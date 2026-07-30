Tell us: What are your best birthday cake memories?

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Regardless of how you celebrate a birthday, the cake takes center stage. We gather around it to sing, debate each year’s wish and eventually slice and divvy it up among our closest friends and family.

We asked L.A. Times readers to share their ultimate birthday cakes, with preferred frosting, fillings, layers and whether or not they come adorned with sprinkles. We compiled those answers to create a recipe for the ultimate birthday cake.

And for those who prefer to skip the baking, we put together a list of 15 of our favorite local bakeries for birthday cake, including a bustling Cuban cafe, a century-old cake shop on Fairfax and a Danish pastry shop.

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Now we want to know: What are your best birthday cake memories? Maybe it’s about the flavor, the person who baked it or the sweet leftovers you enjoyed after the party cleared out. Tell us by filling out the form below.