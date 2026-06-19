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World Cup 2026

Ranch lovers can soon travel with a TSA-friendly kit of the popular American dressing

A spoonful of ranch dressing
Kraft has announced it is making a travel-friendly “TSA Compliant Ranch” kit.
(Dario Lopez-Mills / Associated Press)
Tracy Brown. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Tracy Brown
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  • Kraft announced that it is working on a TSA-friendly ranch dressing kit for those looking to travel with the condiment.
  • The World Cup has led to an influx of videos showing international visitors tasting ranch dressing for the first time.
  • TSA has also leaned into ranch’s viral popularity by providing travel tips.

Ranch dressing is having a moment thanks to the World Cup and Kraft is ready to meet it.

The company said Thursday that it is working on a “TSA Compliant Ranch” for those looking to travel with the quintessentially American condiment. The announcement follows the influx of social media videos showing international soccer fans sampling the dressing for the first time.

“Some visitors leave with souvenirs. Others leave with America’s favorite dressing,” Kraft wrote in a caption accompanying an AI image of a TSA-approved clear bag packed with ranch dressing packets posted to social media. The image showed the bag — complete with a luggage tag resembling a ranch dressing bottle — placed in an airport security screening bin along with other travel essentials.

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Additional details will be announced later, the company said.

INGLEWOOD, CA - JUNE 15, 2026: Fans participate in the wave during the first half of a World Cup group stage match between Iran and New Zealand at the SoFi Stadium on Monday, June 15, 2026 in Inglewood, CA. (Kelvin Kuo / Los Angeles Times)

California

L.A. defies the skeptics for a World Cup marked by unity, mutual respect, fearlessness

Against a backdrop of anxiety heading into the World Cup, fans from a kaleidoscope of cultural backgrounds have come together to act out the kind of world — and Los Angeles — they want to live in.

TSA has also leaned into ranch’s apparent newfound popularity among international travelers, providing some helpful tips (and warnings) on social media.

“If you’re visiting for a very large sporting event & you happen to discover RANCH while you’re here... pls pack it in your CHECKED BAG on your way home,” the agency posted on Instagram Tuesday. It also asked travelers to “avoid chugging your ranch outside security” lines.

“Who knew dip-lomacy could be achieved through addressing the obvious: ranch is the king of condiments,” TSA wrote in the caption accompanying its carousel of humorous ranch-related quips. “If you’re traveling within the U.S., make sure to keep your carry-on sauces to 3.4 oz or less and place any larger containers in your checked bags.”

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“Some heroes wear capes. Others bring ranch,” it added.

According to 1987 Times reports, ranch dressing was invented by Steve Henson, who opened the Hidden Valley Guest Ranch in Santa Barbara in the mid-1950s with his wife, Gayle. The unnamed condiment originally mixed herbs and spices with buttermilk and mayonnaise and its popularity with guests led to it being jarred so they could take some home. The more travel-friendly powdered form followed.

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Tracy Brown

Tracy Brown is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering television, film and other pop culture.

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