Nancy Silverton to receive James Beard lifetime achievement award; plus 9 local finalists

Chef Nancy Silverton, co-owner of Osteria Mozza, Pizzeria Mozza and Chi Specca, was named the recipient of the James Beard Foundation’s lifetime achievement award today.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The James Beard Foundation Awards — some of the country’s most prestigious accolades in the dining and beverage industries — just announced the 2026 finalists, with nine of them in the Los Angeles area.

This year’s awards will also recognize two L.A.-based aid organizations and the recipient of the lifetime achievement award, L.A. chef, restaurateur and cookbook author Nancy Silverton.

The James Beard Foundation said in its announcement that “Silverton has mentored countless chefs, bakers and restaurateurs who have since defined their own culinary identities and meaningfully contributed to the independent restaurant ecosystem.”

Silverton joins the ranks of past awardees including Ruth Reichl, Wolfgang Puck, Toni Tipton-Martin, Madhur Jaffrey and Martin Yan, among others.

Advertisement

In January the foundation released the year’s semifinalists, which included two dozen individuals, restaurants and bars in the L.A. region. The nine remaining nominees run the gamut of the city’s cuisines and talent, from fine-dining tasting menus to chefs based in a Historic South-Central food hall.

Food These L.A. chefs and restaurants are 2026 James Beard Award semifinalists California restaurants and bars — and especially L.A.’s — see a strong showing in the first round of nominations for the country’s biggest national restaurant and bar awards. Here are all of the semifinalists in the state.

The winners will be announced and awarded at a June 15 ceremony held at Chicago’s Lyric Opera.

In the category of outstanding chef, Gilberto Cetina of Holbox, located in Mercado La Paloma, and Niki Nakayama of n/naka are nominees; farther north, in San Francisco, so is Quince’s Michael Tusk.

Komal co-owner Fátima Júarez works the line in the kitchen of her Mercado La Paloma restaurant and molino. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Fátima Juárez, of Komal, is a contender for emerging chef. This category spotlights chefs of “exceptional talent, character and leadership ability, and who [are] likely to make a significant impact in years to come.”

In the regional category of best chef in California — an accolade won by L.A. chefs the last three years in a row — two local names are still in the running. Dave Beran of Santa Monica’s Seline and Kwang Uh of the Arts District’s Baroo are finalists. Up the coast, so are Daisy Ryan of Los Alamos’ Bell’s, Harrison Cheney of San Francisco’s Sons & Daughters, and Sarah Cooper and Alan Hsu of Oakland’s Sun Moon Studio.

“I’m very grateful,” Uh told the L.A. Times in January. “At the same time, it’s this question like, ‘Am I really worth it?’ But I’m very thankful.”

Perilla leaf sorbet with lemon fern and smoked tomato at Restaurant Ki. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

In 2025 the category was won by Kato’s Jon Yao, in 2024 by Kuya Lord’s Lord Maynard Llera, and in 2023 by Anajak Thai Cuisine’s Justin Pichetrungsi.

Modern Korean tasting menu Restaurant Ki, which the L.A. Times called the best new restaurant of 2025, is now a nominee for best new restaurant.

Providence, which earned three Michelin stars last year for the first time in its 21-year run, is a nominee in the category for outstanding hospitality.

Downtown restaurant Kato, with a menu that balances cocktails, nonalcoholic beverages and an extensive wine selection, is a finalist for outstanding wine and other beverages program. No L.A. bars were semifinalists in the category of outstanding bar, but San Francisco’s Smuggler’s Cove is now a nominee.

Jack Benchakul of Chinatown coffee shop Endorffeine is a nominee for the category of outstanding professional in beverage service. The beverage categories have historically been dominated by beer, cocktail and wine establishments and programs. Benchakul hopes that is changing.

Endorffeine owner Jack Benchakul tests his drip coffee set up ahead of opening for the day. Formerly a biochemist, he has a unique, artful take on preparing coffee. (Oscar Mendoza / For The Times)

Advertisement

“I think it’s always been a dream to be seen by our hospitality peers,” he said. “I think that’s been the same for most coffee professionals. We kind of exist in our little specialty niche.”

He likens coffee programs to pastry programs 20 or more years ago, and hopes that coffee and tea — like pastry and baking — will become more frequently considered for industry awards. Onyx Coffee Lab, based in Rogers, Ark., is another coffee finalist in this year’s awards as a nominee in the outstanding bar category.

Food Learning the secrets of coffee-making from an L.A. master The Food team goes deep on L.A. coffee culture this week, plus a glimpse inside a class conducted by star barista Jack Benchakul

“It’s humbling and flattering, and I didn’t think it would happen during my career,” Benchakul said. “I thought we were probably another 10 years out before being seen on the same level as other restaurant professionals, chefs, bartenders and pastry chefs.”

L.A. saw no semifinalists in the category of outstanding professional in cocktail service this year, but San Francisco’s Kevin Diedrich of Pacific Cocktail Haven is a finalist. L.A.’s semifinalists for outstanding restaurateur are no longer in the running, but Srijith Gopinathan and Ayesha Thapar of Cal-India Collective — with operations in Palo Alto, San Francisco, Menlo Park and Los Altos — are contenders.

Othón Nolasko, left, and Damián Diaz — the co-founders of nonprofit No Us Without You — are this year’s humanitarian of the year honorees. (Silvia Razgova / For The Times)

With a number of names culled in this round, L.A. is no longer in the running for the categories of outstanding restaurateur, outstanding restaurant, outstanding bakery, outstanding pastry chef or baker, or best new bar.

Advertisement

But the L.A.-based Coalition for Humane Immigration Rights is an Impact Awards honoree, while the recipients of the humanitarian of the year award are Othón Nolasko and Damián Diaz of L.A.’s No Us Without You. Both organizations champion immigrant rights and representation, as well as aid distribution in L.A. and beyond.

In February, the foundation named Inglewood’s multigenerational Serving Spoon restaurant an American classic, signifying its “timeless appeal” and that Serving Spoon reflects “local character and cultural traditions and serve as an enduring anchor for their communities by serving delicious food across many years.”