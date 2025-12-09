Want to eat at the 101 best restaurants in Los Angeles? Start here

-
Now in its thirteenth year, the 101 Best Restaurants in Los Angeles guide has become the city’s premier platform for the very best in fine dining, casual fare, and street food in the greater L.A. area including Orange County.
Our restaurant critic Bill Addison teamed up with longtime columnist Jenn Harris again this year to spread out and sample hundreds of different dining establishments — in addition to crucial return visits — to determine a range of 101 restaurants that exemplify everything we love about dining in Southern California.
Read the entire guide below, plus our writers’ favorite places to sip tea, coffee or cocktails, and the updated Hall of Fame list. You can also order a hard copy of the annual magazine to keep handy year-round; see below.
Restaurant critic Bill Addison and columnist Jenn Harris rank the 101 best restaurants in Los Angeles.
These restaurants are so defining of what it means to eat and live in Southern California — that they’ve earned a place of honor for all time.
The best places to have a cocktail or coffee in Los Angeles, from matcha to margaritas.
From Jonathan Gold to Bill Addison and Jenn Harris, the L.A. Times 101 Best L.A. Restaurants list is not just about splurge spots but all of the places that make Los Angeles an exciting place to live and eat.