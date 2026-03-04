A vital neighborhood coffee pop-up opens a bricks-and-mortar in Altadena

Bevel Coffee opened its first storefront on Allen Avenue, serving a Honduran-Ethiopian blend for its espresso, a nod to owner Kevin Mejia’s Honduran roots.

Hundreds of people lined the sidewalk on Allen Avenue on Saturday morning, eagerly awaiting entry into one of the first new storefronts to open in Altadena since the Eaton fire burned over 14,000 acres and took 19 lives.

After operating as a pop-up for several years, Bevel Coffee opened its first bricks-and-mortar in a bright, 600-square-foot space with communal seating and a colorful, hand-painted mural that wraps around the ordering counter. The menu features a variety of coffee drinks, matcha lattes and loose-leaf teas, with pastries from Bakers Kneaded.

Owner Kevin Mejia was raised in Monrovia by Honduran parents who inspired his love for Honduran coffee, particularly from the San Vicente region. Mejia decided to turn his passion for coffee into a pop-up in 2022, selling at various locations in L.A.

“When we started this, it was really just about me loving coffee and wanting to share those experiences with people,” Mejia said.

He opened a kiosk on Prime Pizza’s patio in 2023, just down the street from the new storefront. Following a two-month closure after the fire, Bevel became a community refuge for residents to check in, support one another and discuss their relocation or rebuilding plans.

“After the fires, the Bevel pop-up was one of the first businesses to be back open and give a sense of normalcy. So they developed a huge sense of community belonging,” Altadena resident Taylor James said.

Mejia received three grants from the Department of Economic Opportunity , Local Initiatives Support Corporation and Restaurants Care . He said these helped Bevel remain afloat during the two months they were closed.

It took about eight months to open the new storefront, where Mejia serves a variety of Ethiopian and Central American blends that he roasts himself in his garage at home. He plans to expand the menu to serve Culver City’s Mustard’s Bagels and other grab-and-go items.

Before the fire, Bevel was a routine weekend stop for Pearlin De Long, who lived nearby until the Eaton fire destroyed her home . Despite no longer living in Altadena, De Long continues to visit her former neighborhood — where she hopes to return one day — and the local coffee shop that brings a sense of nostalgia.

“It’s great to come back and to have that familiarity … It’s nice to keep things consistent, even when you’ve been displaced and dealing with a lot of hard things,” De Long said.

The new storefront offers hope as Altadena‘s food scene struggles to regain its footing , with chefs and restaurateurs grappling with rebuilding efforts amid a lack of funds, minimal state and federal assistance, and delays from insurance companies. Not far from Bevel, American bistro Betsy and Thai restaurant Miya brought reservation-worthy dining options back to the neighborhood when they reopened last year.

For Altadena resident Nancy Stiles, Bevel’s opening felt “very full circle and very special.”

“It’s a weekend touch point for us, and it’s been really grounding for this community who’s been through a lot,” Stiles said.

Bevel Coffee is open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. 1866 Allen Avenue, Pasadena, (626) 217-2828, bevelcoffee.com