Fans lined up at 7 a.m. for Villa’s Tacos after Super Bowl appearance

The day after one of L.A.’s favorite taqueros made a surprise appearance during the Super Bowl, fans flocked to the Highland Park location of Villa’s Tacos. A line stretched down the length of the strip mall. Cars and TV-news satellite trucks circled the parking lot, with some opting to double park in front of red curbs.

One fan stood in line as early as 7 a.m. so he could say he was the first customer post-Super Bowl. The restaurant opens at noon.

Some brought pets, others brought infants, and more than a few donned either Villa’s or Bad Bunny merchandise, waiting for their taste of the tacos known for fresh, handmade blue-corn tortillas and piles of grilled meats, pickled onions and house-made salsas.

Inside, Bad Bunny’s “Tití Me Preguntó” blasted from the speakers while clips from the halftime show played on repeat. During the Super Bowl halftime show, Villa’s Tacos founder Victor Villa stood behind a branded puesto and danced as Bad Bunny passed by.

When Villa arrived at his restaurant on Monday, a mob of press surrounded him, cameras and microphones jutting out for comment. He made his way to the line of fans and led them in a call-and-response cheer: “WHEN I SAY VILLA’S, YOU SAY TACOS.”

Fans wait in line for Villa’s Tacos the day after the business appeared in Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Later, he’d fist-bump them one by one as each entered the small storefront.

It is, Villa said, “an honor at the highest level.”

He’d received a call in December stating that Bad Bunny, the Grammy Award-winning Puerto Rican rapper, wanted him to participate in the Super Bowl halftime show. Villa still isn’t sure how Bad Bunny — named Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — learned of Villa’s Tacos or why he chose the restaurant to appear during his performance. He imagines two possibilities: that the musician is a fan, or that he noticed the positivity shared through Villa’s viral videos and social media accounts, which include more than 158,000 followers on Instagram.

Whatever the case, Villa saw it as a means of representing his family, Mexican culture and his hometown. The timing felt especially poignant.

Villa’s Tacos founder Victor Villa takes questions from press outside his Highland Park taqueria on Feb. 9. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

“During a time where immigrants are frowned upon, we were there to reinforce that we’re just about love,” Villa said. “We have so much to share: Not only our gastronomy, but if you’re cold, I’ll give you my sweater. If you’re hungry, I will feed you. If you get thirsty, I will quench your thirst. I think sometimes we forget that we’re just all people. We’re all humans, and we all deserve to be loved.”

The halftime show involved three weeks of rehearsals, which were split between Los Angeles and the Bay Area. Villa — along with his family — had to keep the appearance under wraps. After the show, the internet exploded with memes, some of which featured Villa.

The founder launched his taquería as a sidewalk pop-up in 2018, first at his mother’s home, then on York Boulevard. In 2023 he opened the Highland Park storefront, and in 2024, launched a stall in Grand Central Market food hall. Last year he opened another Highland Park storefront, this time inspired by Baja-style tacos and mariscos. His food has made multiple appearances in the L.A. Times 101 List of best restaurants, as well as the Michelin Guide.

On Monday afternoon some guests in line said they had never tasted the tacos before. Others said they come multiple times a month and have patronized the stand since founder Victor Villa popped up on Highland Park sidewalks.

His parents, who help run the local taco chain, stood in customized Villa’s jerseys and marveled at the commotion.

“If they didn’t know about Villa’s Tacos, now they know,” said Victor “Poppoh” Villa Sr.

Marilu Villa and Victor “Poppoh” Villa Sr., the parents of Villa’s Tacos founder Victor Villa, stand outside the taqueria after Villa appeared in Bad Bunny’s halftime show. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

The 60th Super Bowl felt symbolic to Villa’s parents; it was also the 60th birthday of the chef-owner’s mother, Marilu Villa. On Sunday they celebrated it all together — moms, tías, cousins and other loved ones — and watched the game. When they saw Victor on screen, the room erupted.

“All the family were just going crazy,” Marilu Villa said, “jumping up and down, crying — so many different emotions.”

They see echoes of their son in Bad Bunny’s music and the message that blasted across a large screen at the end of the performance: “The only thing more powerful than hate is love.”

“It’s like a total representation of what Victor is all about, which is transmitted through his food, through his community,” Marilu Villa added.

They said it’s also especially meaningful, given the climate of immigration raids. Last summer ICE raids caused protests and uncertainty throughout the city, with street vendors and other workers fearing deportation. Villa Sr. came to the U.S. at the age of 18 and says he experienced that same fear.

“I know how they feel,” he said. “They feel scared, they feel unwelcome. But Bad Bunny put a lot of vendors [in his performance], and that sent a big message that vendors are not criminals. We came here to work and we don’t ask for anything.”

Alyssa Rush and her wife, Christin, were visiting L.A. for their anniversary. Being from San Francisco, they said, they love tacos of all varieties — and after the Super Bowl, they wanted to try Villa’s. They brought their infant son.

“We saw the cart on Bad Bunny’s halftime show so we were like, ‘Oh, let’s check out some tacos!’” Rush said, then motioned to their son. “He can’t have any yet, but at least he’s here.”

Lifelong Highland Park resident Sergio “Big Serge” Juarez visits Villa’s Tacos two to three times a month, but wanted to stop by on Monday after seeing Villa on TV.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if one day, with the right people in the White House,” Juarez said, “he’ll be in the White House catering.”

Juarez has been a patron of both since Villa’s beginnings popping up on the sidewalk.

His family has lived in the neighborhood since the 1970s, and has seen Highland Park change in demographic and affordability. He said he hopes that the Super Bowl appearance shines a spotlight on Villa’s Tacos as well as others in the neighborhood, and that it encourages more exploration of the area’s mom-and-pop businesses.

“It’s highlighting the beauty of the community and the type of food that we have here,” he said, “but it’s not just Victor’s; there’s a lot of other community members that also sell good food. I think people should support him as well as other people within the community, but don’t just come — be a part of it.”