Tell us what we missed: What are the most essential L.A. dining experiences?

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Food is L.A.’s love language. It brings us together across a network of neighborhoods and connects us to histories and cultures from all over the world.

There are the time-honored haunts that we’ve always dreamed of dining at, where we’re greeted by a tuxedo-jacketed maître d’ and glimpse Hollywood royalty cozied up in red leather booths. The city serves many of its most impressive meals at the street level, from taco trucks that line one of East L.A.’s busiest boulevards to open-air markets where you can pick up groceries or slurp down oysters. Always evolving, new destinations are constantly making their way onto our dining bucket lists and proving themselves just as remarkable as some of our most storied institutions.

The Food team compiled a guide to our top 50 dining experiences that define living in L.A. right now, but such a list is never truly complete. Tell us in the Jotform below, what are your most essential L.A. dining experiences?