5 years old. When asked what he remembers most from that time, he simply says, “I remember my parents’ red couch.”

Nosrati’s father, Farzin, worked long hours on a farm in Camarillo before making the decision to become a retailer; he wanted to build something for fellow Persian immigrants. Q Market opened in 1993 and has remained at the original Vanowen Street location ever since. While Nosrati has made adjustments here and there to keep up with customer requests (most recently appeasing the throngs of teenage Dubai chocolate fanatics by stocking pistachio cream), the market has, for the most part, stayed the same.

Strings of plump, young dates sit tangled together near the cash register, their wrinkled elders side-eyeing them from across the aisle “back in my day”-style. Next to the dates, a library of lavashak, the puckery fruit leather, like ancient scrolls written in pomegranate and apricot, lay unfurled and stacked to the sky.

Q Market’s selection of lavashak, the puckery fruit leather — sheaves of it “stacked like ancient scrolls written in pomegranate and apricot”; mortadella and other meats crammed in a deli display case; and blocks of feta.

At the deli, massive hunks of feta soak in tubs against a backdrop of pale pink butcher paper. Tubes of mortadella overflow from the cold case, pressing into the glass as if they yearn to escape.

Two butchers sit on either side of the building, one halal, the other glatt kosher. At the end of the spice aisle, like a period at the end of a sentence, a 20-gallon black plastic bucket filled to the brim with dried lime.

Although Nosrati has few memories of Iran beyond the big red couch, he recognizes the importance of importing ingredients straight from the source. Easier said than done, given the contentious trade relationship between the U.S. and Iran. But by employing distributors in Canada and Turkey, Q Market, like Persian markets nationwide, has made do.

Large sacks of Iranian rice that “smell like heaven” can boast a hefty price tag, which has only risen because of tariffs.

He walks me through the aisle of products from Iran, touching skinny bottles of sour cherry syrup best enjoyed in bubbly water or over ice cream, rows of Istak, a nonalcoholic malt beverage, and large sacks of Iranian rice.

“The smell is why a lot of people end up buying it. It fills up the room. You could probably smell it from here.” Nosrati says of the rice. “To me, it smells like heaven.”

The rice boasts a hefty price tag based on its weight, quality and scarcity (a 10-pound bag starts at $57.99), a price that has only risen given the recent tariffs, now at the highest rates since the Great Depression .

“The tariffs are affecting us and we’re trying our best not to pass that onto the consumer,” Nosrati says. “Obviously, I can’t sell things for less than we’re buying them, but we’re not keeping the same margins anymore; we’ll cut the margin in half to help the consumer with that tariff.”

When asked about the importance of keeping these ingredients stocked, he speaks of the gravity of consistency and tradition.

“Maybe you’re making that dish once a month or once a week for your family, but if you don’t have that one ingredient, you can’t make it. … We didn’t have [Iranian rice] for six months. A lot of containers just sat there in customs for months on end. Some of this stuff isn’t shelf stable and that time affects the integrity of the product; a lot of companies told me they had to throw their stuff away.”

I begin to inquire about the Iranian brand of Cheetos (called Chee.Toz) when Nosrati politely asks me to hold that thought, and pops over to the dairy aisle to ask about a customer’s recent doctor’s visit. There are plenty of moments like this during our chat, moments in which Nosrati reminds me of a grocery’s role as community center.

Restocking fresh greens in the produce section; necklaces sold inside a small shop at the back of the market; and a sign at the end of the the oil and vinegar aisle shows which distilled water is best for which ailment.

It can be seen in the aisle with crystal clear bottles of water of every flavor and function: rose, orange blossom, fenugreek, cinnamon, peppermint, anise. A sign hung at the endcap in English and Farsi explains which flavor one should drink for a stomachache, joint pain or kidney health. Near the front entrance, a CD shop sells albums with covers of women in blue eyeshadow next to a bead curtain, and concert tickets for old-school Iranian artists.

“When I first started working here about 12 years ago, people would call and say, ‘Hey, what will the weather be like tomorrow?’ or ‘When’s daylight savings time?’ I went to my dad and told him, ‘People are nuts! Why are they asking me these questions, this is a grocery store!’ He told me, ‘You need to understand, we’re their pillar for a lot of things. Some of these customers are older, so they don’t understand how to use technology.’”

An Iranian flag is displayed inside a small shop located inside the market. Fresh tomatoes and other produce arrive at Q Market.

Perhaps Q is more than a community center; perhaps it’s an embassy. And for second and third generations, an embassy to a place they’ve never visited, or hardly remember or hope to see soon, but can’t imagine when.

Earlier this summer, the U.S. struck three Iranian nuclear facilities , an attack ordered without congressional approval and against the recommendation of the administration’s intelligence. Shortly before, Israel, with the financial support of the U.S., bombed six Iranian airports, along with several residential and military areas of the city, prompting a 12-day conflict that displaced nearly 9 million from the country’s capital , and escalating a decades-long history of tension in the area. Based on this alone, one would assume, if one was Iranian, that the U.S. has no vested interest in the commemoration or understanding of Persian culture. One would assume that the fragrant smell of Persian rice, or the big red couch, relics of immense personal significance, are as expendable as a military dollar. Q Market, by way of existing, challenges this assumption, and Angelenos, by way of visiting, echo it loudly.

In the back office next to a large wooden abacus, a framed photo of Mt. Damavand, a volcanic mountain in the northern part of Iran, watches out over the Nosratis’ operation. We never get back around to discussing Iranian Cheetos; it feels somewhat trivial now. Instead I ask Bobby about extended family in Iran, most of whom have relocated overseas. His cousin, an actor, still lives in Tehran, and the two keep up on Instagram and WhatsApp. I ask if he’d ever want to come out and do some acting in L.A.

“Oh, he would love to! He would thrive. He’s really good too. Navid Nosrati, that’s his name.”

