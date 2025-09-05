Readers tell us their top dining spots in the Valley

There are countless reasons to dine and drink in the Valley. After canvassing the region for months, the Food team released guides with 65 of our favorite places to eat and 24 of the best bars and coffee shops, plus a spotlight on a neighborhood deli that’s fed generations of Italian residents and a sushi chef turned social media star who’s drawing fans from all over the world. We even asked some local celebrities and chefs to weigh in with their favorites.

But there’s still so much more to discover.

To dig even deeper into the Valley, we asked Times subscribers to share their stalwarts. Some of their choices overlap with ours — long-running Casa Vega, cozy Augustine Wine Bar, Sri Lankan specialist Apey Kade — but they also named more than a few standouts that we can’t wait to try. Here are their picks:

“It is about time you cover food in the Valley,” writes Joe Hassan, whose favorite places include Cavaretta’s Deli in Woodland Hills, Barone’s in Sherman Oaks and Carnival in Sherman Oaks. “I have memories of Cavaretta’s subs and Barone’s pizza since I was a little kid in the ‘60s,” Hassan says, adding that, “Carnival’s hummus is the best.”

Times subscriber Danielle L.‘s favorite bakeries are in the San Fernando Valley, including House Roots Bakery in Chatsworth, Lodge Bread in Woodland Hills and La Princière in Westlake Village.

“Casa Vega is for the entertainment industry, La Fogata is for the people,” writes Alex Mokover. He calls it “An institution for half a century of families going to [Van Nuys Sherman Oaks Recreation Center].”

Mokover says that “some of the best birria in the city” can be found at Birrieria San Marcos and that Mercado Buenos Aires is “the center of the Argentine community.” He recommends Aroma Cafe as “the perfect first-date spot.”

As far as regional hidden gems, Mokover says he’s “been going to Pa Kua on Laurel Canyon for like 15 years now for martial arts and Chinese archery, and the competing central Asian food trucks at the Jon’s on Laurel Canyon and Magnolia are the perfect place to refuel.”

Matt Larsen lists, “The Snug, OG Smash Burger, Ozzy’s Apizza and Residuals,” as his favorite places to eat and drink in the Valley.

Jeremy Ziskind‘s favorite Valley spots overlap with the Food team’s list, including Salsa & Beer #1 in Lake Balboa, Lum Ka Naad in Encino, Apey Kade Restaurant in Tarzana and Borekas Sephardic Pastries in Woodland Hills.

Ziskind also lists Hummus Bar and Grill in Tarzana, Black Heart Coffee Company in Lake Balboa and Baja Subs Market and Deli in Northridge, as well as Tarzana Armenian Deli and Baklava Factory as his go-to hidden gem.

Larry Cohen recommends Arias Machane Yehuda for “unique Middle Eastern food in Tarzana” and names Casa De Papi Mexican Grill in Canoga Park as his favorite low-key spot.

“Papa’s Meat & Seafood [has] pastrami to rival Brent’s,” writes Elliott Weber, who also recommends Humble Bird, Black Market Liquor, L.A. Ramadita for a “killer torta ahogada,” Laotian restaurant Kop Jai Lai, and 786 Degrees, which he calls “criminally overlooked.”

Weber names Horseless Carriage as his favorite little-known spot in the Valley, describing it as a “great greasy spoon hidden in a car dealership.”

“Shik Do Rak in Northridge; Daglas Drive-In in Winnetka; Yunomi Handroll in Toluca Lake; El Rey del Mar amd Mis Raices in Reseda; and San Carlos Deli in Chatsworth,” are some of Julio Avila‘s favorites.

If you’re looking for a place to drink in the Valley, subscriber Maria Sklar recommends the happy hour at Odyssey, which she says has a “great view,” as well as Norwood Bar and Lounge, which she describes as “old school” and says the “back room is very cool.” Sklar’s favorite hidden gem is the Green Cottage in Encino.

“Baja Subs Market & Deli [is the] best meal I’ve had in Los Angeles in years [and the] best Sri Lankan food I’ve had ... ever. With its warm and friendly staff, I cannot wait to go back!” – Bradley Novicoff

Subscriber Courteney Stallings’ favorite Valley hangs overlap with the Food team’s guide, including the Smokehouse in Burbank and Idle Hour and Hy Mart Sandwiches in North Hollywood, plus Don Cuco’s in Burbank, the Front Yard in Studio City and Le French Rooster in Burbank.

“I love old school places, like the Smokehouse,” writes Debra Blanchard Knight. “Their happy hour is bomb, and we love the bartenders. Poquito Mas is our favorite fast food-style Mexican place — we like the one in Burbank best. We like Augustine Wine Bar and Mirabelle Wine Bar for a nice evening drink. For a quick and delicious Vietnamese lunch, we head to Few, which is a tiny place in a strip mall on Ventura Boulevard in Studio City. They have really great small bites, pho and sandwiches [and] never disappoint.

“Laurel Tavern, also on Ventura in Studio City, has a great happy hour and a fun patio to hang with friends. We often see celebs there, and it’s such a casual environment that we all just chat and cheers each other without drama or selfies! For brunch we like Vivian’s, also on Ventura in Studio City. They have amazing breakfast options, and good coffee. Parking can be tough, but worth the effort for sure.”

As far as hidden gems, Knight writes that, “Hands down I love, love, love the New Deal in Burbank. The food is amazing, and the owner and staff are so warm and welcoming. It’s a cozy little place that serves an interesting menu, including some nice vegetarian options, and has a good wine list. We sit at the small bar to eat, drink wine, chat with the staff and watch TCM movies on the TV. Fabulous for a date night, too! The owner of this restaurant also owns my favorite coffee shop, which is a few doors down, Romancing the Bean. It has a very Parisian environment, and is a nice place to land when you’re on Magnolia Boulevard doing some vintage shopping. Both spots have a great vibe with good food and drinks, and [are] often overlooked.”

“Joselito’s original location in Sunland-Tujunga is the very best OG Mexican food in L.A.,” claims JC Wendel. He also recommends family-owned ToriYen Sushi, with what he says is the “best and freshest tuna in L.A.”

Subscriber Bettie Blumer has a long list of Valley favorites including Country Deli in Chatsworth; Casa de Tacos with “late hours” and “always good, fresh food” in Canoga Park; Daglas in Winnetka for its burgers and fries; Johnny Pacific in Winnetka for what she calls the “best empanadas”; and Follow Your Heart Market & Cafe for great vegetarian food in Canoga Park.

Matthew McLean writes that El Big Burrito in Canoga Park serves “the best al pastor burrito I’ve ever had.”

Cheryl Leff recommends, “MacLeod Brewery for casual evening where we can bring in our own meal. We often bring delicious tortas sandwiches from Cemitas Don Adrian just around the corner.”

Leff’s favorite hidden gem is “Didar Kitchen, a new addition to the many excellent Middle Eastern restaurants along Ventura Boulevard [with] large portions of Persian food [and] friendly service. There is seating for maybe 10 or 12 inside, but they do a huge takeout business. On our first visit, I ran into a Persian friend I hadn’t seen in years. She told me they order Didar takeout at least weekly, and described it as the best Persian food in the Valley.”