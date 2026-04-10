Advertisement
Food

These are all the cookbook authors you can see at the L.A. Times Festival of Books

Chef/baker Roxana Jullapat
Friends & Family baker Roxana Jullapat tastes her chocolate morning muffins in The Times Test Kitchen. The muffins are featured in her cookbook “Morning Baker.”
(Calvin Alagot / Los Angeles Times)
Laurie Ochoa staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Laurie Ochoa
General Manager, Food Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • L.A. Times Food is teaming up with the downtown L.A. cookbook shop Now Serving at the L.A. Times Festival of Books April 18 and 19 at Booth 410 near the L.A. Times Food Stage. A full lineup of cookbook author signings is planned.
  • Acclaimed chefs, authors and entertainment personalities with cookbooks, including Phil Rosenthal and Cassandra Peterson, a.k.a. Elvira, will demonstrate recipes on the L.A. Times Food Stage.
  • L.A. Times Food writers and editors will be at Booth 410 to answer questions about restaurants and cooking. Custom tote bags, aprons, spices and more will be available.

Bring your cooking questions to the L.A. Times Food x Now Serving booth at this year’s Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on April 18 and 19 at USC. We’ve got an impressive lineup of authors signing their books, and our own L.A. Times Food writers and editors will be on hand to chat. You can also buy our new shopping tote bag made for us by Big Bud Press, pick up free posters and check out more merchandise, including our custom Hedley & Bennett aprons. We’ll be at Booth 410 close to the L.A. Times Food Stage, where cooking demos will be happening all weekend. Join us!

Tote bags, aprons, spices and more Los Angeles Times Food merch will be available at the L.A. Times Festival of Books.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

L.A. Times Food x Now Serving book signings

Saturday, April 18

AGOURA HILLS-CA-MAY 28, 2021: Joanne Lee Molinaro started her blog, the Korean Vegan, in 2016.
Joanne Lee Molinaro, author of “The Korean Vegan Homemade.”
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

10 a.m. Author Joanne Lee Molinaro signs “The Korean Vegan Homemade.”

Advertisement
AGOURA HILLS-CA-MAY 28, 2021: Joanne Lee Molinaro, who started her blog, the Korean Vegan, in 2016, is photographed in Agoura Hills on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Food

Can Joanne Lee Molinaro, the Korean Vegan, ever stop overachieving?

Lawyer-TikToker-cookbook author Joanne Lee Molinaro says she’s ‘goal-oriented.’ No kidding

Hospitality pro Joshua Farrell is author of "Serving Up Excellence."
Hospitality pro Joshua Farrell is author of “Serving Up Excellence.”
(Kirsten Farrell)

11 a.m. Hospitality pro Joshua Farrell signs “Serving Up Excellence.”

Los Angeles, CA-April 01, 2026- Spring Cookbooks, "Soomaaliya: Food, Memory and Migration: A Cookbook" by Ifrah F. Ahmed
“Soomaaliya: Food, Memory, and Migration: A Cookbook” by Ifrah F. Ahmed
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Noon. Chef and artist Ifrah F. Ahmed signs “Soomaaliya: Food, Memory and Migration.”

Tara Punzone, chef of West Hollywood's Pura Vita and author of "Vegana Italiana."
(Ed Anderson)
Advertisement

2 p.m. Pura Vita chef Tara Punzone signs “Vegana Italiana: Traditional Italian the Plant-Based Way.”

Roxana Jullapat's chocolate morning muffins featured in her cookbook Morning Baker.
Roxana Jullapat’s chocolate morning muffins featured in her cookbook “Morning Baker.”
(Calvin Alagot / Los Angeles Times)

3 p.m. Friends & Family baker Roxana Jullapat signs “Morning Baker: Recipes and Rituals for Breakfast and Beyond.”

Los Angeles, Calif, United States - March 26: The pastry case is full of baked goods at Friends & Family on Thursday, March 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Carlin Stiehl/For The Times)

Food

How a revolutionary L.A. pastry chef is reshaping the way we bake

Roxana Jullapat left behind a career as a fine-dining pastry chef to open Friends & Family bakery. Her new cookbook, “Morning Baker,” pays tribute to the life flip.

