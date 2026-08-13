Auntie’s House brings the Southern fish fry tradition to West Adams

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Chef Asha Starks grew up in Southern California but holds fond memories of cooking with her aunt and grandmother in Georgia and Miami. As is tradition in Black Southern culture, they would fry fish together, bringing out folding chairs, playing music and making sure to fry enough to share with the neighbors.

For Starks, these fish fries were more than just meals. They were community spaces, allowing people of all ages to come together and relax after a long day at work. In 2025, she founded Hot Grease, a Southern food pop-up aimed at bringing the fish fry tradition to Southern California. In January, she was announced as a new vendor at Sunday Smorgasburg. Now she’s back with her latest project: Auntie’s House, a Friday fish fry at Haus of Grams in West Adams.

“Auntie’s House is inspired by a lack of third spaces, a shared community around food and a celebration of Black American culture,” she said. “Because Black Americans do have culture.”

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Although Haus of Grams is a cannabis dispensary, the fish fry is held at an incubator space for small businesses outside, ensuring that all ages are welcome.

“It felt so nostalgic when she told me the idea,” said Haus of Grams owner Alfred Torregano, also known as DJ Qwesscoast, who grew up eating at fish fries with his family in Louisiana and Texas. He was introduced to Asha through a mutual friend. “[It’s] that happy hour that everybody’s looking for, something grab-and-go … something you want to put on your stomach before you go home.”

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The menu features gluten-free fried snapper covered in cornmeal, corn flour, corn starch and a house-made seasoning blend. For sides, there is whole fried okra, potato wedges, hush puppies, collard green salad and fried tofu, which is double fried similar to fried chicken, she said. On the beverage side, she makes a mint julep Arnold Palmer.

Starks grew up in a pescatarian family, meaning they followed a vegetarian diet that included fish. She wanted to create the menu she wished she had as a kid.

“We ate a lot of tofu and it was frequently not good and really bland on the inside,” she said. “I think it’s important to have non-meat options because you need to diversify your diet.”

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Local chef Kerline Ordeus came to the first Auntie’s House pop-up with her friend Zoe Corell.

“I’ve been trying to catch her food for a while,” said Ordeus, who had the fried snapper, a side of potato wedges and an Arnold Palmer. “The food was amazing, and I’m kind of a tough critic.”

Ordeus first heard about the event through social media and was surprised to find that it was in her neighborhood. Starks typically pops up in Orange County where she is based, as well as the Sunday market in downtown L.A.

The outdoor incubator space is wide enough for kids to run around, and a giant Connect Four game sits on a table among playing cards and dominoes. Customers ages 21 and up are welcome to indulge in the dispensary next door, Starks said. A DJ plays “oldies” from the booth as customers lounge around on couches and fold-out chairs.

“This is super unique for L.A. — I really love that she uses the snapper instead of catfish,” Ordeus said. “And there’s no other place that I can get some boiled peanuts.”

With a menu that caters to different diets and restrictions, Starks hopes that Auntie’s House casts a wide net in the community. She also hopes that it’s a basis for political education and mutual aid. In addition to food, she gives out zines that share tips for community organizing. A portion of her profits go to a reproductive justice fund.

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“Fish fries [are] like the OG community organizing, food culture exchange, fight for a cause situation,” she said. “The mutual aid aspect is built into my company’s infrastructure.”

Auntie’s House is hosted at Haus of Grams every Friday from 5 to 9 p.m.

3324 S. La Cienega Blvd., Los Angeles