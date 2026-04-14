Vegan crunch wraps, prawn chip nachos and frosé. Here’s what to eat and drink Coachella Weekend 2

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2026 marks my eighth year attending Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. “Whoa, you’re a mega-fan-maniac!” my stepfather exclaimed in admiration (I think?), when I revealed this fun fact.

Over four installments, between 2010 and 2018, I attended the festival for fun, and since 2023 I’ve covered the food and beverage options for The Times. That combination of experience — including one year spent camping — is what I’m bringing to these recommendations for the best bites and drinks to try if you’re heading to Indio for Weekend 2.

With Coachella ticket prices and so many other things now more expensive than ever — gas, accommodations — I made it a point to seek out affordable bites, which meant skipping the multicourse Outstanding in the Field dinner series and Nobu omakase. Most of the food you’ll find at vendors is priced between $17 and $30, with occasional discounted deals for groups, like the Munchies Box from Cena Vegan that comes with two crunchy tacos, one crunch wrap, tortilla chips and nacho cheese for $30.

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I cannot stress enough the importance of constant hydration at the festival. There are water stations throughout the grounds and bottles are priced affordably and often given out for free to prevent dehydration. I also recommend regular stops at the Electrolit activation in the Coachella Courtyard, where you can get free samples of the hydrating sports drink.

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Hydration emphasis complete, here are the food recs.

If you’re a VIP ticket holder, your first meal of the day should be at Kazunori‘s sushi counter in the Rose Garden, which typically involves a wait. Thanks to my ace planning, I was first in line and sat at the counter within minutes. I ordered a set of five hand rolls, which came out so fast I was only able to snap haphazard photos and video. Either way, each roll — warm and packed with scallops, toro and lobster — was delicious and refreshing, with plenty of omega 3s to power me through the rest of the day.

While you’re in the Rose Garden, swing by smashburger spot Love Hour — the Koreatown location is temporarily closed while the restaurant undergoes construction — for $12 caviar bumps or a full spread with caviar, crème fraîche and nuggets.

Fans of spicy food can try their hand at the Buldak crawl, a heat challenge from the Korean hot sauce brand that involves collaborative dishes from different food vendors, including a foot-long Japanese-style hot dog from Sumo Dog in Street Food Alley and a birria quesadilla from Birrieria San Marcos in 12 Peaks VIP area.

One of the best parts of Coachella is catching the sherbet-colored sunset at the end of the day. That event was made all the sweeter when I paired the actual sunset with the Coachella sunset cocktail, which layers citrus and a speared kumquat with tequila, served in a branded cup that doubles as a souvenir.

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Chicken pesto crepe from Coachella vendor Gabino’s Creperie, which has locations in Indio and Palm Springs. (Bill Addison / Los Angeles Times)

On Coachella Day 1, I kept seeing festival goers carrying griddled crepes in cones brimming with savory ingredients and I knew that I would be seeking it out first thing on Day 2. I was pleased to find that the crepes came courtesy of Gabino’s Creperie, a recommendation on restaurant critic Bill Addison’s updated Palm Springs dining guide, which recently opened a second location in Indio. The cheesy crepe overflowed with creamy pesto, crunchy lettuce, sliced red onions and tender squares of grilled chicken.

Be sure you seek out at least one hidden speakeasy. Coachella took it easy on festival goers by placing two bars across the way from each other in Street Food Alley. Look for an old-school photo booth as the entrance to an air-conditioned bunker with draping ivy, seating and a groovy playlist. A neon cactus marks the other speakeasy entrance, and gives way to a rave scene with fog machines, strobe lights, wall speakers and — notably — no seating. Depending on who’s at the door, you may be asked for a password, but a group of us were let right in without any inquiry.

Friday headliner Sabrina Carpenter is behind the hidden cocktail den in Indio Central Market, with a vintage elevator door marking the entrance. Inside it feels like a vintage hair salon with pops of pink, antique furniture, a photo booth and an espresso martini on the menu. The tiki bar is back in the 12 Peaks VIP area next to Menotti’s coffee stand, with tropical cocktails garnished with paper umbrellas and bordering Lake Medjool.

One of my favorite festival meals came from Smorgasburg L.A. vendor Lobsterdamus. The lobster fries were buttery with a generous portion of the poached crustacean, plus truffle mayo, mozzarella, garlic confit and cilantro. The fries were hot and it made for an ultra-satisfying meal as Night 2 wound down.

Nothing beats the heat at Coachella like a frosé from Dark Horse Wine & Slushie Bar. (Danielle Dorsey / Los Angeles Times)

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A refreshing frosé slushie from Dark Horse Wine & Slushie Bar is always high on my priority list at Coachella and usually convenient to grab, as it previously had a booth in 12 Peaks where VIP guests enter the festival grounds. The wine brand switched it up this year, so to save you the two days it took me to find the stand in what the map describes as Terrace South Food, I’ll direct you to make your way through the Empire Polo Club bar on the other side of the Beer Barn and near Street Food Alley.

I’ve discovered some of my favorite burgers at Coachella and this year I added a new name to my rotation. Find Gardena-based Oh My Burger in the Coachella Courtyard, with thick single or double smashburgers generously doused in a spicy special sauce with pickles and melted cheese on a croissant bun. And don’t forget an order of curly fries.

The festival stepped up its plant-based offerings this year, with options like Civico in the 12 Peaks VIP area and Smorgasburg vendor ManEatingPlant in Indio Central Market. The crunch wrap from Cena Vegan was my favorite vegan meal over the weekend; it tasted remarkably similar to the version I remember eating at Taco Bell many years ago, yet lacked the preservatives and other ingredients that might weigh you down.

Villa’s Tacos is more popular than ever since owner Victor Villa made an appearance in Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

I can’t say that the line at Villa’s Tacos in Indio Central Market is any shorter than the ones at Victor Villa’s taquerias in Highland Park and downtown L.A., especially after Villa made a cameo in Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance. What I can guarantee is that the serving size is the same, with three full-size, blue-corn quesatacos topped with onion, cilantro, guacamole, cotija cheese and crema Mexicana.

One of my favorite parts of eating at Coachella is taking advantage of L.A. spots with limited hours or availability, like Delmy’s Pupusas from the 101 Best Restaurants list, which pops up at a few local farmers markets and can be found in 12 Peaks VIP area and near the Mojave stage, with stuffed blue-corn pupusas available with vegan fillings or beans and cheese.

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Perhaps the best and definitely the most surprising bite of the weekend came from Double Dragon BBQ near the Mojave stage. The loaded prawn chip nachos eat more like a salad, with tender charred chicken, Sichuan cucumber and woodear mushroom salad and fermented bean curd aioli strewn across the puffy chips. Order a Taiwanese yuzu soda to wash it down.

There are churro carts throughout the grounds, but the version served at Mexico City-founded Churrería El Moro — with a new location in Silver Lake — stands apart from the rest with cajeta, guava and dark chocolate dipping sauces. The blue-and-white structure is located near the iconic Ferris wheel in Terrace North. Don’t stress the line. It moves quickly and you’ll be presented with a bag of piping hot and crispy churros within seconds of placing your order.