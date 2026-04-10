These are all the cookbook authors you can see at the L.A. Times Festival of Books

Friends & Family baker Roxana Jullapat tastes her chocolate morning muffins in The Times Test Kitchen. The muffins are featured in her cookbook “Morning Baker.”

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Bring your cooking questions to the L.A. Times Food x Now Serving booth at this year’s Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on April 18 and 19 at USC. We’ve got an impressive lineup of authors signing their books, and our own L.A. Times Food writers and editors will be on hand to chat. You can also buy our new shopping tote bag made for us by Big Bud Press, pick up free posters and check out more merchandise, including our custom Hedley & Bennett aprons. We’ll be at Booth 410 close to the L.A. Times Food Stage, where cooking demos will be happening all weekend. Join us!

Tote bags, aprons, spices and more Los Angeles Times Food merch will be available at the L.A. Times Festival of Books. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

L.A. Times Food x Now Serving book signings

Saturday, April 18

Joanne Lee Molinaro, author of “The Korean Vegan Homemade.” (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

10 a.m. Author Joanne Lee Molinaro signs “The Korean Vegan Homemade.”

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Hospitality pro Joshua Farrell is author of “Serving Up Excellence.” (Kirsten Farrell)

11 a.m. Hospitality pro Joshua Farrell signs “Serving Up Excellence.”

“Soomaaliya: Food, Memory, and Migration: A Cookbook” by Ifrah F. Ahmed (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Noon. Chef and artist Ifrah F. Ahmed signs “Soomaaliya: Food, Memory and Migration.”

Tara Punzone, chef of West Hollywood’s Pura Vita and author of “Vegana Italiana.” (Ed Anderson)

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2 p.m. Pura Vita chef Tara Punzone signs “Vegana Italiana: Traditional Italian the Plant-Based Way.”

Roxana Jullapat’s chocolate morning muffins featured in her cookbook “Morning Baker.” (Calvin Alagot / Los Angeles Times)

3 p.m. Friends & Family baker Roxana Jullapat signs “Morning Baker: Recipes and Rituals for Breakfast and Beyond.”

Sunday, April 19

Chef Arnold Myint of Nashville’s International Market Nashville and author of “Family Thai: Bringing the Flavors of Thailand Home.” (Thien Phan)

10 a.m. Nashville chef Arnold Myint signs “Family Thai: Bringing the Flavors of Thailand Home.”

11 a.m. Creator Maxine Sharf signs “Maxi’s Kitchen.”

“Rooted in Fire: A celebration of Native American and Mexican Cooking” by Pyet DeSpain (Ronaldo Bolaños / Los Angeles Times)

Noon. Chef Pyet DeSpain signs “Rooted in Fire.”

“Vitamin T” by Jorge Gaviria and Fermin Nunez. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

2 p.m. Masienda founder Jorge Gaviria signs “Vitamina T.”

Nikki Hill, left, and Claire Wadsworth stand in the ever-busy dining room of their daytime restaurant La Copine. (Bill Addison / Los Angeles Times)

3 p.m. Nikki Hill and Claire Wadsworth sign “La Copine.”

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L.A. Times Food Stage demos

Saturday, April 18

11 a.m. Country singer Hannah Dasher makes recipes from her book “Stand By Your Pan: 100 Easy and Affordable Comfort Food Recipes So Good They’ll Hurt People’s Feelin’s.”

12:30 p.m. Chef and social media star Cassie Yeung makes recipes from her book “Bad B*tch in the Kitch.”

2 p.m. Chef Pyet DeSpain makes recipes from her book “Rooted in Fire: A Celebration of Native American and Mexican Cooking.”

3:30 p.m. Baker Edd Kimber makes recipes from his book “Chocolate Baking: The Ultimate Guide to Cakes, Cookies, Desserts & Pastries.”

Sunday, April 19

11 a.m. TV’s Phil Rosenthal, author of “Phil’s Favorites: Recipes From Friends and Family to Make at Home,” with his daughter Lily Rosenthal and son-in-law, the chef Mason Royal, demonstrate dishes from their L.A. diner Max & Helen’s.

12:30 p.m. Chef and Friends & Family co-founder Roxana Jullapat makes recipes from her book “Morning Baker: Recipes and Rituals for Breakfast and Beyond.”

2 p.m. Leonard Maltin and Jessie Maltin make dishes from “Family Movie Night Menus: Recipes & Films for Unforgettable Times Together.”

3:30 p.m. Actress Cassandra Peterson, a.k.a. Elvira, demos recipes from “Elvira’s Cookbook From Hell.”

Onstage interviews and readings

Saturday, April 18

11:40 a.m. Actress and lifestyle personality Valerie Bertinelli talks about her new book, “Getting Naked: The Quiet Work of Becoming Perfectly Imperfect,” and her recipe and lifestyle site Valerie’s Place with Times restaurant critic Jenn Harris. Los Angeles Times Stage.

4:05 p.m. Chef Daniel Humm, of New York’s three-Michelin-starred Eleven Madison Park, and author Roda Ahmed read from their children’s book “Daniel’s Dream.” Children’s Stage, presented by Epic.