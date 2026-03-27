25 years in and Coachella’s food lineup is bigger than ever. Here are the spots to hit.

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It’s that time of year again when caravans of festival-goers head to the desert for Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. And just like in years past, some of the region’s top culinary talents will be joining them.

Fans from all over the world will fly in for the sold-out festival that’s set to take over Indio’s Empire Polo Club from April 10-12 and April 17-19, with Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G. headlining alongside a host of emerging acts.

Now in its 25th year, Coachella is bigger than ever before, with a food and beverage program to match. Even general admission grants access to bustling food halls, secret speakeasies and pop-ups from viral brands.

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Upon entering the festival, attendees can fuel up at the Terrace with Irv’s Burgers, a seafood boil from the Boiling Crab or a warm churro from Churrería El Moro. The Mexico City-founded churrería recently opened its first L.A. location and is making its debut festival appearance near the iconic Ferris wheel where guests can watch their churros being prepared fresh.

The tented food bazaar Indio Central Market that borders the Outdoor Stage serves as a popular central meeting point and is returning with a new host of vendors, including Bad Bunny-approved Villa’s Tacos serving griddled queso tacos, Korean-inspired smashburger joint Softies Burger and plant-based pizza from Forever Pie, with McConnell’s Ice Cream and Happy Ice on hand with ice-cold scoops to beat the heat.

New to the grounds is an alley between the Terrace and Beer Barn that celebrates the region’s thriving street food scene. Stop by Sumo Dog for Japanese-inspired hot dogs, Indio local Gabino’s Creperie for Argentine-style crepes, Unreal Poke for refreshing bowls on the go, Cafe La Vecindad for coffee and matcha lattes and fresh-scooped gelato from Innamorata.

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Festival-goers with plant-based diets will find more options than ever before, with vendors such as Maneatingplant, Cena Vegan, Maciel’s and Gokoku offering fully vegan menus.

The all-ages festival has a handful of cocktail experiences for the 21-and-up crowd, including Houston Hospitality’s immersive Cabin that will transport you to a cozy mountain hideaway, agave-forward bar Mixteca from New York City’s Please Don’t Tell, plus hidden-in-plain-sight speakeasy Golden Hour and the VIP-only Tiki Bar that offers a serene escape bordered by Lake Medjhool.

VIP ticket holders will be granted entry into shaded alcoves at opposite ends of the festival grounds, with Camphor bringing its Le Burger pop-up to 12 Peaks VIP area alongside Truffle Boys truffle-topped comfort foods, spam musubi from Randy’s Spammys and Menotti’s signature Spanish latte and classic coffee drinks.

Currently in full bloom, the VIP Rose Garden will host Jim Denevan’s Outstanding in the Field family-style dinner over a long communal table, with different chefs offering multi-course menus each night, including Miraté and Daisy Margarita Bar chef Alan Sanz on Saturday, April 11, Linden chef Jonathan Harris on Sunday, April 12, and Charles Namba, chef and owner of Camélia, Tsubaki and OTOTO on Friday, April 17.

At the multi-level Red Bull Mirage that overlooks the Quasar Stage, Nobu will offer a reservation-only omakase counter.

Coachella campers have their own dedicated food and beverage lineup to look forward to, including Handles Coffee, Tropic Truck, Valley Fusion Sushi, Dave’s Hot Chicken and Drip Daddy, with early-morning and late-night hours to keep the party going when the festival gates are closed.