Sunday, April 19

Nashville chef Arnold Myint, author of "Family Thai: Bringing the Flavors of Thailand Home."
Chef Arnold Myint of Nashville’s International Market Nashville and author of “Family Thai: Bringing the Flavors of Thailand Home.”
(Thien Phan)

10 a.m. Nashville chef Arnold Myint signs “Family Thai: Bringing the Flavors of Thailand Home.”

11 a.m. Creator Maxine Sharf signs “Maxi’s Kitchen.”

Los Angeles, CA - December 10 2025: Rooted in Fire: A celebration of Native American and Mexican cooking by Pyet DeSpain
“Rooted in Fire: A celebration of Native American and Mexican Cooking” by Pyet DeSpain
(Ronaldo Bolaños / Los Angeles Times)

Noon. Chef Pyet DeSpain signs “Rooted in Fire.”

EL SEGUNDO, CA - MARCH 26 2026: "Vitamin T" by Jorge Gaviria and Fermin Nunez at the Los Angeles Times Test Kitchen
“Vitamin T” by Jorge Gaviria and Fermin Nunez.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

2 p.m. Masienda founder Jorge Gaviria signs “Vitamina T.”

Nikki Hill, left, and Claire Wadsworth stand in the ever-busy dining room of their daytime restaurant La Copine.
Nikki Hill, left, and Claire Wadsworth stand in the ever-busy dining room of their daytime restaurant La Copine.
(Bill Addison / Los Angeles Times)

3 p.m. Nikki Hill and Claire Wadsworth sign “La Copine.”

Advertisement
Nikki Hill and Claire Wadsworth stand in the ever-busy dining room of their daytime restaurant La Copine.

Food

How La Copine’s founders left L.A. to build a culinary ‘oasis’ in the desert

One of the High Desert’s most beloved destinations releases a cookbook this month, sharing recipes for its fan-favorite fried chicken, polenta cake, cheesesteak and more.

L.A. Times Food Stage demos

Saturday, April 18

11 a.m. Country singer Hannah Dasher makes recipes from her book “Stand By Your Pan: 100 Easy and Affordable Comfort Food Recipes So Good They’ll Hurt People’s Feelin’s.”

12:30 p.m. Chef and social media star Cassie Yeung makes recipes from her book “Bad B*tch in the Kitch.”

2 p.m. Chef Pyet DeSpain makes recipes from her book “Rooted in Fire: A Celebration of Native American and Mexican Cooking.”

3:30 p.m. Baker Edd Kimber makes recipes from his book “Chocolate Baking: The Ultimate Guide to Cakes, Cookies, Desserts & Pastries.”

Sunday, April 19

11 a.m. TV’s Phil Rosenthal, author of “Phil’s Favorites: Recipes From Friends and Family to Make at Home,” with his daughter Lily Rosenthal and son-in-law, the chef Mason Royal, demonstrate dishes from their L.A. diner Max & Helen’s.

12:30 p.m. Chef and Friends & Family co-founder Roxana Jullapat makes recipes from her book “Morning Baker: Recipes and Rituals for Breakfast and Beyond.”

2 p.m. Leonard Maltin and Jessie Maltin make dishes from “Family Movie Night Menus: Recipes & Films for Unforgettable Times Together.”

3:30 p.m. Actress Cassandra Peterson, a.k.a. Elvira, demos recipes from “Elvira’s Cookbook From Hell.”

Onstage interviews and readings

Saturday, April 18

11:40 a.m. Actress and lifestyle personality Valerie Bertinelli talks about her new book, “Getting Naked: The Quiet Work of Becoming Perfectly Imperfect,” and her recipe and lifestyle site Valerie’s Place with Times restaurant critic Jenn Harris. Los Angeles Times Stage.

4:05 p.m. Chef Daniel Humm, of New York’s three-Michelin-starred Eleven Madison Park, and author Roda Ahmed read from their children’s book “Daniel’s Dream.” Children’s Stage, presented by Epic.

More to Read

FoodBooksThings to Do

Eat your way across L.A.

Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter for reviews, news and more.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Laurie Ochoa

Laurie Ochoa is general manager of Food at the Los Angeles Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Food

Advertisement
Advertisement