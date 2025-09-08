Japan’s legendary ‘Tuna King’ opens his first U.S. restaurant in the heart of Koreatown

Sushi Zanmai

Japan’s prolific sushi restaurateur known as the “Tuna King” has debuted his first restaurant in the United States, bringing his signature focus on tuna to the heart of L.A.’s Koreatown.

Kiyoshi Kimura is a legendary and record-breaking figure at Tsukiji Fish Market — he paid 333.6 million yen, or roughly $3.1 million at point of sale, for a 612-pound tuna in 2019. The former pilot launched his restaurant empire in 2001 with Sushizanmai Honten at the Tsukiji Outer Market, where he still offers affordable sushi and prepared small plates 24 hours a day. He now has some 50 restaurants in Tokyo and throughout the world.

The new Koreatown outpost of his Japanese chain Sushi Zanmai, which opened last month along an edge of Chapman Plaza, serves lunch and late-night hand rolls, nigiri, donburi, tempura and beyond.

Advertisement

Sushi chefs prepare orders behind the counter at “Tuna King” Kiyoshi Kimura’s new Koreatown restaurant, Sushi Zanmai. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Much like his restaurants in Japan, Kimura’s Los Angeles sushi bar specializes in tuna, or maguro, sourced via his “Sustainable and Reserve” system: capturing grown tuna from around the world when and where they are not in danger of decline, then transporting them to his quasi-natural preserve where they swim until they are ready for harvest.

At L.A.’s Sushi Zanmai, guests are greeted by a plastic statue of Kimura, arms outstretched, then order via tablets at each table and the sushi bar. Diners quickly receive dedicated tuna sushi sets, plus six tuna varieties available via a la carte nigiri and sashimi, a range of tuna donburi, tuna hand rolls and crispy rice, and cooked tuna toban, as well as non-tuna sushi, tempura, bento, karaage, chawanmushi, mochi and more.

Advertisement

Sushi Zanmai is open daily from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and 5 p.m. to midnight. 3465 W. 6th St., Los Angeles, (213) 529-4008, sushizanmai-usa.com

El Muelle 8

Restaurant El Muelle 8 returns as an East L.A. food truck still specializing in Sinaloan mariscos. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

One of L.A.’s best new mariscos restaurants closed abruptly last year. Now it’s back in a new neighborhood and with a new format.

Restaurant El Muelle 8 returns as an East L.A. food truck still specializing in Sinaloan mariscos. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Sinaloan seafood specialist El Muelle 8 opened in a Downey strip mall in 2023, but the first U.S. branch of the Culiacán restaurant of the same name closed quietly the following year. During its initial run, the mariscos destination garnered praise from L.A. Times Food columnist Jenn Harris as well as taco authority Bill Esparza. Chef-partner Abel Martínez served a vibrant array of classic ceviches and cooked seafood dishes alongside his own creative spins, such as his piquant, signature take on tuna sashimi and his version of camarones roca, with breaded and fried shrimp tossed in a sweet-spicy sauce and served over lettuce and a fried wonton wrapper.

Unrelated to the restaurant’s closure, Martínez died in 2024, but his business partner and cousin, Jay Orozco, sought to revive the restaurant — this time as a more pared-down operation with an abbreviated menu.

Food Two new places to get your mariscos fix The best new mariscos — scallop tostadas, campechana seca and more — can be found at Loreto in Frogtown and El Muelle 8 in Downey.

Now El Muelle 8 can be found operating as a food truck in East L.A. with its own tent and tables, and Martínez immortalized on the truck. The team serves the former chef’s signature recipes, including shrimp zarandeados, tostadas, tacos and ceviches.

Advertisement

El Muelle 8 is open Thursday to Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 5221 E. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 797- 0423, instagram.com/muelle8ela

Little Tokyo Farmers’ Market

A new weekly farmers market is bringing dozens of vendors to the heart of Little Tokyo, with a focus on Japanese purveyors and artists. Each Saturday find produce vendors such as Tamai Farms, Osorio Farms, Yamabushi Farms and G Farms with fresh fruits and vegetables, and many goods available via food-assistance programs such as SNAP, EBT and SUN Bucks.

The Little Tokyo Farmers’ Market, which launched Aug. 30, also features prepared-foods stalls such as Kenchan Ramen, Pupusas Delmy’s, Mister Riceball and Antipasti LA, plus a rotation of botanical skincare products, ceramics and other artisanal goods.

The new farmers market is located in Isamu Noguchi Plaza, at the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center, and is a collaboration between nonprofit Food Access LA and the JACCC.

Open Saturdays from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. 244 S. San Pedro St., Los Angeles, foodaccessla.org/littletokyo

Men and Beasts

Curried cauliflower, left, with vegan “char siu” monkey buns at plant-based Chinese restaurant Men & Beasts in Echo Park. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

With seasonal L.A. produce and an entirely plant-based menu, Echo Park’s Men & Beasts is reimagining dim sum. Husband-and-wife team Alex Falco and Minty Zhu honed a number of their vegan recipes at their previous restaurant, the pan-Asian Minty Z in Miami, but at their first L.A. restaurant, which opened this summer, they’re keeping the focus centered on flavors reminiscent of Zhu’s upbringing in China.

Handmade dumplings get stuffed with pork alternative, steamed monkey buns feature a molten center of “char siu” seitan and whole vegetables take center stage in larger plates such as cauliflower curry and sweet-and-sour mushrooms. Other prominent L.A. flavors weave in, such as in taro puffs inspired by elote. At brunch, try vegan dishes like bao beignets with black-sesame caramel, soufflé pancakes and breakfast sandwiches, with the option to add real egg.

The interior dining room of Men & Beasts in Echo Park. The restaurant also features a tea counter and side patio. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Falco, who serves as executive chef, makes the restaurant’s proteins, dim sum, doughs and ice creams — in flavors such as miso corn and carrot calamansi — all onsite, while Zhu heads up the tea program and leads weekly Gongfu-style tea ceremonies.

Men & Beasts is open Wednesday to Friday from 5 to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m. 2100 W. Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, (213) 262-1781, menandbeasts.com

Seogwan by Yellowcow Kbbq

The original Pyongyang naengmyeon at Seogwan by Yellowcow Kbbq in Koreatown. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

A popular Korean barbecue restaurant in Gardena recently teamed up with a naengmyeon specialist in Korea for a new best-of-both-worlds restaurant in L.A.’s Koreatown.

Mung bean pancakes filled with ground pork and vegetables at Seogwan by Yellowcow Kbbq. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Yellowcow owner Monica Kim partnered with Pyeongyang’s long-running Seogwanmyeonok to create Seogwan by Yellowcow, where the signature items include Kim’s tabletop-grilled meats and Seogwanmyeonok’s signature chilled buckwheat noodles in a cool, refreshing broth.

The sturdy, springy noodles are made onsite daily with 100% buckwheat, and can be enjoyed in a classic secret-recipe, long-simmered cold meat broth, or augmented with perilla oil, spice or extra meat, and splashed with house-made vinegar. Also on offer are Yellowcow’s grilled meats such as galbi, beef tongue, spicy pork bulgogi and brisket, plus specialty items like sausage stew, crispy mung bean pancakes, soft tofu and bulgogi ramen.

Seogwan by Yellowcow Kbbq is open Wednesday to Monday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. 3460 W. 8th St., Los Angeles, (213) 277-1281, instagram.com/seogwan_by_yellowcow

Joshua Gil wants to return to Los Angeles