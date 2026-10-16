Enter to win two weekend GA passes to Food Bowl 2026

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Want to spend a weekend eating and drinking unlimited bites and tipples prepared by L.A.’s most renowned restaurants and bars? The Times’ annual Food Bowl event featuring the 101 Best Restaurants Reveal Party presented by OpenTable and Square returns Friday, Oct. 23 and Saturday, Oct. 24 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

This year, we’re offering the chance to win two free general admission weekend passes to the two-day dining extravaganza, including GA parking each night and two event-exclusive tote bags made locally in collaboration with Big Bud Press. Must be 21 and over to enter.

Enter for your chance to win at latimes.com/giveaway by 10/20/26 at 11:59:59 p.m. PT.

No Purchase Necessary. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents who are 21+ and reside in L.A, Orange, or San Diego County. Starts 10/15/2026 at 2:00:01 p.m. PT, ends 10/20/26 at 11:59:59 p.m. To enter, visit www.latimes.com/giveaway & complete entry form. Limit one (1) entry per person & per email address. Odds depend on # of elig. entries. One (1) Grand Prize: Two (2) GA Weekend tickets to the 2026 Los Angeles Times Food Bowl, GA parking each night, and two (2) L.A. Times Food Classic canvas totes. ARV: $626. Prize restrictions apply. Rules HERE . Sponsor: Los Angeles Times Communications LLC, 2300 E. Imperial Hwy., El Segundo, CA 90245.