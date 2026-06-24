Advertisement
Food

Travel the world with these 12 global (and local) dining guides

Will you stay close to home or do you plan to travel far this summer? Our dining guides have you covered either way.

0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

If You Stay

Illustration of Ice cream against sunny L.A.
(Giacomo Bagnara / For The Times)

When you live in Los Angeles, there are far worse fates than being stuck in the city all summer. Our thriving food capital draws diners out with sunlit farmers markets, midnight taco stands, multigenerational kebab shops and serene sushi dens. Community-oriented breweries, stylish wine bars and glimmering rooftop destinations round out the scene.

Whether you’re a lifelong Angeleno, new transplant or just passing through, you’ll want to get to know the 50 essential dining experiences that define eating in L.A. right now, from a pastrami sandwich at an iconic deli near MacArthur Park to a char-spotted tlayuda at a burgeoning food bazaar in West Adams and an L.A.-shaped churro from a rising Highland Park panadería.

Advertisement

Don’t miss our guide with nearly two-dozen new bar openings across the city. Finally, a handful of sparkling rooftops recently debuted across the city, offering vistas into neighborhoods we rarely spy from up above.

Thoughtfully compiled by our Food staff over the course of several months, we invite you to return to these lists whenever you’re seeking an answer to that perennial question: Where should I go next? — Danielle Dorsey

Collage of foods over L.A. Dining typography
For Subscribers

Food is L.A.’s love language. Here are the 50 dining experiences that define living here

These are the dining experiences that define eating in Los Angeles right now, from East L.A. taco trucks to Thai noodles and Italian subs by the beach.

Guests dine at rooftop bar and restaurant Sushi Samba in West Hollywood
For Subscribers

7 new rooftops for soaking up the L.A. sun this summer

L.A.’s best rooftop bars and restaurants offer sweeping views of Pasadena, Long Beach, West Hollywood and more. Here are some of the best new spots.

Hermosa Beach, CA - June 11,2026: Scenes from TIki Kai on Thursday, June 11, 2026 in Hermosa Beach, CA. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
For Subscribers

23 new L.A. drinking dens invite you to choose your own bar adventure

L.A.’s bar scene has something for everyone, from tiki bars by the beach to sake tasting rooms and expansive rooftop views.

LOS ANGELES , CA - SEPTEMBER 30: Owner Raul Ortega holds a plate of Tacos de Camaron at Mariscos Jalisco on Friday, Sep. 30, 2022 in Los Angeles , CA. (Carter Hiyama / For The Times)

Tell us what we missed: What are the most essential L.A. dining experiences?

The Food team gathered a list of the top 50 dining experiences that define eating in Los Angeles. What did we miss?

If You Go

Illustration of soba noodle bowl against Tokyo backdrop
(Giacomo Bagnara / For The Times)

There’s no easier way to get to know a new place than through its food. Wandering markets, eating at food stalls, sitting among locals and fellow travelers at the restaurants that embody a city. Its flavors and customs and ways of living are revealed to us over dinner or even a simple morning coffee.

And for those of us who are lucky enough to write about food for a living, traveling with an eater’s mindset gives us a deeper understanding of places we’ve read about in cookbooks and novels or seen in movies.

Each of us at L.A. Times Food keeps a running list of our favorite restaurants in some of the world’s great cities — and we want to share what we know with you. The recommendations that follow are not meant to be definitive for any given place. These are personal guides by dedicated eaters to some of the places we’ve loved during our wanderings around the globe.

If you’d like to share your own personal favorites with us, we’d love to hear from you in the comments below. — Laurie Ochoa

Jim's Greek Tavern

Why Melbourne’s global food scene feels like home

In Melbourne, L.A. Times restaurant critic Bill Addison discovers a city that, like L.A., resists easy labels.

Melbourne typography

Explore Melbourne’s ambitious dining scene with 25 coffee shops, restaurants and bars

The Victoria port city offers grand European architecture, sparkling beaches, family-friendly pubs and a modern dining culture shaped by diverse immigrant communities.

London typography

Our guide to London’s global dining gems. 15 of the best pubs, food halls and bake shops

Balancing tradition with innovation, London is one of the world’s finest food cities. Here are 15 of our favorite places to eat and drink in England’s capital city.

Mexico City typography

17 new and old favorites from a seasoned Mexico City expert

Despite excessive tourism and gentrification fears, Mexico City is still a top-tier destination for any committed food lover.

Lima typography

Michelin ignores it, but Lima should be on every food lover’s wish list. 9 reasons why

Home to some of the top-ranked restaurants in Latin America, Lima is one of the world’s great food cities.

Tokyo typography

Tokyo is a universe of a city. 17 splendid dining experiences to get lost in while you’re there

From tiny omakase bars to neo-Neapolitan pizzerias and world-renowned coffee roasters, these are the Tokyo restaurants, bars and teahouses that we willfully lose ourselves in.

Paris typography

33 Paris restaurants to wine, dine, and fall in love with this summer

These are our familiar Paris favorites, from century-old bakeries to casual bistros and modern French institutions.

Hong Kong typography

10 wonderful places to eat in an ever-changing Hong Kong

Find familiar favorites in Hong Kong’s evolving food scene, including an essential bakery for Macau tarts, a fishing village that’s home to a trail of memorable restaurants and more.

Tuba vendors Amairani and Karla Bejarano

Mexico’s palm wine has been a fascinating culinary bridge to the Philippines since 1565

For hundreds of years, a trade route between Mexico’s Pacific coast and the Philippines brought a ferment made of palm sap. It’s experiencing a revival in the state of Colima.

Colima typography

I’ve been to 24 out of 32 states in Mexico. This overlooked gem is a new favorite

A spectacular volcano, unfussy beaches, and unique foods and restaurants. Don’t sleep on Colima, my new favorite state in Mexico.

Tokyo, Japan - June 06,2025: Scenes of the streets of Tokyo on Friday, June 6, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Betty Hallock / Los Angeles Times)

Tell us: What are your favorite restaurants around the world?

L.A. Times Food writers shared their favorite global restaurants in 12 new guides. Now we want to know: What are the food experiences around the world that you recommend the most?

More to Read

Food

Eat your way across L.A.

Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter for reviews, news and more.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Food

Advertisement