What’s your ultimate birthday cake? We really want to know.

Birthday cake is life’s most important — and most fun — cake. It might be the only cake some eat all year, or the only cake they ever bake. You don’t have to get married to have a birthday cake, there’s no accomplishment required or measure of success to surpass. You were born, you receive cake.

The cake at a birthday party is the tradition that nearly everyone observes. And the crystallized, memory-making moment of celebrating your wonderful self happens around the cake — friends and family gather, sing “Happy Birthday to You,” and you make your wish and blow out the candles.

The options are dizzying. Is chocolate devil’s food cake with ganache your favorite birthday cake? Or maybe it’s classic yellow cake with chocolate buttercream. Or ube cake with coconut frosting. Or strawberry shortcake with whipped cream. Nostalgia, creativity and technique combine to serve personal preference.

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But what’s the ultimate birthday cake, the one that’s most widely loved? To find out, we would like to know your favorite. Tell us by filling out the survey below. Your answers will be the beginning of our search to find a recipe for the ultimate birthday cake.