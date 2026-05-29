Four L.A. restaurants land on the new World’s 50 Best North America list

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The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, a prestigious global dining guide curated by over 1,000 culinary experts, just revealed its top 50 restaurants in North America, with nine California picks and four Los Angeles restaurants.

The results were announced at an awards ceremony in New Orleans on Thursday night, with 50 restaurants ranked across the U.S. and Canada.

Returning Los Angeles restaurants on the list include Holbox, Kato and Providence, as well as Atelier Crenn, Saison and Benu in San Francisco.

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New additions include Somni in West Hollywood, Addison by William Bradley in San Diego, and Sons and Daughters in San Francisco.

Addison is featured on restaurant critic Bill Addison’s guide to the 101 best restaurants in California list, as well as Benu and Atelier Crenn.

Somni, originally a collaboration between chefs José Andrés and Aitor Zabala, is praised for its intimate dining experience and Spanish-influenced tasting menu, earning a place on The Times’ most recent 101 Best Restaurants guide. Zabala reopened the restaurant as the sole proprietor in December 2024 after four years of closure, and recently received three Michelin stars, along with Providence, a longstanding seafood destination in Hollywood.

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“These recognitions for him and his team are just a way to honor all the hard work that they’ve been through,” said Zach Jorin, a representative for Somni. “I think it’s great for the city in general.”

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants has released international dining guides since 2002.

Three hundred voters contribute to the North America selection and “are simply asked to name their eight best restaurant experiences in the region,” according to the guide.

The North America guide made its debut last year, featuring 11 Canadian, 37 American and two Caribbean restaurants. This year’s list featured 20 cities, with 36 restaurants from the U.S. and 14 from Canada. No Caribbean restaurants were on the list this year.

Restaurants in Mexico, Cuba and the Dominican Republic are reserved for Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants.

Smyth in Chicago, led by pastry chef Karen Urie Shields and chef John Shields, was named No. 1 on the list, followed by Eight in Calgary, Canada, and Restaurant Pearl Moisette in Lincoln, Neb.

Other restaurants and chefs received individual awards.

San Francisco’s Atelier Crenn was recognized with a Sustainable Restaurant Award; Wildweed in Cincinnati was recognized as One to Watch; and Restaurant Pearl Morissette in Lincoln, Ontario, Canada, received the Art of Hospitality Award.

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Chef Mashama Bailey, founder of The Grey in Savannah, Ga., was recognized as North America’s Best Female Chef. Korean chef Corey Lee and founder of San Francisco’s Benu also received the Estrella Damm Chefs’ Choice Award.

Read the full list here.