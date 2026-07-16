A legendary late-night taquería closes its Hollywood location after 34 years

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Husband and wife Mario Tornel and Martha Silva are no strangers to the American dream.

They have lived it since 1992, the year they opened Cactus Taquería on Vine Street, right below the apartment where they were raising their children, Marlo and Adrianne. But the Hollywood taquería, which gained a loyal customer base for its no-frills tacos and burritos served late, was forced to shutter this week due to neighboring nonprofit and landlord Project Angel Food’s plans to demolish the building and expand its operations.

Cactus Taquería no. 1 opened in its current 400-square-foot location in 1994, after the Northridge earthquake caused severe damage to its original outpost down the street. A cactus-shaped sign on the roof read “best tacos” and glowed neon green after sundown, making the shop instantly recognizable.

Tornel and Silva followed up with Cactus Taqueria no. 2 in Koreatown in 1998. They operated those two stores for more than a decade before expanding to locations in Studio City, Encino and Sherman Oaks.

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Owners and husband and wife Mario Tornel and Martha Silva sit in Cactus Taqueria no. 1, which was forced to close on July 12 after 34 years of operation. (Ronaldo Bolaños / Los Angeles Times)

“And then the rest was history,” said Marlo Tornel, who now runs the business with his parents.

Marlo said he’s been aware of a potential demolition ever since Project Angel Food purchased the property in 2023.

The nonprofit provides free meals for people with critical and life-threatening illnesses. It is also the landlord for two other shops in the strip mall, El Rancho Supermarket and a water supply store. Like Cactus Taquería, both businesses were forced to close permanently by July 12.

Food After 58 years, Echo Park loses an iconic neighborhood burrito stand Founded in 1968 by Colombian immigrant Julian Montoya, Echo Park landmark Burrito King closed permanently in late June. The space has since been listed for rent at $6,000 a month.

“We never really had intentions on closing, especially after we hit the 25-year mark,” said Marlo. “We never thought that in the next nine, you know, that would have been it.”

Mario emigrated from Tijuana more than 40 years ago, bringing his homegrown cooking skills across the border. It was in L.A. that he met Silva, an experienced cook who shared recipes passed down from her mother, who hailed from Chihuahua, Mexico. Silva’s mother advised against eating lard, Marlo remembers, and opted for alternative oils in her household. Her preference inspired the taquería’s vegetarian menu that spans tortas, mulitas, burritos and cheese enchiladas.

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“We really, genuinely, use the recipes that were handed down from grandma,” said Marlo. “And then Mom tweaked them, and then I graduated culinary school, and then I tweaked them, and then my dad also has his flavor set, so he tweaks them.”

The flagship Vine Street restaurant holds the most meaning for the family. Marlo practically grew up there — back when his busy parents couldn’t afford babysitters, he remembers sleeping in the car outside Cactus Taquería until dawn, going straight to school and then coming back to the restaurant in the afternoon and doing his homework.

“We’re fortunate to have that beautiful upbringing,” he said. “[My parents] had to give up a lot of their time to make sure that their kids had something to fall back on.”

Mario Tornel, left, and his son Marlo Tornel stand outside of Cactus Taqueria no. 1. Nonprofit Project Angel Food is expanding operations on the property and has forced the family, along with two other tenants, to permanently close their businesses. (Ronaldo Bolaños / Los Angeles Times)

Over the decades, the taco shop grew a dedicated celebrity clientele. While filming Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 comedy drama “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” actor Brad Pitt requested the taquería cater its al pastor tacos. R&B singer SZA has shared in multiple interviews that she loves Cactus Taqueria no. 1 for its celebrity sightings and California burrito, which is filled with meat, beans, rice, cilantro, onions and French fries. Selena Gomez used to come in just for the horchata, Marlo said.

Still, Mario, Marlo and Silva are most proud of their impact on the everyday Angeleno. Over the years, they’ve seen first dates at the restaurant lead to proposals that eventually led to babies being born. A number of customers have hired the taquería to cater family weddings and funerals.

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“I’m so proud,” Silva said. “[Customers] show me their love.”

The closure of Cactus Taqueria no. 1 will help Project Angel Food continue its mission, said CEO Richard Ayoub. The site will turn into a “demonstration training kitchen” to instruct clients in virtual and in-person classes on cooking healthful meals.

“What’s really beautiful about the Cactus Taco legacy — they’ve been in here for 34 years and made an impact on this neighborhood — is in that same corner, the training kitchen will be there,” Ayoub said. “It will be providing meals for [our clients, nearly 50% of which] are Latino.”

Cactus Taqueria no. 2, on Beverly and Harvard in Koreatown, will serve the Hollywood crowd for now, but Marlo said the family hopes to reopen elsewhere in the neighborhood.

“We just won’t give up,” he said. “If it be a food truck, if it potentially even be on the street, you know, then we’ll do whatever we have to do. But we do have plans to expand one day [in Hollywood].”