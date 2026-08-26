‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Sinners’ and Hello Kitty fuel spooky new food menu at Halloween Horror Nights

The Juke juice, Pick Poor Robin Clean and pecan and whiskey bread pudding, inspired by the Oscar-winning film “Sinners,” will be served at Universal Studios Hollywood for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights.

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Universal Studios Hollywood is reviving Halloween Horror Nights Sept. 3 through Nov. 1. Along with eight new haunted houses and a slew of terrifying attractions, the theme park will offer new food items inspired by some of the biggest recent horror movies, shows and more.

VIDEO | 00:49 Halloween Horror Nights unveils food items inspired by this year’s biggest movies Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied!



Chef Julia Thrash, vice president of culinary and executive chef at Universal Studios Hollywood, said some of the items are pulled directly from pop culture. One of the biggest blockbusters of last year, Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners,” has a menu of items inspired by the film as well as its own haunted house. City Snacks will sell Remmick’s Burnt Ends, a pair of burnt pork ends covered in black garlic whiskey barbecue sauce and served with jalapeno cornbread.

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Creative cocktails and nonalcoholic beverages will be offered at Sinners Club Juke, such as the Prohibition Punch, a mix of whiskey, lemonade, honey and orange bitters with a blackberry hibiscus float and lemon wheel.

Fans of the Netflix series “Stranger Things” can enter a haunted house inspired by its fifth and final season, and purchase cheese or pepperoni pies from a Surfer Boy Pizza storefront, the fictional California-based pizza chain from the show.

Open the Box, is a “Hellraiser”-inspired treat that involves an obscurely packaged box of sour doughnut bites with blue raspberry filling. The movie franchise centers on a man who accidentally opens a portal to hell when he tinkers with a mysterious box.

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When creating the item, Thrash said her team sought to reimagine the fear and intrigue that comes with opening the box through the power of taste — a tart, unexpected flavor is hidden inside an assumed sweet treat.

There will also be menu items inspired by pop culture icons such as the Simpsons and Hello Kitty, including a strawberry cheesecake sundae topped with a chocolate bow, sold from the Studio Scoops dessert stand.

One of Thrash’s favorite dishes is the Battle Bus Dog, a 22-inch beef hot dog covered in cheese sauce, coleslaw, sriracha aioli, banana peppers and Hot Cheetos inspired by the video game “Fortnite.” The hot dog will be sold at Tower Snacks, located near Universal Plaza.

Other Halloween-themed attractions coming to the park include a terror tram studio tour hosted by a killer clown and a haunted house celebrating late rock legend Ozzy Osbourne.