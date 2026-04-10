These are all the cookbook authors you can see at the L.A. Times Festival of Books
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- L.A. Times Food is teaming up with the downtown L.A. cookbook shop Now Serving at the L.A. Times Festival of Books April 18 and 19 at Booth 410 near the L.A. Times Food Stage. A full lineup of cookbook author signings is planned.
- Acclaimed chefs, authors and entertainment personalities with cookbooks, including Phil Rosenthal and Cassandra Peterson, a.k.a. Elvira, will demonstrate recipes on the L.A. Times Food Stage.
- L.A. Times Food writers and editors will be at Booth 410 to answer questions about restaurants and cooking. Custom tote bags, aprons, spices and more will be available.
Bring your cooking questions to the L.A. Times Food x Now Serving booth at this year’s Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on April 18 and 19 at USC. We’ve got an impressive lineup of authors signing their books, and our own L.A. Times Food writers and editors will be on hand to chat. You can also buy our new shopping tote bag made for us by Big Bud Press, pick up free posters and check out more merchandise, including our custom Hedley & Bennett aprons. We’ll be at Booth 410 close to the L.A. Times Food Stage, where cooking demos will be happening all weekend. Join us!
L.A. Times Food x Now Serving book signings
Saturday, April 18
10 a.m. Author Joanne Lee Molinaro signs “The Korean Vegan Homemade.”
Lawyer-TikToker-cookbook author Joanne Lee Molinaro says she’s ‘goal-oriented.’ No kidding
11 a.m. Hospitality pro Joshua Farrell signs “Serving Up Excellence.”
Noon. Chef and artist Ifrah F. Ahmed signs “Soomaaliya: Food, Memory and Migration.”
2 p.m. Pura Vita chef Tara Punzone signs “Vegana Italiana: Traditional Italian the Plant-Based Way.”
3 p.m. Friends & Family baker Roxana Jullapat signs “Morning Baker: Recipes and Rituals for Breakfast and Beyond.”
Roxana Jullapat left behind a career as a fine-dining pastry chef to open Friends & Family bakery. Her new cookbook, “Morning Baker,” pays tribute to the life flip.
Sunday, April 19
10 a.m. Nashville chef Arnold Myint signs “Family Thai: Bringing the Flavors of Thailand Home.”
11 a.m. Creator Maxine Sharf signs “Maxi’s Kitchen.”
Noon. Chef Pyet DeSpain signs “Rooted in Fire.”
2 p.m. Masienda founder Jorge Gaviria signs “Vitamina T.”
3 p.m. Nikki Hill and Claire Wadsworth sign “La Copine.”
One of the High Desert’s most beloved destinations releases a cookbook this month, sharing recipes for its fan-favorite fried chicken, polenta cake, cheesesteak and more.
L.A. Times Food Stage demos
Saturday, April 18
11 a.m. Country singer Hannah Dasher makes recipes from her book “Stand By Your Pan: 100 Easy and Affordable Comfort Food Recipes So Good They’ll Hurt People’s Feelin’s.”
12:30 p.m. Chef and social media star Cassie Yeung makes recipes from her book “Bad B*tch in the Kitch.”
2 p.m. Chef Pyet DeSpain makes recipes from her book “Rooted in Fire: A Celebration of Native American and Mexican Cooking.”
3:30 p.m. Baker Edd Kimber makes recipes from his book “Chocolate Baking: The Ultimate Guide to Cakes, Cookies, Desserts & Pastries.”
Sunday, April 19
11 a.m. TV’s Phil Rosenthal, author of “Phil’s Favorites: Recipes From Friends and Family to Make at Home,” with his daughter Lily Rosenthal and son-in-law, the chef Mason Royal, demonstrate dishes from their L.A. diner Max & Helen’s.
12:30 p.m. Chef and Friends & Family co-founder Roxana Jullapat makes recipes from her book “Morning Baker: Recipes and Rituals for Breakfast and Beyond.”
2 p.m. Leonard Maltin and Jessie Maltin make dishes from “Family Movie Night Menus: Recipes & Films for Unforgettable Times Together.”
3:30 p.m. Actress Cassandra Peterson, a.k.a. Elvira, demos recipes from “Elvira’s Cookbook From Hell.”
Onstage interviews and readings
Saturday, April 18
11:40 a.m. Actress and lifestyle personality Valerie Bertinelli talks about her new book, “Getting Naked: The Quiet Work of Becoming Perfectly Imperfect,” and her recipe and lifestyle site Valerie’s Place with Times restaurant critic Jenn Harris. Los Angeles Times Stage.
4:05 p.m. Chef Daniel Humm, of New York’s three-Michelin-starred Eleven Madison Park, and author Roda Ahmed read from their children’s book “Daniel’s Dream.” Children’s Stage, presented by Epic.