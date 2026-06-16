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Food is L.A.’s love language. Here are the 50 dining experiences that define living here
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Tell us what we missed: What are the most essential L.A. dining experiences?

Owner Raul Ortega holds a plate of Tacos de Camaron at Mariscos Jalisco.
Owner Raul Ortega holds a plate of Tacos de Camaron at Mariscos Jalisco.
(Carter Hiyama / For The Times)
Danielle Dorsey. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
Senior Food Editor Follow
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Food is L.A.’s love language. It brings us together across a network of neighborhoods and connects us to histories and cultures from all over the world.

Collage of foods over L.A. Dining typography

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Food is L.A.’s love language. Here are the 50 dining experiences that define living here

Even L.A. haters acknowledge that our food scene is one of the best.

There are the time-honored haunts that we’ve always dreamed of dining at, where we’re greeted by a tuxedo-jacketed maître d’ and glimpse Hollywood royalty cozied up in red leather booths. The city serves many of its most impressive meals at the street level, from taco trucks that line one of East L.A.’s busiest boulevards to open-air markets where you can pick up groceries or slurp down oysters. Always evolving, new destinations are constantly making their way onto our dining bucket lists and proving themselves just as remarkable as some of our most storied institutions.

The Food team compiled a guide to our top 50 dining experiences that define living in L.A. right now, but such a list is never truly complete. Tell us in the Jotform below, what are your most essential L.A. dining experiences?

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Danielle Dorsey

Danielle Dorsey is a senior editor and writer of guides for the Food section. Previously, she was the senior West Coast editor at Thrillist, where she covered food, drink and travel across the California region. She grew up across San Diego and Riverside and has happily called Los Angeles home for more than 15 years.

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