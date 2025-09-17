Calling all cookies! Enter the 2025 L.A. Times Holiday Cookie Bake-Off

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Crispy, crunchy, crackly, gooey, sprinkled, spritzed, dropped, cookie-cutter’d, dusted, frosted. Alfajores? Chocolate chip? Gingerbread? We want all of them for this year’s Holiday Cookie Bake-Off, an L.A. Times tradition revived for 2025.

The Food section is accepting recipe submissions starting today and until Monday, Oct. 13.

Volunteer student bakers from the culinary arts program at Los Angeles Trade-Technical College will prepare finalists’ cookies for a panel of judges in early November.

Judges will choose the best cookie recipes, to be published in the Los Angeles Times in December. Those whose recipes are chosen for publication will be invited to the L.A. Times Test Kitchen for a tour and photo shoot.

Fill out the form and include your recipe; a photo of your cookies, if you have one; and a paragraph telling us about your holiday cookie.

