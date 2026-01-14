Advertisement
Eat and drink your greens. Start with these recipes and local spots

(Ruthy Kim / For The Times)
El Segundo, CA - January 6: Writer Carolynn Carreno's "You're-Using-the-Wrong-Kale Salad" made with curly kale in the Los Angeles Times test kitchen on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026 in El Segundo, CA. (Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times)

Need a new year’s reset? Make these luxurious greens

Leafy greens like chard, collards and kale deserve more attention: They’re inexpensive, healthy and at peak flavor in winter.

El Segundo, CA - January 6: Writer Carolynn Carreno's "Mightiest Greens Soup" made with kale, broccoli, escarole, and spinach in the Los Angeles Times test kitchen on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026 in El Segundo, CA. (Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times)

Love Erewhon’s Mighty Greens Soup? Make This Dupe

The key to this greens-packed soup recipe is its base: a broth made from the stems of greens — kale, escarole, broccoli — plus spinach.

El Segundo, CA - January 6: Writer Carolynn Carreno's "The Best Way to Braise Winter Greens" made with kale, chard, collards, and spinach, topped with a fried egg in the Los Angeles Times test kitchen on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026 in El Segundo, CA. (Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times)

Easy Sauteed Greens That Go With Everything

There are almost endless ways to enjoy these easy sauteed greens. Finely chop them and toss them with pasta; scramble them with eggs; fill an omelet or quesadilla; add them to a grain bowl; or stir them into a bowl of lentils.

El Segundo, CA - January 6: Writer Carolynn Carreno's "You're-Using-the-Wrong-Kale Salad" made with curly kale in the Los Angeles Times test kitchen on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026 in El Segundo, CA. (Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times)

You’re-Using-the-Wrong-Kale Salad

What kind of kale should you use for kale salad? It turns out you’re probably using the wrong kale. Curly kale makes for light, airy salad.

HUNTINGTON PARK, CA - JANUARY 13: Ingredients for Vida and the finished smoothie at Roots of Life in Huntington Park, CA on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
For Subscribers

16 of our favorite green juices and smoothies (that actually taste good) in L.A.

These juice and smoothie spots prove you don’t have to sacrifice taste to get a healthy dose of greens.

Second-generation owner Philip Otto stands at the counter of Beverly Hills Juice Club in Beverly Grove

At 51 years, Beverly Hills Juice is the sentimental epicenter of L.A. juicing

Everything changes, but Beverly Hills Juice stays the same

