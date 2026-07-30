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The greatest birthday cake in L.A.? This is the one you came up with

15 Best LA Birthday Cakes, photographed in the Los Angeles Times Kitchen
(Catherine Dzilenski / For The Times)

A recipe for the ultimate birthday cake is a crowd-sourced showstopper. Plus, decorating tips from a pastry chef expert, a recipe for tomato leaf Swiss meringue buttercream, how to cut cake like a pro, and where to order great cakes — find them at 15 of L.A.’s best bakeries.

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El SEGUNDO, CA -- JULY 15, 2026: The Ultimate Birthday Cake by Carolynn Carreno photographed in the Los Angeles Times Kitchen in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 15, 2026. (Catherine Dzilenski / For The Times)

We asked, you answered: Meet L.A.’s new favorite birthday cake

An L.A. Times poll asked readers what their favorite birthday cake is. Here are all of the most popular components — the layers, the filling, the frosting — that make the ultimate birthday cake.

El SEGUNDO, CA -- JULY 15, 2026: Rose Wilde decorating The Ultimate Birthday Cake, recipe by Carolynn Carreno, photographed in the Los Angeles Times Kitchen in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 15, 2026. (Catherine Dzilenski / For The Times)

Recipe: The Ultimate Birthday Cake

L.A. Times readers say the ultimate birthday cake is yellow cake with fresh berries and whipped cream cheese frosting.

Pastry chef Rose Wilde puts fresh flowers on a cake with tomato leaf buttercream.

L.A.’s on the cutting edge of cake. Here are 9 decorating tips from a buttercream queen

L.A. bakers and pastry chefs are reenvisioning what cakes can look like, turning fresh fruit, flowers, herbs and interpretive piping into avant-garde cake art.

Top view of tomato leaf Swiss meringue buttercream by Rose Wild in a hotel catering pan on a table in her backyard.

Recipe: Tomato Leaf Swiss Meringue Buttercream

A green-tinged frosting — Swiss meringue buttercream — with the intriguing flavor of fresh tomato leaves. Use it to decorate your favorite cake.

El SEGUNDO, CA -- JULY 16, 2026: 15 Best LA Birthday Cakes, photographed in the Los Angeles Times Kitchen in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 16, 2026. (Catherine Dzilenski / For The Times)

15 of L.A.’s best birthday cakes

Celebrate your birthday with the cake of your dreaks, including a Swedish torte fit for a princess and a festive take on tres leches.

El SEGUNDO, CA -- JULY 15, 2026: The Ultimate Birthday Cake by Carolynn Carreno photographed in the Los Angeles Times Kitchen in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 15, 2026. (Catherine Dzilenski / For The Times)

Fear of cutting birthday cake? We got you

Once “Happy Birthday to You” is sung and the candles are blown out, everyone looks furtively at each other. “Who wants to cut the cake?” Here’s how to cut birthday cake like a pro.

The Princess Cake from Copenhagen Pastry

Tell us: What are your best birthday cake memories?

L.A. Times Food asked readers to share what makes the ultimate birthday cake. Now we want to know: What’s your best birthday cake memory?

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