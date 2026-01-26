Courage Bagels, which regularly draws lines of customers, is hosting a surprise pop-up in collaboration with Noma this afternoon.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Noma, one of the world’s most exclusive fine-dining restaurants, recently announced a 16-week Los Angeles residency — with seats costing $1,500 per guest. Tickets went on sale this morning, and according to Noma chef-founder René Redzepi, the entire run sold out in 60 seconds.

“We’re so sorry to everyone trying to book tables for Noma L.A.,” he posted to his Instagram stories this morning. “We’ve sold out faster than ever before. Please add yourself to the wait list as cancellations happen. Gone in 60 seconds.”

Food Yes, it will cost $1,500 to eat at Noma L.A. René Redzepi explains why Less than a Super Bowl ticket, more than almost every other L.A. restaurant: A meal at Noma’s Los Angeles residency will cost $1,500. Copenhagen chef Rene Redzepi explains the price and how he’s come up with more affordable ways to experience the restaurant’s flavors.

Redzepi then shared another post: Noma will be popping up at Courage Bagels in Virgil Village today, from noon to 2 p.m., or until they sell out. The collaborative event will only serve 250 bagels, at $25 per order. According to an Instagram post by the popular bagel shop, a hot sea salt sesame bagel is getting adorned by oyster mushrooms, pumpkin bushi, black pepper, a savory rose fudge, nasturtium and bergamot.

Advertisement

Redzepi said in an Instagram video that today’s pop-up will feature “some of the stuff we’re working on” for the tasting menu.

This is the first of multiple collaborative, to-be-announced L.A. pop-ups that Noma and its test kitchen have planned for the coming months.

In 2023 Noma, the Copenhagen restaurant named No. 1 in the world five times, announced an intended closure slated for the following year. But instead of permanently shuttering, the restaurant shifted to “seasons” of fine dining menus, which can be hosted elsewhere. A current “season” can be found in Copenhagen through July 26. During its L.A. “season” it will serve a locally inspired tasting menu in Silver Lake from March 11 to June 26, with 42 guests at each seating, four days a week.

Advertisement

Earlier this month Redzepi told The Times he does not expect to make money on the L.A. tasting menu, and that the $1,500 price point covers the cost of transporting and housing 130 of his Copenhagen staff members during the run. A program for chefs 25 and under, called the Noma L.A. Industry Table, reserves a table for young chefs to dine during the pop-up; Redzepi also plans to offer mentorships and work experience for local chefs during the residency.

More collaborative pop-ups such as today’s at Courage Bagels are planned. A forthcoming, temporary L.A. shop for Noma will sell products such as vinegars, coffee and hot sauces. The restaurant’s nonprofit, MAD, is also continuing its speaker series here in Los Angeles for symposiums on cooking, sustainability and more.

Courage Bagels is located at 777 Virgil Ave., Los Angeles. Its collaborative pop-up with the Noma Test Kitchen runs noon to 2 p.m.