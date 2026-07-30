The greatest birthday cake in L.A.? This is the one you came up with

A recipe for the ultimate birthday cake is a crowd-sourced showstopper. Plus, decorating tips from a pastry chef expert, a recipe for tomato leaf Swiss meringue buttercream, how to cut cake like a pro, and where to order great cakes — find them at 15 of L.A.’s best bakeries.
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An L.A. Times poll asked readers what their favorite birthday cake is. Here are all of the most popular components — the layers, the filling, the frosting — that make the ultimate birthday cake.
L.A. Times readers say the ultimate birthday cake is yellow cake with fresh berries and whipped cream cheese frosting.
L.A. bakers and pastry chefs are reenvisioning what cakes can look like, turning fresh fruit, flowers, herbs and interpretive piping into avant-garde cake art.
A green-tinged frosting — Swiss meringue buttercream — with the intriguing flavor of fresh tomato leaves. Use it to decorate your favorite cake.
Celebrate your birthday with the cake of your dreaks, including a Swedish torte fit for a princess and a festive take on tres leches.
Once “Happy Birthday to You” is sung and the candles are blown out, everyone looks furtively at each other. “Who wants to cut the cake?” Here’s how to cut birthday cake like a pro.
L.A. Times Food asked readers to share what makes the ultimate birthday cake. Now we want to know: What’s your best birthday cake memory?