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These are the books we’ll be cooking from this spring

Illustration of woman picking a cookbook off the shelf
(Subin Yang / For The Times)
By L.A. Times Food staff
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A fresh crop of cookbooks has landed in our kitchens this spring. We read, cooked and baked our way through dozens in search of the volumes that would inspire new culinary adventures. Star L.A. baker Roxana Jullapat taught us that not only do early birds catch the worm, they also get to start their days by breaking into the most plush chocolate muffins, made with rye and yogurt to balance out the sweetness. The founders behind La Copine, a bustling desert destination for California cuisine, have shared some of the restaurant’s most popular dishes in a new cookbook, including a bright lemon polenta cake that inspired the chocolate almond version you’ll find on the menu. And beyond that, our favorite spring cookbooks can guide you through making your own butter, the multitude of culinary influences that weave through the Caribbean and Indigenous American traditions that emphasize connection with the land. These are the cookbooks we’ll be reaching for all season.

Best spring cookbooks

Illustration of cookbook covers on a pink background

23 spring cookbooks that we can’t put down

Embrace spring’s bounty with cookbooks that cover Caribbean cuisine, abuela-approved Puerto Rican recipes and the re-release of a tome for country cooking.

La Copine: A culinary ‘oasis’ in the desert

Signage for La Copine, a critically adored restaurant in Yucca Valley.

How La Copine’s founders left L.A. to build a culinary ‘oasis’ in the desert

One of the High Desert’s most beloved destinations releases a cookbook this month, sharing recipes for its fan-favorite fried chicken, polenta cake, cheesesteak and more.

A slice of lemon polenta cake with lemon glaze, crème fraîche, almonds and raspberries on a white plate on blue cloth

La Copine's Lemon Polenta Cake

Roughly 1 hour, plus cooling time
Serves 8

Morning Baker: Pastries for the people

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