Want to eat at the 101 best restaurants in Los Angeles? Start here

Now in its thirteenth year, the 101 Best Restaurants in Los Angeles guide has become the city’s premier platform for the very best in fine dining, casual fare, and street food in the greater L.A. area including Orange County.

Our restaurant critic Bill Addison teamed up with longtime columnist Jenn Harris again this year to spread out and sample hundreds of different dining establishments — in addition to crucial return visits — to determine a range of 101 restaurants that exemplify everything we love about dining in Southern California.

Read the entire guide below, plus our writers’ favorite places to sip tea, coffee or cocktails, and the updated Hall of Fame list. You can also order a hard copy of the annual magazine to keep handy year-round; see below.

Advertisement